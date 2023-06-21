Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bottega Vail VIllage

2,223 Reviews

$$

100 E Meadow Dr

Suite 37

Vail, CO 81657

Popular Items

Gemelli

$28.50

Gemelli with House Made Sausage, Tomato Vodka Cream Sauce

Caesar Salad

$13.50

with Parmesan, Tomatoes and Croutons

Spaghetti with Meatballs Zio Nino

$26.50

with Marinara Sauce

Panini & Sandwiches

Panini

Served on House Made Focaccia

Goat Cheese Portobello Panini

$14.95

Goat Cheese, Portabello, Arugula and Rstd. Red Peppers

Grilled Chicken Panini

$15.25

Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Tomato and Basil Pesto

Grilled Vegetable & Mozzarella Panini

$13.25

Grilled Vegetables, Mozzarella and Basil Pesto

Sopressata Panini

$15.50

Sauteed Mushrooms, Sopressata, Asiago Cheese, Garlic and Rosemary Mayonnaise

Subs

All Subs come with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Seasoning (unless otherwise specified)

7" Chicken Tarragon Salad

$14.00

7" Club Sub

$14.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Bacon and Mayonnaise

7" Genovese

$12.50

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Rstd. Red Peppers

7" Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.00

7" Italian Sub

$13.25

Ham, Capicola, Pepper Ham and Salami

7" Italian w/ Prosciutto Sub

$14.00

7" Pastami Sub

$14.00

Hot Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing

7" Roast Beef Sub

$13.25

7" T.E.D

$13.25

Thanksgiving EveryDay, Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayonnaise

7" Tuna salad Sub

$13.75

7" Turkey Sub

$12.75

7" Zio Nino's Meatball Hoagie

$13.25

Nino's Secret Italian Recipe- Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella

Cubano Italiano

$18.50

Porchetta, Italian Ham, Asiago Cheese, Mozzarella, Pickles and Mustard on Ciabatta Bread

Reubeno

$12.50

Traditional Reuben, Grilled on Rye Bread

14" Chicken Tarragon Salad

$24.50

14" Club Sub

$24.75

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Bacon and Mayonnaise

14" Genovese

$21.75

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Rstd. Red Peppers

14" Ham & Cheese Sub

$17.50

14" Italian Sub

$23.50

Ham, Capicola, Pepper Ham and Salami

14" Italian w/ Prosciutto Sub

$24.75

14" Pastrami Sub

$24.50

Hot Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing

14" Roast Beef Sub

$23.50

14" T.E.D

$23.50

Thanksgiving EveryDay, Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayonnaise

14" Tuna salad Sub

$24.95

14" Turkey Sub

$22.00

14" Zio Nino's Meatball Hoagie

$23.50

Nino's Secret Italian Recipe- Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella

21" Chicken Tarragon Salad

$29.75

21" Club Sub

$32.95

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Bacon and Mayonnaise

21" Genovese

$28.50

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Rstd. Red Peppers

21" Ham & Cheese Sub

$23.75

21" Italian Sub

$30.50

Ham, Capicola, Pepper Ham and Salami

21" Italian w/ Prosciutto Sub

$32.95

21" Pastrami Sub

$29.75

Hot Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing

21" Roast Beef Sub

$30.50

21" T.E.D

$27.00

Thanksgiving EveryDay, Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayonnaise

21" Tuna salad Sub

$32.95

21" Turkey Sub

$28.75

21" Zio Nino's Meatball Hoagie

$29.25

Nino's Secret Italian Recipe- Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Topped with Mozzarella

Steak/ Sausage Sandwiches

7 "Steak Sandwich/NO CHEESE

$12.00

7" Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.75

7" Chicken Steak Sandwich/NO CHEESE

$12.75

7" Cheese Chicken Steak Sandwich

$13.25

7" Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.50

14" Steak Sandwich/NO CHEESE

$21.75

14" Cheese Steak Sandwich

$23.00

14" Chicken Steak Sandwich/NO CHEESE

$23.00

14" Cheese Chicken Steak Sandwich

$24.50

14" Italian Sausage Sandwich

$22.00

21" Steak Sandwich NO CHEESE

$28.50

21" Cheese Steak Sandwich

$29.50

21" Italian Sausage Sandwich

$29.00

21" Cheese Chicken Steak Sandwich

$32.00

21" Chicken Steak Sandwich/NO CHEESE

$29.50

Side Orders

Chicken Breast

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$7.25

Chips

$2.25

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Meatball

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.25

Potato Salad

$4.25

Side Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Side Octopus

$22.75

Side Salmon

$10.00

Small Side Salad

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing

Truffle Cream

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Veggie Side

$10.00

Side Pasta Sauce

Benvenuti alla Bottega

Appetizers

Antipasto Bottega

$30.00

Assorted Meat/Cheese and Veggies

Beef Carpaccio

$26.50

Angus Beef Carpaccio with Organic Arugula, Truffle Cream and Parmesan ** GF

Bresaola Carpaccio With Arugula

$21.50

Baked Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus with Mozzarella and Marinara

Brussel sprouts with Truffles

$32.50

Burrata Only

$19.50

Burrata, Bresaola and Arugula Salad

$28.50

Arugula Salad with Aged Balsamic

Fritto Misto

$25.75

Fritto Misto with Shrimp and Calamari, Sauce Remoulade

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$31.00

Grilled Spanish Octopus with Arugula Chimichurri, Fingerling Potatoes

Insalta Caprese

$24.50

Insalata Caprese with Italian Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil EV Olive Oil **GF

