Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangia Panino

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Small Plates

Kale Salad

$11.00

Apple, radish, toasted pine nut, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette.

Side Kale Salad

$5.00

Half size kale salad.

Crispy Polenta Fries

$7.50

Marinara sauce, parmesan cheese.

Tomato Braised Meatballs

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato ragu, whipped ricotta, parmesan cheese.

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni tossed in garlic butter or marinara sauce.

Mozzarella sticks

$8.00Out of stock

Crisp mozzarella sticks tossed in italian seasonings topped with basil pesto and parmesan served marinara

Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet

$18.00

House focaccia, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, basil pesto.

Fried Eggplant

$15.00

Toasted baguette, fresh tomato, herbed ricotta, sundried tomato spread.

Roast Italian Pork

$16.50

Toasted baguette, provolone cheese, pickled giardiniera, arugula, house aioli.

Roast Turkey

$15.50

House focaccia, triple cream brie, fig mostarda, kale, lemon vinaigrette.

The Caprese

The Caprese

$14.00

House focaccia, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, basil pesto, balsamic glaze.

Plates & Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Crisp chicken cutlet, tomato ragu, whipped ricotta, parmesan cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.50

Crisp eggplant, tomato ragu, whipped ricotta, parmesan cheese.

Beef Rigatoni

$16.00

Braised beef, tomato ragu, parmesan cheese.

Pesto Casarecci

$15.00

Sicilian twisted pasta, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, toasted garlic and herb breadcrumbs.

Sides

Garlic Bread

$5.00

House made focaccia toasted with garlic butter.

Antipasta

$4.00

Local and seasonal selection of pickles, olives, and grilled artichoke.

Denver Chip Company

$4.50

Locally made crisp potato chips.

Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Basil Pesto Sauce

$1.50

Toasted Focaccia

$3.00

Drinks

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$4.00

Lemon Pellegrino

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian east coast deli serving chef inspired sandwiches on house made focaccia, locally made pasta, and other Italian specialties

Location

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Boychik @ Avanti Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Avanti Food & Beverage - Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Urban Field Pizza Boulder -
orange starNo Reviews
2028 14th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,444
2675 13th Street Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston