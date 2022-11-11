Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boychik @ Avanti Boulder

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Za'atar Fries

Pita Wraps

Wraps contain gluten and dairy. Please order hummus bowl if trying to avoid
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

cucumber-tomato salad, tahini, arugula, zhoug, pickled onions. Not available gluten free.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$14.00

hummus, sumac onions, pickles, arugula, Boychik sauce, zhoug. Not available gluten free.

Hummus Bowls

Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

$10.00

tahini, olive oil, sumac

Olive Hummus

Olive Hummus

$12.00

olives, feta, sumac pickled onions

Falafel Hummus

Falafel Hummus

$13.00

cucumber-tomato salad, tahini, zhoug

Fried Cauliflower Hummus

Fried Cauliflower Hummus

$12.00

ras el hanout, dates, mint

Shawarma Hummus

Shawarma Hummus

$14.00

sumac pickled onions, zhoug, pickles, Boychik sauce, arugula

Dips and Spreads

Labneh

Labneh

$7.00

greek yogurt, zhoug, jalapeno, cilantro

Moroccan Carrot

Moroccan Carrot

$7.00

ras el hanout, pomegranate molasses, mint

Muhammara

Muhammara

$7.00

peppers, tomato, sultana, walnuts

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$7.00

olives, tomato, parsley

Pick 3 Dips/Spreads

Pick 3 Dips/Spreads
$19.00

$19.00
Pick 4 Dips/Spreads

Pick 4 Dips/Spreads
$25.00

$25.00
Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil

Entree - Plates

Lamb Kebab Plate

Lamb Kebab Plate

$19.00

a beef/lamb sausage blend served with pita, cucumber - tomato salad, traditional hummus, zhoug, quinoa tabbouleh

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$18.00

served with pita, cucumber - tomato salad, traditional hummus, zhoug, quinoa tabbouleh

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$17.00

served with pita, cucumber - tomato salad, traditional hummus, zhoug, quinoa tabbouleh

Salads

Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad

Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad

$12.00

parsley, mint, lemon, olive oil

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$12.00

lemon, olive oil, parsley, whipped feta

Fried Cauliflower Salad

Fried Cauliflower Salad

$12.00

arugula, labneh, sumac, mint

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

tomato, radish, cucumber, fried pita, oregano, olives

Sides

Side Pita

Side Pita

$2.50
Side Falafel

Side Falafel
$4.00

$4.00
Side Shawarma

Side Shawarma
$5.00

$5.00
Za'atar Fries

Za'atar Fries
$6.00

$6.00
Side Veggies

Side Veggies
$2.00

$2.00

Side Zhoug (Spicy Sauce)

$0.75

Side Boychik Sauce (Mild)

$0.75

Side Tahini

$1.00

Lamb Mici Balls (3)

$7.00

Lamb/Beef Sausage Blend

Chili Garlic (Hot Hot Hot!)

$0.75

Side Toum

$2.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Kids Hummus & Veggies

$6.00

Kids Falafel Bowl

$7.00

Beverages

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Chocolate Banana Smoothie
$9.00

$9.00
Tahini Date Smoothie

Tahini Date Smoothie
$9.00

$9.00
Pineapple Mango Smoothie

Pineapple Mango Smoothie
$9.00

$9.00
Cardamom Iced Tea

Cardamom Iced Tea
$3.00

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Special Items

Za'atar Wings

$13.00Out of stock

za'atar dry rub chicken wings, lemon, mint, Boychik sauce, veggies

Roasted Beet Dip

$8.00

roasted red beets, orange zest, cinnamon, with fresh mint and a dallop of labneh

All hours
Sunday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Boychik; a middle eastern inspired restaurant that offers traditional cuisine with a modern interpretation. Naturally healthy, driven from fresh ingredients, and customizable to dietary preferences. Comforting and craveable!

Website

Location

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Boychik @ Avanti Boulder image
Boychik @ Avanti Boulder image

