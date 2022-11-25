Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Los Amigos Vail
1,012 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Los Amigos is historically known for its deck and watching people come down the unusually steep Pepi's Face. If someone slides down Pepi's Face there will be an accompanying roar from the deck. There is no better way to recuperate energy after a long day of skiing or other outdoor activities than eating some nachos and enjoying a margarita with good friends.
400 Bridge St, Vail, CO 81657
