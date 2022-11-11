Boychik @ Avanti Boulder
All hours
|Sunday
|11:59 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:59 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:59 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:59 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
Boychik; a middle eastern inspired restaurant that offers traditional cuisine with a modern interpretation. Naturally healthy, driven from fresh ingredients, and customizable to dietary preferences. Comforting and craveable!
Location
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Gallery