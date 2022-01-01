Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Segundo - Vail

review star

No reviews yet

223 Gore Creek Drive

Vail, CO 81657

Order Again

Popular Items

Yardbird Taco
Baja Taco
Chips & Salsa

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Housemade - GF

Chips & Trio

$15.00

Our housemade chips with salsa, guacamole & queso.

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Camerones Al Mojo de Ajo

$16.00

White prawns baked in cast iron with butter, garlic, red onion and fresh lemon, warm flour tortillas - GFO

Ceviche

$18.00

Mexican bay scallops, white shrimp, mahi-mahi, cucumber, avocado, tomato, red onion, lime, cilantro, crispy corn tortillas

Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, with honey-chipotle glaze

Segundo Nachos

$16.00

Black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, olives, guacamole, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo - GF

Large Quesadilla

$10.00

Quesadilla Special

$19.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy corn tortilla strips, romaine lettuce, olives, radish, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, red salsa, cilantro-lime crema, guacamole - GF

Street Corn Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, grilled fresh sweet corn, red pepper, red onion and jalapeño, cotija, cilantro and chipotle aioli - GF

Watermelon Salad

$13.00

Tacos

Baja Taco

$8.00

Crispy fried wild caught Mahi-Mahi, cabbage salad, baja sauce, pico de gallo

Banh Mi

$8.00

roasted pork, pickled vegetables, cilantro, cucumber, chicken liver pate

Carne Asada Taco

$8.00

Carnitas Taco

$8.00

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Fried Chicken Taco

$8.00

Grateful Veg

$8.00

Roasted cauliflower and sweet potatoes in coconut curry, black beans, cilantro, pickled red cabbage and serranos, crispy chick peas - GFO

Hot Korean

$8.00

Korean bbq wagyu beef, spicy kimchi, jalapeño aioli, toasted peanuts

Mad Gringo

$8.00

Ancho chile seasoned Angus ground beef, shredded romaine, cheddar, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo, crispy corn tortilla - GF

Mahi Taco

$8.00

Salmon Taco

$8.00

Yardbird Taco

$8.00

Cilantro-lime marinated chicken, jalapeño queso blanco, roasted corn and poblano salsa, cilantro - GFO

House Marg Silver

$10.00

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$23.00

Flame grilled with our custom spice, sweet peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded jack cheese, warm tortillas and fresh limes - GFO

Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

GFO

Steak Fajitas

$29.00

GFO

Shrimp Fajitas

$29.00

GFO

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$27.00

GFO

Steak Chicken Shrimp Fajitas

$28.00

GFO

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$29.00

Classic Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$23.00

Grilled Black Angus flatiron, roasted sweet corn, arugula, Spanish rice, cotija, roasted garlic aioli, pico de gallo - GFO\

Carnitas Bowl

$22.00

Ceviche Classic Bowl

$27.00

Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Chipotle Shrimp Bowl

$23.00

Fried Cod Bowl

$18.00

Crispy-fried Mahi-Mahi, cilantro-lime rice, tender black beans, cabbage salad, pico de gallo, baja sauce, red radish - no GF option available

Ground Beef Bowl

$23.00

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$22.00

Veggie Bowl

$19.00

Curried cauliflower and sweet potato, white rice, tender black beans, avocado, cilantro, pickled red cabbage and serranos, crispy chick peas - GFO

Sticky Bowls

Sticky Bowl Carnitas

$22.00Out of stock

Sticky Bowl Ceviche

$27.00

Sticky Bowl Korean

$23.00

Sticky Bowl Mahi

$22.00

Sticky Bowl Salmon

$22.00

Sticky Bowl Shrimp

$23.00

Sticky Bowl Veg

$19.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$23.00

Carnitas Burrito

$22.00

Chipotle Shrimp Burrito

$22.00

Grateful Veg Burrito

$19.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00

Housemade buttermilk fried chicken, buttermilk ranch

Kids Crispy Fried Cod

$10.00

Battered Mahi-Mahi, tartar sauce

Kids Beef Taco

$8.00

Crispy corn tortilla, ground beef, sour cream, cheddar, lettuce

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.00

Cilantro-lime chicken, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream in a soft flour tortilla - GFO

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Crispy flour tortilla, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, sour cream

Kids Bean Beef Dilla

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Elbow macaroni in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce

Kid's Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed baby greens, radish, cucumber, red onion and vine-ripe tomatoes with choice of ranch or avocado-lime dressing

Kid's Beef Cheese Bean Burrito

$10.00

Kid's Rice Cheese Bean Burrito

$10.00

Sides

Large Spanish Rice

$5.00

Large Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Large Sticky Rice

$5.00

Large Black Beans

$5.00

Large Chipotle Fries

$5.00

Large Slaw

$5.00

Large Plain French Fries

$4.00

Small Spanish Rice

$3.00

Small Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Small Sticky Rice

Small Black Beans

$3.00

Small Chipotle Fries

$3.00

Small Slaw

$3.00

Small Plain Fries

$3.00

Additions

Add Cotija

$0.50

3 Warm Flour Tortillas

$0.50

3 Warm Corn Tortillas

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chip Basket

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Small Queso

$1.00

Large Queso

$4.00

Small Red Salsa

$0.50

Large Red Salsa

$3.00

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Small Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Large Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side Salsa de Arbol

$2.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Add Side Chicken

$4.00

Add Side Steak

$9.00

Add Side Ground Beef

$4.00

Add Side Shrimp

$8.00

Add Side Salmon

$8.00

Desserts

Fresas Con Crema

$10.00

Strawberries and cream

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Housemade in the traditional way - sponge cake soaked in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk and cream

Churros

$10.00

With Nutella gelato

Salted Caramel Two Scoops

$4.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Big Melon Energy

$13.00

breckenridge colorado gin, watermelon, mint, topo chico, lavender bitters

Cantera Negra-jillo

$13.00

Champagne Supaloma

$12.00

Comfortably Numb

$11.00

Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangster

$40.00

Friend of the Devil

$12.00

House Marg Reposado

$12.00

House Marg Silver

$10.00

Island Time

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Me and Julio

$19.00

Mimosa

$11.00

N/A Comf Numb

$7.00

N/A FOD

$7.00

N/A Island

$7.00

N/A Marg

$7.00

Pink 182

$11.00

the el segundo paloma - dulce vida grapefruit tequila, grapefruit jarrito, lime juice, tajin rim

Purple Rain

$13.00

Purple Rain (sub Maestro)

$13.00Out of stock

Rancho Del Rio

$12.00

Slim Shady

$12.00

Smoke on the Water

$13.00

Straw Yum Yum (reg)

$12.00

espolon blanco tequila, prickly pear, lime, serrano, citrus liqueur, topped with topo chico

Straw Yum Yum (sub Casamigos)

$16.00

Superfly

$16.00

Tropic Thunder

$13.00

el rey zapoteco mezcal, passionfruit, orange, guava, agave, fee foam, sprinkled with paprika

Tropic Thunder (sub Maestro)

$13.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Cocktails Fiesta

House Marg Silver FIESTA

$60.00

House Marg Reposado FIESTA

$72.00Out of stock

Friend of the Devil FIESTA

$72.00

Me and Julio FIESTA

$114.00

Gangster FIESTA

$256.00

Island Time FIESTA

$78.00

Slim Shady FIESTA

$72.00

Kiss From a Rose FIESTA

$72.00

Superfly FIESTA

$95.00

Casamigos Blanco FIESTA

$66.00

Casamigos Repo FIESTA

$72.00

Clase Azul Plata FIESTA

$156.00

Clase Azul Repo FIESTA

$198.00

Don Julio Blanco FIESTA

$84.00

Don Julio Repo FIESTA

$90.00

Don Julio Anejo FIESTA

$90.00

Don Julio 70 FIESTA

$96.00

Espolon Blanco FIESTA

$48.00

Espolon Repo FIESTA

$48.00

Herradura Silver FIESTA

$42.00

Herradura Anejo FIESTA

$84.00

Maestro Diamante FIESTA

$72.00

Maestro Anejo FIESTA

$84.00

Patron Silver FIESTA

$72.00

Union Mezcal FIESTA

$60.00

400 Conejos Mezcal FIESTA

$60.00

El Rey Mezcal FIESTA

$60.00

Beer

$3 BEER SPECIAL

$3.00

$4 BEER SPECIAL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Colorado Kolsch CAN

$7.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Dos XX Amber BTL

$6.00

Dos XX Lager BTL

$6.00

Heineken Zero CAN

$5.00

Juicy Freak IPA CAN

$7.00

Melvin TGR Pilsner

$7.00

Modelo (16 oz.) CAN

$4.00

Modelo Negra DFT

$6.00

Mountain Time Can

$3.00

Oberon Wheat DFT

$7.00

Pacifico DFT

$6.00

Pete's Stash Pale Ale DFT

$7.00

Stone IPA Can

$7.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava BTL

$7.00

Victoria

$6.00

Ska Rub E Soho Grapefruit Can

$6.00

Hooch Booch Beez Kneez

$8.00

N/A Thirst Mutilator

$5.00

N/A Athletic Hazy IPA

$5.00

Wine

Nielson, Chardonnay

$10.00

Matua Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Routas Rose

$10.00

Rainstorm, Pinot Noir

$10.00

Reunion, Malbec

$10.00Out of stock

Santo Cristo Garnacha

$10.00Out of stock

Mirame, Cava

$10.00

Twenty Acres, Cabernet

$10.00

*Zenato Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

*Nielson Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

*Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

*Routas Rose BTL

$36.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00Out of stock

Dr. Loosen Reisling

$60.00

La Gioiosa Prosecco Brut Rose

$50.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$90.00

Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay

$65.00

Moet

$99.00

Veuve Rose

$150.00

Cava Brut BTL

$36.00

*Twenty Acres Cabernet BTL

$36.00

*Rainstorm Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

*Reunion Malbec BTL

$36.00

*Santo Cristo Garnacha BTL

$36.00

Catena Malbec

$54.00

Buehler CAB

$72.00

Emeritus, Pinot Noir

$66.00

Jordan CAB

$129.00

Merry Edwards, Pinot Noir

$149.00

Tres Picos, Garancha

$44.00

Non-Alcoholic

Aqua Panna Still Water

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarrito Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarrito Orange

$4.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic- Fever Tree

$4.00

Topo Chico Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

N/A Thirst Mutilator

$5.00

N/A Athletic Hazy IPA

$5.00

N/A BLOODY

$5.00

Big Melon N/A

$6.00

Purple Rain N/A

$6.00

Tropic Thunder N/A

$6.00

Strawberry Yum Yum N/A

$6.00

Island Time N/A

$6.00

Tropic Thunder N/A

$6.00

Liqueurs

Kahlua 1.5oz

$8.00

Kahlua 2oz

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

El Segundo is a high-energy, fun, elevated (but casual) semi-traditional taqueria and tequila bar in the heart of Vail Village in Vail, Colorado.

Website

Location

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

