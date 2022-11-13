Zino Ristorante imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Zino Ristorante



No reviews yet

27 Main Street #101

Edwards, CO 81632

Popular Items

Veal Meatballs.
Crispy Artichokes
Margherita.

Antipasti

Cozze.

$17.00

Skillet Roasted Mussels, Lemon Butter *Gluten Free* *Nut Free*

Prosciutto Di Parma.

$18.00

24 Month Aged Prosciutto, Housemade Parmigiano Rosemary Zucchini Frittelle. *GF Without Frittelle* *Nut Free*

Carciofi.

$17.00

Grilled Artichokes, Lemon Caper Aioli, Sea Salt, DeCarlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Carpaccio.

$20.00

Prime NY Strip, Parmigiano, Crispy Garlic, Truffle Aioli, Micro Greens *Gluten Free & Nut Free*

Fritto Misto.

$21.00

Crispy Calamari, Shrimp, Catch of the Day, Shishito Peppers, Fennel, Olives, Lemon, Harissa Aioli *Gluten Free* *BUT Cross-contamination in Fryer* *Nut Free*

Housemade Burrata.

$17.00

Housemade Burrata, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Tomato Crudaiola, Crispy Prosciutto, Grilled Ciabatta *Gluten Free Without Ciabatta & Without Pesto*

Grilled Ciabatta Bread.

$1.00

3 Slices Per Order

Gluten Free Bread.

$1.00

Grilled Gluten Free Bread. 1 Slice Per Order

Insalate

Arugula Salad.

$15.00

Baby Arugula, Pomegranates, Goat Cheese, Shaved Fennel, Candied Pistachios, Lemon Vinaigrette *Gluten Free* *Nut Free Without Pistachios*

Mista.

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions

Pizze

Margherita.

$18.00

Fresh Basil, Marinara, House Stretched Mozzarella. *Can Be Made Gluten Free* *Nut Free*

Funghi.

$21.00

Wild Mushrooms, Arugula, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano, Truffle Oil *Can Be Made Gluten Free* *Nut Free*

Salsiccia.

$20.00

Housemade Sausage, Red Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Chili Oil, Rapini Pesto, Marinara *Can Be Made Gluten Free* *Can Be Made Nut Free*

Bianco.

$21.00

Pancetta, Speck, Fontina, Gruyére, Garlic Panna, Caramelized Onions, Fresno Peppers *Nut Free*

Pere e Prosciutto.

$21.00

Pears, Prosciutto di Parma, Gorgonzola, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Balsamico, Sage

Mediterranea.

$19.00

Mozzarella, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Pickled Onions, Pepperoncinis, Goat Cheese, Basil Pesto

Side Marinara.

$3.00

Pasta

Pappardelle.

$30.00

Veal Meatballs, House Ricotta, Frico Chip, Marinara *Meatballs Are Made With Bread Crumbs* *Nut Free*

Fettuccine Carbonara.

$29.00

Housemade Pancetta, Local Eggs, Roasted Butternut Squash, Parmesan, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Ravioli.

$39.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Leeks, Fennel, Tarragon Brown Butter

Linguine di Mare.

$35.00

Gulf Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Fire Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Marinara

Rigatoni.

$30.00

Rigatoni Pasta, Spicy Smoked CO Elk Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Rapini, Pecorino (Sheep's Milk Cheese), Marinara *Can Be Made Gluten Free* *Nut Free*

Build Your Own Pasta.

$16.00

Side Marinara.

$3.00

Secondi

Pesce del Giorno.

$43.00

Pan Seared Halibut: Leek Puree, Crispy Artichokes, Picatta Beurre Fondu, Microgreens

Scampi.

$38.00

Pacific Shrimp, Saffron Gnudi, Artichokes, Asparagus, Sweet Corn, Roasted Garlic, Lobster Butter *Can Be Made Gluten Free Without Gnudi* *Nut Free*

Maiale.

$37.00

Grilled Pork Chop, Grilled Peaches, Gorgonzola Panna, Toasted Hazelnuts, Brussels Sprouts & Pancetta *Gluten Free* *Nut Free w/o Hazelnuts*

Tagliata.

$41.00

Prime NY Strip, Roasted Potatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmigiano, Aged Balsamico *Gluten Free* *Nut Free*

Vitello.

$42.00

Veal Scallopini Milanese Parmigiano, Arugula, Crispy Artichokes, Lemon Butter, Parmigiano *Nut Free*

Pollo.

$36.00

All Natural Joyce Farms Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Roma Tomatoes, Olives, Zucchini *Gluten Free & Nut Free*

Contorni

Sauteed Rapini.

$10.00

Sautéed in Salt, Pepper, Chili Flakes, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Butter *Gluten Free* *Nut Free*

Crispy Artichokes

$10.00

Finished with Salt and Lemon Juice *Dairy Free* *Gluten Free* (BUT cross-contamination in fryer) *Nut Free*

Brussels Sprouts & Pancetta.

$10.00

*Gluten Free* *Nut Free* *Can Be Made Dairy Free* *Can Be Made Vegetarian"

Roasted Potatoes.

$10.00

*Can be made Dairy Free* *Gluten Free* *Nut Free*

Veal Meatballs.

$4.00

House Made Veal Meatballs

Kids

Kids Fusilli Pasta with Marinara.

$12.00

Kids Fusilli Pasta with Alfredo.

$12.00

Kids Fusilli Pasta with Butter Sauce.

$11.00

Kids 4 Formaggi Mac & Cheese.

$12.00

Fusilli Pasta with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, Pecorino

Kids Meatballs.

$4.00

Kids Pizza.

$14.00

Cheese & Marinara

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast.

$16.00

With a Choice of Side

Kids Grilled Shrimp.

$16.00Out of stock

With a Choice of Side

Kids Side Roasted Potatoes.

$10.00

Kids Side Sautéed Rapini.

$10.00

Kids Side Crispy Artichokes.

$10.00

Kids Side Brussels Sprouts & Pancetta.

$10.00

Sparkling Pellegrino Soda-Orange.

$5.00

Sparkling Pellegrino Soda-Blood Orange.

$5.00

Sparkling Pellegrino Soda-Lemon.

$5.00

Dessert

Brown Butter Cake.

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato, Dark Chocolate Fudge, Candied Hazelnuts *Gluten Free*

Tiramisu.

$9.00

Espresso & Marsala Wine Soaked, Lady Fingers, Vanilla Mascarpone, Shortbread Cookie

Zeppole.

$9.00

Housemade Ricotta & Peach Doughnuts, Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

Gelato.

Choice of: Hazelnut Crunch, Salted Caramel, Banana Caramel, Vanilla Bean, or Chocolate

Sorbetto.

Choice of: Blood Orange or Raspberry

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Open Monday- Sunday 5pm-9pm

Location

27 Main Street #101, Edwards, CO 81632

Directions

Zino Ristorante image

Map
