Pizza
American

Windy City Pizza Silverthorne

review star

No reviews yet

191 Blue River Parkway

Silverthorne, CO 80498

Order Again

Popular Items

16 inch Traditional
Mozzarella Rolls
14 Inch Traditional

Appetizers

Baked Wings - Dozen

Baked Wings - Dozen

$16.99

Twice baked wings tossed in either Buffalo, our homemade spicy BBQ, or breaded garlic parmesan.

Baked Wings - Half Dozen

Baked Wings - Half Dozen

$8.99

Twice baked wings tossed in either Buffalo, our homemade spicy BBQ, or breaded garlic parmesan.

Bruschetta

$8.99

Bruschetta mix, crostini's, and glaze packed separately to ensure the crostini's do not get soggy.

Caprese

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella slices, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Eight pieces of garlic bread with marinara dipping sauce.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Homemade dough, knotted up and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan.

Homemade BBQ Meatballs (5)

$9.99

(5) Homemade meatballs smothered in Windy City's sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Topped with parmesan.

Mozzarella Rolls

Mozzarella Rolls

$7.99

Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.

Sandwiches and Wraps

All sandwiches and wraps come with chips and a pickle.

Baby Face Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our fresh homemade pesto sauce with melted mozzarella, feta, spinach, and sliced tomatoes inside a toasted wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.

Capone

$13.99

Homemade meatballs, topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan served on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Caprese Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Cold homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil and topped with a balsamic glaze. Served on a toasted roll. Add a breaded chicken cutlet for 3.00. Served with chips and pickle.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, creamy Caesar, romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons. Served cold in a wrap. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded chicken cutlet, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Dean

$13.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce or Buffalo sauce, with bacon and mozzarella. Served with lettuce and tomato on a mayo induced roll. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Dillinger

$13.99

Capicola, Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers and mozzarella topped with lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and pepper served on a toasted roll. Comes with chips and a pickle.

The Fridge

$12.99

Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, greeen peppers and mince garlic served on a toasted roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Calzone/Stromboli

CYO Calzone

$10.99

Starts with Ricotta sauce, mozzarella and a side of marinara. Add toppings.

CYO Stromboli

$10.99

Starts w/ red sauce, mozzarella, and a side or marinara. Add toppings.

Desserts

Dessert Rolls

$6.99

(6) frosting wrapped rolls in our homemade dough. Topped with brown sugar and cinnamon.

Italian Bread Pudding

$6.99

Homemade Italian bread pudding with dried cranberries and pecans, covered in our own amaretto sauce.

Entrees

Al's Chicken Bacon Alfredo Linguine

$18.99

Linguine with homemade alfredo sauce mixed with chicken, bacon and broccoli. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$17.99

Chicken cutlet baked with our seasoned breadcrumbs, served with homemade marinara and mozzarella over linguine. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.

Meatballs Over Linguini

$17.99

Our homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara served over linguine. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.

Pesto Pasta

$15.99

Linguine tossed in our fresh homemade pesto mixed with artichokes and mushrooms. Add chicken for 2.00.

Sausage over Linguini

$17.99

Sweet Italian sausage mixed with our homemade marinara served with linguine. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.

Vegetarian Sausage Linguini

$17.99

Vegan sausage mixed with homemade marinara and mozzarella over linguine. Top with vegan cheese for 2.00. Served with a side salad and a buttered garlic crostini's.

Specialty Pizzas

10 Thin Blower

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

10 Thin Bum Knee Margherita

$14.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

10 Thin Cold Smoke

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

10 Thin Dust On Crust

$14.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

10 Thin Groomer

$14.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

10 Thin No Fall Zone Thin

$14.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

10 Thin Peak 6 Traverse

$14.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

10 Thin Send the Meat

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

10 Thin Spring Slush

$14.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

10 Thin Summer Bliss

$14.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

10 Thin Veg Out

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

10 Thin White Room

$14.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, and banana peppers.

10 Traditional Blower

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

10 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita

$14.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

10 Traditional Cold Smoke

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

10 Traditional Dust On Crust

$14.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

10 Traditional Groomer

$14.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

10 Traditional No Fall Zone

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalapenos.

10 Traditional Peak Six Traverse

$14.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

10 Traditional Send the Meat

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

10 Traditional Spring Slush

$14.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

10 Traditional Summer Bliss

$14.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

10 Traditional Veg Out

$14.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

10 Traditional White Room

$14.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

14 Thin Blower

$20.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

14 Thin Bum Knee Marghertia

$20.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

14 Thin Cold Smoke

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

14 Thin Dust On Crust

$20.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

14 Thin Groomer

$20.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

14 Thin No Fall Zone

$20.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

14 Thin Peak Six Traverse

$20.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

14 Thin Send the Meat

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

14 Thin Spring Slush

$20.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

14 Thin Summer Bliss

$20.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

14 Thin Veg Out

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

14 Thin White Room

$20.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

14 Traditional Blower

$20.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

14 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita

$20.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes, roasted garlic cloves and topped with fresh basil.

14 Traditional Cold Smoke

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

14 Traditional Dust On Crust

$20.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

14 Traditional Groomer

$20.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

14 Traditional No Fall Zone

$20.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

14 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse

$20.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

14 Traditional Send the Meat

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

14 Traditional Spring Slush

$20.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

14 Traditional Summer Bliss

$20.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

14 Traditional Veg Out

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

14 Traditional White Room

$20.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

16 Thin Blower

$25.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

16 Thin Bum Knee Margherita

$25.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

16 Thin Cold Smoke

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

16 Thin Dust On Crust

$25.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

16 Thin Groomer

$25.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

16 Thin No Fall Zone

$25.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

16 Thin Peak Six Traverse

$25.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

16 Thin Send the Meat

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

16 Thin Spring Slush

$25.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

16 Thin Summer Bliss

$25.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

16 Thin Veg Out

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

16 Thin White Room

$25.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

16 Traditional Blower

$25.99

Homemade alfredo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken OR bacon, artichokes, and broccoli.

16 Traditional Bum Knee Margherita

$25.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, slice tomatoes and roasted garlic gloves topped with fresh basil.

16 Traditional Cold Smoke

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, onions.

16 Traditional Dust on Crust

$25.99

Homemade pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, spinach and mushrooms sprinkled with feta.

16 Traditional Groomer

$25.99

Homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, onion, and green peppers.

16 Traditional No Fall Zone

$25.99

Red sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos.

16 Traditional Peak 6 Traverse

$25.99

Supreme Pizza - Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, black olives.

16 Traditional Send the Meat

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, ground meatballs, and bacon.

16 Traditional Spring Slush

$25.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, ham, banana peppers and finished with a BBQ swirl.

16 Traditional Summer Bliss

$25.99

Garlic oil base, shredded and fresh mozzarella, slice tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon and topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

16 Traditional Veg Out

$25.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives.

16 Traditional White Room

$25.99

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, banana peppers.

Ranch

$0.75

Pizza Create your Own

Big Mountain Cheese Slice

$3.50
10 Inch Thin

10 Inch Thin

$10.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

10 Inch Traditional

10 Inch Traditional

$10.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

14 Inch Thin

14 Inch Thin

$14.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

14 Inch Traditional

14 Inch Traditional

$14.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

16 Inch Thin

16 Inch Thin

$16.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

16 inch Traditional

16 inch Traditional

$16.99

Create your own pizzas come with red pizza sauce (unless another sauce is chosen), mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

Gluten Free 10 inch

$14.50

Salads

Chi-Town Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, feta, black olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and red onions. Served with Italian dressing.

Cucumber Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce with sliced cucumbers, feta, black olives, roasted red peppers. Add chicken for 2.00. Served with Greek dressing.

Lake Michigan Summer

$11.99

Romaine lettuce topped with fresh strawberries, red onions, feta, and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken for 2.00.

Windy City Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our homemade pesto sauce served with romaine lettuce, red onions, green peppers, black olives, topped with feta. Served with Greek dressing.

Caeser House Salad

$5.50+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$5.50+

Romaine, green peppers, onions, croutons.

Kid’s

Kid's Linguini

$6.99

Kid's linguine comes with a buttered crostini.

Kid's Chicken Cutlet And Broccoli

$7.50

Breaded chicken cutlet and side of broccoli.

Kid's Grilled Cheese, Served With Chips

$7.50

Side Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Takeout Drinks

20 oz Barq's Rootbeer

$2.75

20 oz Coke

$2.75

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20 oz Lemonade

$2.75

20 oz Sprite

$2.75

20 oz Water Dasani

$2.50

23 oz Peachy Peace T

$3.00

Aha 16oz Seltzer

$3.25

Monster

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

2 Liters

2 Liter Coke

$4.25

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.25

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.25

2 Liter Fanta

$4.25

2 Liter Sprite

$4.25

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Truly

$6.00

Wine

Red - Stonewood Cabernet

$6.00+

White - Stonewood Chardonnay

$6.00+

Archer Roose Bubbly

$8.00

Archer Roose Rose

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Silverthorne location is now open!

Location

191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, CO 80498

Directions

Gallery
Windy City Pizza and Pub image
Banner pic
Windy City Pizza and Pub image

