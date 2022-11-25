Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Los Amigos Vail

1,012 Reviews

$$

400 Bridge St

Vail, CO 81657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos (full)

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa*

$4.00

Freshly fried corn tortillas and fresh homemade salsa

Guacamole (bowl)

Guacamole (bowl)

$18.75

Fresh homemade Guacamole. Served with chips and salsa

Guacamole (cup)

Guacamole (cup)

$14.25

Fresh homemade Guacamole. Served with chips and salsa

Queso dip (bowl)

Queso dip (bowl)

$11.50

Cheese, chilies and tomatoes. served with chips and salsa

Queso dip (cup)

Queso dip (cup)

$8.50

Cheese, chilies and tomatoes. served with chips and salsa

Queso con carne (bowl)

Queso con carne (bowl)

$13.50

Cheese, chilies, Ground beef or Chorizo and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa

Queso con carne (cup)

Queso con carne (cup)

$9.75

Cheese, chilies, Ground beef or Chorizo and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa

Jalapeno bean dip (bowl)

Jalapeno bean dip (bowl)

$10.75

Pinto beans, fresh Jalapenos and mixed cheese. Served with chips and salsa

Jalapeno bean dip (cup)

Jalapeno bean dip (cup)

$8.00

Pinto beans, fresh Jalapenos and mixed cheese. Served with chips and salsa

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$19.00

Three are better than one: Guacamole, Queso and Jalapeno bean dip.

Dip Trio con Carne

Dip Trio con Carne

$20.75

Three are better than one: Guacamole, Queso w/ Ground beef or Chorizo and Jalapeno bean dip.

Nachos (full)

Nachos (full)

$23.00

Tortilla chips with mixed cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions. topped with sour cream and guacamole. Add meat $4.50

Nachos (half)

Nachos (half)

$17.25

Tortilla chips with mixed cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions. topped with sour cream and guacamole. Add meat $3.25

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$13.75

Mixed cheese, pico de gallo with your choice of protein in flour tortillas with guacamole and sour cream

Black Bean (bowl)

Black Bean (bowl)

$6.75

Served with sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas

Black Bean (cup)

Black Bean (cup)

$4.75

Served with sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas

Chili Verde (bowl)

Chili Verde (bowl)

$8.75

Diced pork, chilies, cheese and flour tortillas

Chili Verde (cup)

Chili Verde (cup)

$6.75

Diced pork, chilies, cheese and flour tortillas

Tacos

Grilled Fish Taco

Grilled Fish Taco

$7.00

Grilled Fish with lime cabbage, mango salsa and Mexican tartar sauce in a flour tortilla

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$6.25

Sauteed sirloin with red onion, cilantro, lettuce and street taco sauce in a white corn tortilla

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$8.25

Grilled Shrimp tossed in a spicy tomatillo and olive oil sauce with mango salsa, queso fresco in a flour tortilla.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$5.75

Chili marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, street taco sauce in a white corn tortilla

Mango Chicken Taco

Mango Chicken Taco

$5.50

Shredded chicken, mango salsa with jack cheese in a white corn tortilla

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$8.75

Panko crusted lobster deep fried. With lime cabbage, Mexican tartar sauce and mango salsa in a flour tortilla

Beef Barbacoa

Beef Barbacoa

$5.75

Beef barbacoa with red onion, cilantro and street taco sauce in a white corn tortilla.

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$5.75

Slow cooked shredded Pork in a red chili sauce with mango salsa and queso fresco in a white corn tortilla

Grilled Veggie Taco

Grilled Veggie Taco

$5.25

Grilled vegetable with lettuce, tomato and queso fresco in a white corn tortilla

Tacos (soft) Taco

Tacos (soft) Taco

$5.25

Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla

Tacos (hard) Taco

$5.25

Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a corn tortilla

Classic Items

Burrito

Burrito

$11.50

Choices of Chicken, Pork, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Grilled Veggie. choice of Red or Green sauce. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla

Tostada

Tostada

$10.75

A layer of beans topped with a choice of shredded chicken, Beef, Pork, Ground beef, Chorizo; cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Entrees

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.75

Mixed greens, served in a deep-fried flour tortilla shell with beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Burger

Burger

$17.00

7 oz. ground Angus burger on buttered toasted Brioche roll

Torta

Torta

$18.25

Choice of Grilled Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Grilled Steak topped with guacamole, Queso fresco and lime mayo. Served on a toasted Telera roll with a side of pickled Jalapenos

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.25

With a slice of Anaheim Chile and Jack cheese served on a buttered toasted Brioche roll with a side of mayo.