Parmesan Only

$15.00

Prosciutto & Parmesan

$30.00

Prosciutto Burrata

$31.00

Prosciutto Mozz

$23.50

Prosciutto Only

$22.00

Veggie Side

$10.00

Bruschetta

Bresaola, Arugula, Parmesan Bruschetta

$13.25

Gorgonzola Speck Bruschetta

$14.00

Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Bruschetta

$11.50

Entreés

Filet

$54.50

8oz Gorgonzola Crusted Filet with Vegetables and Roasted Potatoes

Grilled Half Chicken

$34.50

Mountain Herb Marinated Half Chicken, Pumpkin Seed Pesto Cous Cous

Lemon Sole

$38.50

Sole Filet with Lemon, Capers, Parsley, White Wine Butter Sauce

Mussels

$28.75

Jumbo Bowl of P.E.I Mussels in Garlic, Herb and White Wine Brodo

Osso Buco

$56.50

Veal Osso Bucco over Polenta with Gremolata

Rabbit

$46.50

Rabbit Hinds

Roasted Half Duckling

$46.00

Roasted Half Duckling Orange Grappa Glaze, Polenta, Broccolini

Salmon

$38.50

Cedar Planked Sixty South Salmon with Roasted Vegetables, Basil Oil **GF

Veal Milanese

$58.00

Wagyu Skirt Steak

$52.50

Rack of Lamb

$76.00

Roasted Rack of Colorado Lamb, Spiced Caponata, Mint Jus

Pasta

Arrabbiata Plain

$18.50

Penne with Spicy Marinara

Baked Cannelloni

$28.50

Baked Spinach and Ricotta Cannelloni with Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmesan **Cannot be made Gluten Free**

Cocoa Linguini with Duck Rag

$36.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine alla Puttanesca

$21.00

with Olives, Capers, Tomato and Basil

Gemelli

$28.50

Gemelli with House Made Sausage, Tomato Vodka Cream Sauce

Housemade Potato Gnocchi

$36.50Out of stock

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Linguini with Clams

$28.50

with Herbs, Garlic, White Wine and Pepperoncini

Linguini with Lump Crab Meat

$42.50

Linguini with Lump Crabmeat, Shrimp, Asparagus and Sun dried Tomato

Lobster Ravioli

$46.50

Lobster Ravioli with Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, EVOO

Penne "Arrabiata" Chicken

$24.95

Penne with Spicy Marinara Sauce and Chicken

Primavera

$24.50

Ravioli of the Day

$32.50

Please Call Restaurant for Daily Special

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$17.50

Spaghetti with Garlic and Olive Oil

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$23.00

with Pancetta, Garlic, Egg and Parmesan

Spaghetti Bolognese

$22.50

Spaghetti Butter

$10.00

Spaghetti Pesto

$15.00

Spaghetti Tomato

$13.50

Spaghetti with Meatballs Zio Nino

$26.50

with Marinara Sauce

Tagliatelle Monte Mare

$62.50

White Truffle Gnocchi

$42.00

White Truffle Gnocchi with Butter and Parmesan

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Italian Meats, Cheeses, Olives, Artichokes

Baby Arugula Salad

$16.95

with Pancetta, Pine Nuts, Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$21.50

with Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Roasted Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Buffalo Caprese

$24.50

Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil EVOO

Burrata

$28.50

Arugula with Burrata, Smoked Duck Breast, Aged Balsamic, Roasted Tomato

Caesar Salad

$13.50

with Parmesan, Tomatoes and Croutons

Greek Salad

$14.75

with Peppers, Onions, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Feta, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Josephine Salad

$12.50

Mixed Greens with Gorgonzola Crumbles, Italian Dressing

Plain Arugula

$9.75

Small Side Salad

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Soup of the Day-Please Call Restaurant for daily details

Truffle Menu

Baby Pork Belly and Chop

$95.00Out of stock

Chesnut Gnocchi Smoked Pheasant

$85.00Out of stock

Foie Gras Bruschetta

$42.00

Seared Fois Gras with Winter Fruits, Truffle Honey

Kobe Cheese Steak

$68.50

Kobe Cheese Steak with Foie Gras Mousse, Buffalo Mozz, Italian Black Truffles

Kobe Ravioli

$56.00

Kobe (Wagyu) and Black Truffle Ravioli with Porcini Mushroom Sauce, Italian Black Truffles

Lobster Scallop black truffles Croquettes

$78.00

Monte e Mare

$62.50

Tagliatelle with Lobster, Wild Mushrooms and Black Truffles

Short Ribs

$95.00

Steak Tartare

$75.00

Tagliatelle with Butter

$18.00

White Truffle Gnocchi

$42.00

Dessert

Biscotti

$3.00

Cannoli

$12.50

Cheesecake

$12.50

Cookie

$3.50

G.F. Caramel Crunch

$14.00

Gelato

$5.00

Profiterols

$12.50

Sabayon

$12.50

Tartufo

$12.50

Tiramisu

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

“Celebrando La Vita!,” a lovely phrase in Italian that means, “Celebrate Life!” At La Bottega, it’s a clarion call to enjoy the food, wines and hospitality that are the hallmarks of this relaxed, yet gracious place. Join us on our sunny patio, in our intimate wine bar or the inviting dining room, with its oven-warmed spice-scented aromas and frest tastes of fine Northern Italian cuisine. Whether you have planned a high-energy apres, a romantic dinner for two, a lively family gathering, or a sumptuous feast after a long day of business, La Bottega truly is a celebration for the senses.

Website

Location

100 E Meadow Dr, Suite 37, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

Gallery
La Bottega image
La Bottega image

