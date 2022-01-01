Boulder burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1110 13th St., Boulder

Avg 4.6 (11287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Banner pic

 

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coastline Fish n' Chips$15.00
Tempura Fried Alaskan Cod**, Salt and Vinegar Fries**, Lemon and Caper Aioli (NOT GLUTEN FREE*)
Arugula Salad$8.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Vinaigrette
Craft Mac & Cheese$11.00
Artisan Cheese Sauce, Herbed Breadcrumbs
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
WEST END TAVERN image

 

WEST END TAVERN

926 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread Skillet$6.00
4-pack w/ honey butter
Burnt Ends$13.00
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
citrus honey mustard
More about WEST END TAVERN

