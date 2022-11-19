- Home
Windy City Pizza Silverthorne
191 Blue River Parkway
Silverthorne, CO 80498
Appetizers
Baked Wings - Dozen
Twice baked wings tossed in either Buffalo, our homemade spicy BBQ, or breaded garlic parmesan.
Baked Wings - Half Dozen
Twice baked wings tossed in either Buffalo, our homemade spicy BBQ, or breaded garlic parmesan.
Bruschetta
Bruschetta mix, crostini's, and glaze packed separately to ensure the crostini's do not get soggy.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella slices, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
Garlic Bread
Eight pieces of garlic bread with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots
Homemade dough, knotted up and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan.
Homemade BBQ Meatballs (5)
(5) Homemade meatballs smothered in Windy City's sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Topped with parmesan.
Mozzarella Rolls
Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Baby Face Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in our fresh homemade pesto sauce with melted mozzarella, feta, spinach, and sliced tomatoes inside a toasted wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.
Capone
Homemade meatballs, topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan served on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Caprese Pesto Sandwich
Cold homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil and topped with a balsamic glaze. Served on a toasted roll. Add a breaded chicken cutlet for 3.00. Served with chips and pickle.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons. Served cold in a wrap. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Dean
Grilled chicken tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce or Buffalo sauce, with bacon and mozzarella. Served with lettuce and tomato on a mayo induced roll. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Dillinger
Capicola, Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers and mozzarella topped with lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and pepper served on a toasted roll. Comes with chips and a pickle.
The Fridge
Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, greeen peppers and mince garlic served on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Calzone/Stromboli
Desserts
Entrees
Al's Chicken Bacon Alfredo Linguine
Linguine with homemade alfredo sauce mixed with chicken, bacon and broccoli. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Chicken cutlet baked with our seasoned breadcrumbs, served with homemade marinara and mozzarella over linguine. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.
Meatballs Over Linguini
Our homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara served over linguine. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.
Pesto Pasta
Linguine tossed in our fresh homemade pesto mixed with artichokes and mushrooms. Add chicken for 2.00.
Sausage over Linguini
Sweet Italian sausage mixed with our homemade marinara served with linguine. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.
Vegetarian Sausage Linguini
Vegan sausage mixed with homemade marinara and mozzarella over linguine. Top with vegan cheese for 2.00. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.
Specialty Pizzas
10 Thin Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
10 Thin Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
10 Thin Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
10 Thin Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
10 Thin Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
10 Thin No Fall Zone Thin
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
10 Thin Peak 6 Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
10 Thin Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
10 Thin Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
10 Thin Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
10 Thin Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
10 Thin White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, and banana peppers.
10 Traditional Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
10 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
10 Traditional Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
10 Traditional Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
10 Traditional Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
10 Traditional No Fall Zone
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalapenos.
10 Traditional Peak Six Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
10 Traditional Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
10 Traditional Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
10 Traditional Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
10 Traditional Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
10 Traditional White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
14 Thin Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
14 Thin Bum Knee Marghertia
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
14 Thin Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
14 Thin Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
14 Thin Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
14 Thin No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
14 Thin Peak Six Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
14 Thin Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
14 Thin Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
14 Thin Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
14 Thin Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
14 Thin White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
14 Traditional Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
14 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes, roasted garlic cloves and topped with fresh basil.
14 Traditional Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
14 Traditional Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
14 Traditional Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
14 Traditional No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
14 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
14 Traditional Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
14 Traditional Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
14 Traditional Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
14 Traditional Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
14 Traditional White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
16 Thin Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
16 Thin Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
16 Thin Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
16 Thin Dust On Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
16 Thin Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
16 Thin No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
16 Thin Peak Six Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
16 Thin Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
16 Thin Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
16 Thin Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
16 Thin Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
16 Thin White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
16 Traditional Blower
Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.
16 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita
Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.
16 Traditional Cold Smoke
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.
16 Traditional Dust on Crust
Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.
16 Traditional Groomer
Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.
16 Traditional No Fall Zone
Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.
16 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse
Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.
16 Traditional Send the Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.
16 Traditional Spring Slush
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.
16 Traditional Summer Bliss
Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
16 Traditional Veg Out
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.
16 Traditional White Room
Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.
Pizza Create your Own
Big Mountain Cheese Slice
10 Inch Thin
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
10 Inch Traditional
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
14 Inch Thin
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
14 Inch Traditional
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
16 Inch Thin
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
16 inch Traditional
Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.
Gluten Free 10 inch
Salads
Chi-Town Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, feta, black olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and red onions. Served with Italian dressing.
Cucumber Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with sliced cucumbers, feta, black olives, roasted red peppers. Add chicken for 2.00. Served with Greek dressing.
Lake Michigan Summer
Romaine lettuce topped with fresh strawberries, red onions, feta, and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken for 2.00.
Windy City Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in our homemade pesto sauce served with romaine lettuce, red onions, green peppers, black olives, topped with feta. Served with Greek dressing.
Caeser House Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Romaine, green peppers, onions, croutons.
Kid’s
Takeout Drinks
2 Liters
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our Silverthorne location is now open!
191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, CO 80498