Enchilada Especial Del Azul

Enchilada Especial Del Azul

$21.75

(MEDIUM HOT) Blue corn tortillas layered with Shredded Chicken, Green sauce, Jack cheese and topped with sour cream

Enchilada Plate (2)

Enchilada Plate (2)

$20.25

White corn tortillas filled with a choice of Ground beef, Shredded Chicken, Beef Barbacoa or Pork and topped with cheese. Chicken served with Green sauce. all other meats with Red sauce

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$22.25

Ground beef, Shredded chicken, Beef barbacoa or Pork with cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and Street taco sauce

Burrito Lata

Burrito Lata

$23.00

Large flour tortilla filled with Ground beef, Shredded chicken, Beef barbacoa or Pork , guacamole, sour cream and pinto beans topped with Queso sauce

Street Burrito

Street Burrito

$22.00

(MEDIUM HOT) Steak, Shredded chicken or Pork carnitas , cilantro, onions and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla covered with Street taco sauce

Fajitas

Fajitas

$17.50

Sauteed peppers and onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$26.50

Sauteed shrimp, peppers and onions wrapped in white corn tortillas. Topped with Green sauce and Jack cheese.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$22.00

Pork Carnitas, guacamole, mixed cheese and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce.

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$27.25

Carne Asada steak grilled with green onions and Jalapeños. Served with sides of lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mixed cheese and corn tortillas.

Kids

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$9.50

Smaller burger served with pickles and French fries or baby carrots

Kid Burrito

Kid Burrito

$9.50

Ground beef burrito with french fries or baby carrots

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Chicken tenders with french fries or baby carrots

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$9.50

All beef hot dog with french fries or baby carrots

Kid Nacho

$9.50

Mixed cheeses melted over Corn tortilla chips and topped with French fries

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese quesadilla with french fries or baby carrots

Kid Taco

Kid Taco

$9.50

Soft or hard ground beef taco with French fries or baby carrots

Sides

Beans (serves 3-4)

Beans (serves 3-4)

$5.50

Served family stlye in a bowl

Rice (serves 3-4)

Rice (serves 3-4)

$5.50

Served family stlye in a bowl

Side of Black Beans

$1.50

Side of Refried Beans

$1.50

Side of Rice

$1.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Chili verde

$2.50

Side of Queso

$2.00
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$3.50
Side of Sour Cream

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Pico

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Mixed Cheese

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Side of Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Side of French Fries

$4.25

Side of Green Sauce

$2.00

Side of Red Sauce

$2.00
Side of Scorpion Sauce

Side of Scorpion Sauce

$3.00Out of stock
Side of Tomatillo Sauce

Side of Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Mild Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.00

8 Fried fluffy flour tortilla triangles sprinkles with cinnamon/sugar and whipped cream

Churros

Churros

$7.50

Fried dough pastry

Xangos

Xangos

$8.50

Deep fried Mexican Cheesecake: Mexican Fried tortilla Cheesecake filled with sweetened Cream cheese.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

A scoop of Ice cream coated and flash fried

Ice cream scoops

$5.00

Ice Cream bar

$3.00

Popsicle

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Los Amigos is historically known for its deck and watching people come down the unusually steep Pepi's Face. If someone slides down Pepi's Face there will be an accompanying roar from the deck. There is no better way to recuperate energy after a long day of skiing or other outdoor activities than eating some nachos and enjoying a margarita with good friends.

Website

Location

400 Bridge St, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

Gallery
Los Amigos image
Los Amigos image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Red Lion
orange starNo Reviews
304 Bridge Street Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 394
232 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Montauk Seafood Grill - 549 E Lionshead Cir
orange starNo Reviews
549 E Lionshead Cir Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Vin 48 Restaurant Wine bar
orange starNo Reviews
48 E Beaver Creek RD Avon, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
Coyote Cafe Beaver Creek
orange starNo Reviews
210 The Plaza Beaver Creek, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
Zino Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
27 Main Street #101 Edwards, CO 81632
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Vail

La Bottega - Vail VIllage
orange star4.0 • 2,223
100 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
DECA+BOL
orange star4.1 • 1,305
141 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Almresi Vail
orange star4.6 • 958
298 Hanson Ranch Rd Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 394
232 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vail
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston