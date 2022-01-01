Go
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

Come in and enjoy a big city feel, with small town service!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2565 American Way • $$

Avg 4.4 (1286 reviews)

Popular Items

Wraps$13.50
grilled or crispy chicken + lettuce + bacon + cheese + wrapped in a grilled tomato basil tortilla
Pretzel Bites$8.00
fresh baked + tossed in butter +
served w/ blanco queso
Cobb$13.00
grilled chicken + *egg + bacon + cheese + avocados + tomatoes + ranch
Burrito Bowl$13.50
steak or chicken + cilantro lime rice + black beans + topped w/ romaine lettuce + cheddar + jalapenos + tomatillo salsa +sour cream
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.50
creamy spinach + artichoke + mozzarella cheese + served w/ tortilla chips
Rice Bowl$12.50
on a bed of spring mix + sauteed teriyaki rice + sweet chili + grilled chicken or shrimp + edamame + topped w/ carrots + julienned cucumbers
16 oz Fountain Drink$2.75
Pepperoni$11.50
marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni
Street Tacos 3$13.00
corn tortillas w/ mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ a cilantro cabbage + served w/ tortilla chips + salsa + sour cream
Albuquerque Turkey$14.00
grilled sliced turkey + melted cheddar + topped w/ green chiles + tempura battered avocado + spicy aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2565 American Way

Grand Junction CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
