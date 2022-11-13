Italian
Bars & Lounges
Zino Ristorante
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open Monday- Sunday 5pm-9pm
Location
27 Main Street #101, Edwards, CO 81632
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Montauk Seafood Grill - 549 E Lionshead Cir
No Reviews
549 E Lionshead Cir Vail, CO 81657
View restaurant