Contemporary Southwestern Cuisine from local Colorado and Regional Sources - We collect an 18% Service Charge in addition to your check rather than gratuity. Our belief is that every Tacoparty employee contributes to your service. Unlike traditional gratuity, the 18% service charge will be distributed to our entire team

Twice Fried Yam Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Green Chile, Crema Mayo, Radish, Flowers and Blooms
Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Mole Verde, Salsa Macha, Queso Fresco, Sage Honey, Chives **Contains Nuts
Yellowtail Tempura Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla | Grapefruit Aioli | Cabbage | Onion Escabeche | Queso Fresco | Chile Oil | Salsa Seca
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Pulled Pork Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Green Chile, Mayacoba Bean Puree, Radish Pico, Herbs, Queso Fresco
Hot Fried Chicken Taco$4.50
Flour Tortilla, Crema Mayo, Strawberry, Cabbage, Onion Escabeche, Herbs
Blistered Shishito Peppers$9.00
White Cheddar Fondue, Sage Honey, Salsa Seca and Amaranth Furikake
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Blue Corn Tortilla, Adobo Aioli, Salsa Seca, Apple, Onion Escabeche, Chives
Bison Birria Tacos$15.00
Three braised bison and aged cheddar tacos with apple-fennel-cabbage-slaw and salsa seca. Served with guajillo consomme.
Guacamole$14.00
Gastrique, White Pico, Strawberry, Radish, Amaranth Furikake, Herbs
Made to Order, Add Serranos for Medium or Hot
Kids Taco$3.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protien, and Cheese
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

126 S 5th St

Grand Junction CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
