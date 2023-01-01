Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chasing Rabbits

review star

No reviews yet

141 E Meadow Dr Ste 104

Vail, CO 81657

Order Again

Popcorn

Butter

Chipotle Ranch

Truffel Salt

Miso Caramel

Theatre Menu

Skittles

Zangnut

Swedish Fish

Sour Patch Kids

Twizzlers

Charleston Chews

Nerds Ropes

Reese's Pieces

Butterfingers

M&M

Peanut M&M

Raisinets

Service Menu

Taleggio Tots

$28.00

Shrimp Toast

$20.00

Duck Quesadilla

$22.00

Foie Lollipops

$24.00

Veg Crudite

$18.00

Corn Dog

$24.00

Caviar & Mozzerella

$150.00

Mozzerella (Locals Only)

$18.00

Dim Sum

Potstickers

$19.00

french onion soup dumplings

Bao

$24.00

crab

Shumai

$21.00

veggie

Spring Rolls

$16.00

Crab Puffs

$19.00

Papaya Salad

$15.00

Cold Noodles

$26.00

Sweet

Assorted Mochi

Joke Fresh Fortune Cookies

Preface

Loup Crudo

$22.00

Ceviche

$24.00

Sourdough

$14.00

Salmon Crudo

$24.00

Tartare

$28.00

Conserva

$19.00

Side of Sourdough

$7.00

Introduction

Sardines

$19.00

citrus preserve + shiso pesto

Falafel

$14.00

seasonal accompaniments

Xtapodi

$23.00

whipped avocado + jalapeno + root vegetable chips

Eggplant Dip

$16.00

Kale Salad

$22.00

Squash

$18.00Out of stock

Side of Chapati

$7.00

Epilogue

Lamb Tagine

$58.00

prosciutto + crushed olives + pickled peppers + preserved lemon oregano vinaigrette

Cote de Boeuf

$180.00Out of stock

Loup Grecque

$56.00

Half Chicken

$44.00

Dessert

Choco Ganash Pie

$16.00

Hazelnut Bar

$16.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Coastal Collins

$18.00

Coco Old Fashioned

$18.00

Constantinople Paloma

$18.00

Flight to Sardinia

$20.00

Greek Daquiri

$18.00

Mediterranean Spritz

$19.00

Negroni Nero

$19.00

Paggio Avanti

$18.00

Hidden Crane

Vodka

Belvedere

$18.00

Belvedere Martini

$26.00

Good Vodka

$16.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Grey Goose Citron

$19.00

Grey Goose Citron Martini

$28.00

Grey Goose Double

$22.00

Grey Goose Martini

$26.00

Grey Goose Pear

$19.00

Haku

$16.00

Haku Martini

$24.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Ketel One Martini

$22.00

Moulin

$14.00

Moulin Double

$18.00

Moulin Martini

$20.00

Titos

$18.00

Titos Double

$26.00

Titos Martini

$24.00

Gin

Amass Dry Gin

$22.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$20.00

Castle and Key Roots of Ruin

$18.00

Drumshanbo Martini

$20.00

Drumshanbo Sardinian

$16.00

Haymans Dry Gin

$14.00

Haymans Martini

$18.00

Hendricks

$22.00

Hendricks Martini

$26.00

Ki No Bi

$25.00

Ki No Bi Martini

$30.00

Kyro Rye Gin

$16.00

Monkey 47

$24.00

Monkey 47 Martini

$28.00

Roku

$15.00

Roku Martini

$20.00

Woody Creek

$15.00

Woody Creek Martini

$19.00

Woody Creek Summer

$18.00

Bourbon

Angels Bourbon DBL

$40.00

Angels Bourbon OF

$26.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$22.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$30.00

Basil Hayden OF

$28.00

Bookers

$40.00

Bookers OF

$50.00

Deer Hammer

$18.00

Deer Hammer OF

$24.00

George Dickel 8yr

$18.00

George Dickel DBL

$36.00

George Dickel OF

$22.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$40.00

Jeffersons Ocean OF

$45.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Jim Beam DBL

$28.00

Jim Beam OF

$16.00

Lil Bookers

$80.00

Lil Bookers

$60.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Makers Mark DBL

$32.00

Makers Mark OF

$18.00

Whistle Pig Bourbon

$16.00

Whistle Pig Bourbon OF

$20.00

Woodford Bourbon OF

$25.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$22.00

Whiskey

Akashi 5yr Sake Cask

$62.00

Amrut Fusion

$28.00

Angels Envy Rye

$32.00

Angels Envy Rye DBL

$45.00

Angels Envy Rye OF

$40.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Crown Royal DBL

$24.00

Crown Royal OF

$20.00

Hibiki 21

$225.00

Hibiki Blossom

$40.00

Hibiki Blossom OF

$50.00

Hibiki Harmony

$34.00

Hibiki Harmony OF

$42.00

Ichiro OF

$75.00

Ichiro's Malt & Grain World Blend LE

$65.00

Iwai 45

$16.00

Iwai 45 OF

$20.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jameson DBL

$18.00

Komagatake YA

$50.00

Mars Lucky Cat "Luna"

$30.00

Nikka Coffey

$26.00

Nikka From The Barrel

$35.00

Nikka From the Barrel DBL

$50.00

Nikka From the Barrel OF

$42.00

Ritten House Rye

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye OF

$18.00

Smoke Wagon Bottle and Bond Rye

$30.00

Smoke Wagon Rye OF

$38.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak

$20.00

Stranahans OF

$25.00

Toki

$22.00

Toki DBL

$30.00

Toki OF

$26.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye

$20.00

Whistle Pig Rye OF

$26.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$20.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$30.00

Woodford Rye OF

$26.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$30.00

Casamigos Blanco

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$34.00

Casamigos Reposado

$32.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$41.00

Centenario Plata

$16.00

Centenario Reposado

$22.00

Clase Azul Extra Anejo

$400.00

Clase Azul Repo DBL

$80.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$55.00

DJ 1942 DBL

$90.00

DJ Anejo

$30.00

DJ Blanco

$24.00

DJ Blanco DBL

$36.00

DJ Repo DBL

$38.00

DJ Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$60.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$24.00

Fortaleza Blanco DBL

$34.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$26.00

Gran Coramino Anejo

$45.00

Gran Coramino Cristalino Repo

$35.00

Lalo

$18.00

Lalo DBL

$27.00

Libelula DBL

$22.00

Libelula Joven

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$75.00

Maestro Dobel DBL

$28.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$26.00

Patron Blanco

$22.00

Patron Blanco DBL

$33.00

Patron Piedra

$150.00

Patron Reposado

$24.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$16.00

Centenario Plata DBL

$24.00

Centenario Repo DBL

$33.00

Mezcal

La Luna Cupreata

$14.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$18.00

Chacolo Destilado

$40.00

La Luna DBL

$21.00

400 Conejos

$20.00

400 Conejos DBL

$30.00

Rum

Appleton Estate

$14.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Bacardi DBL

$24.00

Brugal Anejo

$16.00

Cruzan Aged Dark Rum

$14.00

Cruzan Island Spiced Rum

$14.00

Cruzan Light Rum

$14.00

Pusser's Navy Rum

$14.00

Pyrat XO Reserve

$14.00

Rhum J.M Agricole Blanc 40

$15.00

Ron Zacapa

$24.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$38.00

Scarlet Ibis

$16.00

Smith and Cross

$16.00

Zacapa DBL

Zaya Gran Reserva 16yr

$18.00

Cognac

Brandy Sainte Louise

$14.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$25.00

Courvoisier XO

$40.00

Hennesy VS

$18.00

Hennesy Paradis

$300.00

Louis XIII

$500.00

Delord XO Bas

$20.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Scotch

Glengarry

$14.00

Laphroig 10

$24.00

Cao ila 12

$32.00

Oban 14

$35.00

Johnny Walker Black

$20.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$85.00

Lagavulin 16

$45.00

Macallan 12

$32.00

Macallan 18

$135.00

Cordials

Aelred Melon

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$22.00

Antica Vermouth

$20.00

Aperol

$18.00

Apologue Celery Root Liqueur

$18.00

Apologue Persimmons Liqueur

$18.00

Averna

$18.00

Baileys

$18.00

Bermutto Sake Vermouth

$14.00

Campari

$1.00

Cappelletti

$14.00

Carrot Eau-De-Vie

$35.00

Chambord

$20.00

Chareau Aloe Liquor

$22.00

Cocchi Americano Bianco

$14.00

Cocchi Americano Rosa

$14.00

Creme de Cassis

$18.00

Creme de Violette

$14.00

Dolin Genepy

$18.00

Dom Benedictine

$16.00

Domaine Canton

$14.00

Drambuie

$24.00

Falernum

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Giffard Banane du Bresil

$14.00

Giffard Cacoa Blanc

$14.00

Giffard Curacao Blue

$14.00

Giffard Menthe Pastille

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Green Chartruese

$21.00

Italicus

$16.00

Jagermeister

$16.00

Kahlua

$18.00

Licor 43

$16.00

Luxardo Amaretto di Saschira

$14.00

Luxardo Limoncello

$14.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$18.00

Luxardo Sambuca

$14.00

Luxardo Triple Sec

$12.00

Montenegro

$20.00

Nux Walnut

$14.00

Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur

$15.00

Pimms

$14.00

Plum Liqueur

$16.00

Rothman & Winter Pear

$14.00

Rumpleminze

$14.00

Sfumato

$14.00

St. Elizabeth Allspice

$14.00

St. George Bruto Americano

$15.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$15.00

Yellow Chartruese

$21.00

Yuzu Liqueur

$15.00

St.Germain

$16.00

Entrees

Kids Tenders

$14.00

Kids Dinner

$22.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Kids Bento

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chasing Rabbits is the next step forward in dining and entertainment. Guests can enjoy five unique experiences from a Mediterranean restaurant to a speakeasy and a sophisticated arcade.

Website

Location

141 E Meadow Dr Ste 104, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

