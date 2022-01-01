Grand Junction bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Grand Junction

Scallywags Bar and Grill image

GRILL

Scallywags Bar and Grill

509 28 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork You$14.00
Pulled Pork, Jalapeno Pickles, Red Onion, Swiss And Mixed Cheese W/ Bbq Sauce On Toasted Buttered House Made Bun… Pork Ya!
Italian$13.00
Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers, Mixed Cheese And Mayo.
Wings$13.00
ANY FLAVOR OF WINGS CAN BE MADE REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT OR CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT!!!!
FLAVORS
TERIYAKI, PINEAPPLE HABANERO, BBQ, CHIPOTLE BBQ, HOT, REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT, AND CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT
DIPS
RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, BBQ, HONEY MUSTARD, RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE ,ITALIAN, ALFREDO
More about Scallywags Bar and Grill
Bin 707 Foodbar image

 

Bin 707 Foodbar

225 N 5TH ST, STE 105, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Pie$12.00
Chocolate Mousse | Pretzel Crust | Caramel | Roasted Piñon Nut Ice Cream
Roasted Beets | Citrus | Puffed Beet Crisp | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee$15.00
Citrus | Grains | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee
Key Lime Pie$12.00
Graham Crust | Whipped Cream
More about Bin 707 Foodbar
Moody's image

 

Moody's

546 Main St, GRAND JUNCTION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Steak Salad$18.00
Marinated Wagyu steak, mixed greens tossed in homemade raspberry vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, roasted pepitas and sliced apple.
Lemon Dill Chicken On Sourdough$15.00
A deep fried lightly breaded chicken breast with lemon dill aioli, sliced heirloom tomato, lettuce, onion, and melted sharp cheddar cheeses on locally made sourdough loaf. Served with spicy coleslaw.
Creme Brulee$8.00
Rich vanilla bean custard with a crunchy caramelized top.
More about Moody's
Feisty Pint image

 

Feisty Pint

359 Colorado Ave, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bone In Wings$12.50
Egg Static Burger$13.50
Prime Dip$12.50
More about Feisty Pint
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

2565 American Way, Grand Junction

Avg 4.4 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos 3$13.00
corn tortillas w/ mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ a cilantro cabbage + served w/ tortilla chips + salsa + sour cream
Pepperoni$11.50
marinara + mozzarella + pepperoni
Burrito Bowl$13.50
steak or chicken + cilantro lime rice + black beans + topped w/ romaine lettuce + cheddar + jalapenos + tomatillo salsa +sour cream
More about Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar image

 

626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

626 Rood Ave, Grand Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Tempura Cauliflower (Plant Based)$14.00
Coconut sesame tempura batter, Gochujang and sriracha-cashew dipping sauces
626 Bourbon Bacon Cheese Burger$23.00
Half pound 7X Wagyu Beef, bourbon candied bacon, Dirty Hippy beer braised onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, brioche bun, 626 fries, plant-based garlic aioli
*Pecan Lentil Empanada (*Plant Based)$22.00
Organic mesquite flour empanada filled with pecans, organic lentils, and squash. Cayenne habanero coriander sauce, tomatillo chimichurri, local roasted corn & pablano salsa. squash skewers.
*Gluten Free *Plant Based
More about 626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar

Tacos

Pies

