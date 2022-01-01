Boulder burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Boulder
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1110 13th St., Boulder
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Popular items
|Coastline Fish n' Chips
|$15.00
Tempura Fried Alaskan Cod**, Salt and Vinegar Fries**, Lemon and Caper Aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE*)
|Arugula Salad
|$8.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Vinaigrette
|Craft Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Artisan Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs