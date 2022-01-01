El Segundo - Vail
223 Gore Creek Drive
Vail, CO 81657
Popular Items
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Housemade - GF
Chips & Trio
Our housemade chips with salsa, guacamole & queso.
Chips & Guac
Chips & Queso
Camerones Al Mojo de Ajo
White prawns baked in cast iron with butter, garlic, red onion and fresh lemon, warm flour tortillas - GFO
Ceviche
Mexican bay scallops, white shrimp, mahi-mahi, cucumber, avocado, tomato, red onion, lime, cilantro, crispy corn tortillas
Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts, with honey-chipotle glaze
Segundo Nachos
Black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, olives, guacamole, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo - GF
Large Quesadilla
Quesadilla Special
Taco Salad
Crispy corn tortilla strips, romaine lettuce, olives, radish, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, red salsa, cilantro-lime crema, guacamole - GF
Street Corn Salad
Baby arugula, grilled fresh sweet corn, red pepper, red onion and jalapeño, cotija, cilantro and chipotle aioli - GF
Watermelon Salad
Tacos
Baja Taco
Crispy fried wild caught Mahi-Mahi, cabbage salad, baja sauce, pico de gallo
Banh Mi
roasted pork, pickled vegetables, cilantro, cucumber, chicken liver pate
Carne Asada Taco
Carnitas Taco
Chipotle Shrimp Taco
Fried Chicken Taco
Grateful Veg
Roasted cauliflower and sweet potatoes in coconut curry, black beans, cilantro, pickled red cabbage and serranos, crispy chick peas - GFO
Hot Korean
Korean bbq wagyu beef, spicy kimchi, jalapeño aioli, toasted peanuts
Mad Gringo
Ancho chile seasoned Angus ground beef, shredded romaine, cheddar, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo, crispy corn tortilla - GF
Mahi Taco
Salmon Taco
Yardbird Taco
Cilantro-lime marinated chicken, jalapeño queso blanco, roasted corn and poblano salsa, cilantro - GFO
House Marg Silver
Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Flame grilled with our custom spice, sweet peppers and onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded jack cheese, warm tortillas and fresh limes - GFO
Chicken Fajitas
GFO
Steak Fajitas
GFO
Shrimp Fajitas
GFO
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
GFO
Steak Chicken Shrimp Fajitas
GFO
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Classic Bowls
Carne Asada Bowl
Grilled Black Angus flatiron, roasted sweet corn, arugula, Spanish rice, cotija, roasted garlic aioli, pico de gallo - GFO\
Carnitas Bowl
Ceviche Classic Bowl
Chicken Bowl
Chipotle Shrimp Bowl
Fried Cod Bowl
Crispy-fried Mahi-Mahi, cilantro-lime rice, tender black beans, cabbage salad, pico de gallo, baja sauce, red radish - no GF option available
Ground Beef Bowl
Mahi Mahi Bowl
Veggie Bowl
Curried cauliflower and sweet potato, white rice, tender black beans, avocado, cilantro, pickled red cabbage and serranos, crispy chick peas - GFO
Sticky Bowls
Burritos
Kid's Menu
Kids Fried Chicken
Housemade buttermilk fried chicken, buttermilk ranch
Kids Crispy Fried Cod
Battered Mahi-Mahi, tartar sauce
Kids Beef Taco
Crispy corn tortilla, ground beef, sour cream, cheddar, lettuce
Kids Chicken Taco
Cilantro-lime chicken, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream in a soft flour tortilla - GFO
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, sour cream
Kids Bean Beef Dilla
Kids Mac n Cheese
Elbow macaroni in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce
Kid's Green Salad
Mixed baby greens, radish, cucumber, red onion and vine-ripe tomatoes with choice of ranch or avocado-lime dressing
Kid's Beef Cheese Bean Burrito
Kid's Rice Cheese Bean Burrito
Sides
Large Spanish Rice
Large Cilantro Lime Rice
Large Sticky Rice
Large Black Beans
Large Chipotle Fries
Large Slaw
Large Plain French Fries
Small Spanish Rice
Small Cilantro Lime Rice
Small Sticky Rice
Small Black Beans
Small Chipotle Fries
Small Slaw
Small Plain Fries
Additions
Add Cotija
3 Warm Flour Tortillas
3 Warm Corn Tortillas
Sour Cream
Chip Basket
Side Avocado
Side Crema
Side Jalapenos
Small Queso
Large Queso
Small Red Salsa
Large Red Salsa
Small Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Small Pico de Gallo
Large Pico de Gallo
Side Salsa de Arbol
Side Truffle Aioli
Add Side Chicken
Add Side Steak
Add Side Ground Beef
Add Side Shrimp
Add Side Salmon
Desserts
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Big Melon Energy
breckenridge colorado gin, watermelon, mint, topo chico, lavender bitters
Cantera Negra-jillo
Champagne Supaloma
Comfortably Numb
Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangster
Friend of the Devil
House Marg Reposado
House Marg Silver
Island Time
Long Island Iced Tea
Me and Julio
Mimosa
N/A Comf Numb
N/A FOD
N/A Island
N/A Marg
Pink 182
the el segundo paloma - dulce vida grapefruit tequila, grapefruit jarrito, lime juice, tajin rim
Purple Rain
Purple Rain (sub Maestro)
Rancho Del Rio
Slim Shady
Smoke on the Water
Straw Yum Yum (reg)
espolon blanco tequila, prickly pear, lime, serrano, citrus liqueur, topped with topo chico
Straw Yum Yum (sub Casamigos)
Superfly
Tropic Thunder
el rey zapoteco mezcal, passionfruit, orange, guava, agave, fee foam, sprinkled with paprika
Tropic Thunder (sub Maestro)
White Sangria
Cocktails Fiesta
House Marg Silver FIESTA
House Marg Reposado FIESTA
Friend of the Devil FIESTA
Me and Julio FIESTA
Gangster FIESTA
Island Time FIESTA
Slim Shady FIESTA
Kiss From a Rose FIESTA
Superfly FIESTA
Casamigos Blanco FIESTA
Casamigos Repo FIESTA
Clase Azul Plata FIESTA
Clase Azul Repo FIESTA
Don Julio Blanco FIESTA
Don Julio Repo FIESTA
Don Julio Anejo FIESTA
Don Julio 70 FIESTA
Espolon Blanco FIESTA
Espolon Repo FIESTA
Herradura Silver FIESTA
Herradura Anejo FIESTA
Maestro Diamante FIESTA
Maestro Anejo FIESTA
Patron Silver FIESTA
Union Mezcal FIESTA
400 Conejos Mezcal FIESTA
El Rey Mezcal FIESTA
Beer
$3 BEER SPECIAL
$4 BEER SPECIAL
Budweiser BTL
Colorado Kolsch CAN
Coors Light BTL
Corona BTL
Dos XX Amber BTL
Dos XX Lager BTL
Heineken Zero CAN
Juicy Freak IPA CAN
Melvin TGR Pilsner
Modelo (16 oz.) CAN
Modelo Negra DFT
Mountain Time Can
Oberon Wheat DFT
Pacifico DFT
Pete's Stash Pale Ale DFT
Stone IPA Can
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava BTL
Victoria
Ska Rub E Soho Grapefruit Can
Hooch Booch Beez Kneez
N/A Thirst Mutilator
N/A Athletic Hazy IPA
Wine
Nielson, Chardonnay
Matua Sauv Blanc
Zenato Pinot Grigio
Routas Rose
Rainstorm, Pinot Noir
Reunion, Malbec
Santo Cristo Garnacha
Mirame, Cava
Twenty Acres, Cabernet
*Zenato Pinot Grigio BTL
*Nielson Chardonnay BTL
*Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL
*Routas Rose BTL
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc
Dr. Loosen Reisling
La Gioiosa Prosecco Brut Rose
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Rombauer Chardonnay
Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay
Moet
Veuve Rose
Cava Brut BTL
*Twenty Acres Cabernet BTL
*Rainstorm Pinot Noir BTL
*Reunion Malbec BTL
*Santo Cristo Garnacha BTL
Catena Malbec
Buehler CAB
Emeritus, Pinot Noir
Jordan CAB
Merry Edwards, Pinot Noir
Tres Picos, Garancha
Non-Alcoholic
Aqua Panna Still Water
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Orange
Jarrito Pineapple
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pellegrino Sparkling
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic- Fever Tree
Topo Chico Sparkling
N/A BLOODY
Big Melon N/A
Purple Rain N/A
Tropic Thunder N/A
Strawberry Yum Yum N/A
Island Time N/A
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
El Segundo is a high-energy, fun, elevated (but casual) semi-traditional taqueria and tequila bar in the heart of Vail Village in Vail, Colorado.
223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail, CO 81657