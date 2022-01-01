Durango restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON
Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
|Popular items
|"Our" Gyro
|$13.00
house made seasoned lamb with pork, naan flat bread, feta cheese, red onion, roma tomato, cucumber, fresh tzaziki
|Southwest Burger
|$15.00
Half pound, Certified Angus. Hatch green chile, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, kalamata olives, truffled pearl couscous, feta cheese, sweety drop peppers, artichoke hearts, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bird's
2957 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|Crispy Drumstick
|$1.50
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
|Cluck Norris
|$8.50
Choice of chicken, hatch green chile, bacon, pepperjack cheese topped with chipotle crema, pickled red onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
|Crispy Breast
|$3.00
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ore House
147 E COLLEGE DR, Durango
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$8.00
baby iceberg | applewood smoked bacon | heirloom tomatoes | pickled shallot | garlic croutons | blue cheese dressing
|Filet Mignon - 10oz
|$46.00
Includes our housemade trio of sauces:
chimichurri | brandy peppercorn | house steak sauce
(Steaks are cooked to your desired temperature, however, travel times may cause temperature variances.)
Select Raw to cook at home!
|Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
|$7.00
madagascar vanilla | salted almond crisp
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
2411 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
|10 Wings
|$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
|SUPER DEAL
|$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cuckoo's Chicken House
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese Bites (10)
|$9.00
10 Deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with a choice of ranch or salsa for dipping.
|Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)
|$18.00
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$22.00
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's
Zia Taqueria
2977 Main Ave, Suite C, Durango
|Popular items
|Baby Bowl
|$4.50
Like a baby burrito - without the tortilla! Rice, beans, meats/veggies, and your choice of toppings.
|Salad Bowl
|$6.50
Salad greens, rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, salsa, sour cream and salad dressing. All salad mix includes jicama.
|Baby Burrito
|$4.50
10" tortilla, rice, beans & toppings. Rolled to your specifications on a Colorado-made flour tortilla.
PIZZA
HomeSlice Pizza
125 Mercado St, Durango
|Popular items
|Home Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
|Garlic Home Rolls (6)
|$3.25
Four Fluffy Hand-made Knots, Garlic Butter, Parmesan
|BYO Calzone
|$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
PIZZA • SALADS
HomeSlice Pizza College
441 E College Dr, Durango
|Popular items
|BYO Calzone
|$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
|18" Ultimate Behemoth
|$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Make your dreams come true!
GRILL
11th Street Station - Ernies
1101 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|Caesar - Small
|$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
|Highland Mary
|$15.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion
|Margharita
|$13.00
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
El Moro Spirits & Tavern
945 main avenue, Durango
|Popular items
|Italiano
|$14.00
pancetta, two eggs, arugula, balsamic glaze, english muffin, parmesan, hollandaise, tots
|Ancho Crusted Tuna Sandwich (Friday)
|$12.00
seared Ahi tuna, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, pickled onions, cabbage, genger lime aioli, house black sesame pillow bun
|Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
breaded and sauced chicken breast, braised greens, garlic-dijon aioli, house pickle, montana wheat potato bun
PIZZA
HomeSlice Pizza Main
2915 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|Home Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
|18" Ultimate Behemoth
|$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce
|Caesar
|$10.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing
The Roost
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Ravioli (8)
|$9.00
Breaded and deep-fried cheese ravioli, with a touch of jalapeño spice. Served with marinara sauce.
|Loaded Baked Potato Skins (8)
|$12.00
Potato Skins piled high with bacon bits, green onion, cilantro-lime sour cream, and melted cheddar cheese
|Mixed Green Salad
|$6.00
A fresh blend of greens, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, and carrot rice, with choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Spur Cafe
619 Main Avenue, Durango
|Popular items
|Sausage Links & Eggs
|$8.99
|Hot Cake (Full Stack)
|$8.99
|Classic Benedict
|$12.49
CHEESE
JAMES RANCH GRILL
33846 Highway 550, Durango
|Popular items
|Fingerling Fries - Small
|$3.00
Hand cut, organic flavorful, fingerling potatoes grown in the San Luis Valley
|Mushroom Belford Burger
|$14.50
Cremini mushrooms sautéed with fresh herbs and white wine topped with our Belford cheeses, caramelized onions and rosemary garlic mayo
|Inside Out Melt
|$10.00
Our rich, full bodied Belford cheeses , slowly melted between two slices of focaccia bread with a cheese
crusted top (personalize it!). Dairy and egg free.
Zia Taqueria
400 S Camino Del Rio, Durango
|Popular items
|Salad Bowl
|$6.50
Salad greens, rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, salsa, sour cream and salad dressing. All salad mix includes jicama.
|Taco
|$3.25
Choice of meat or veggies, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
|Small Quesadilla
|$4.50
10" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
Grassburger
726 1/2 Main Avenue, Durango
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.95
Award-winning Sweet Potato Fries! Fried in GMO-free sunflower oil. Recommended with a side of signature chipotle sauce or ranch.
|Fry Mix-Up
|$3.95
Undecided? Half and half!
|Bacon Chedda Burger
|$8.75
Grassburger + bacon + cheddar cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature chipotle mayo.
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango
|Popular items
|Southwest Turkey Reuben - Whole
|$12.50
all natural turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and green chile chipotle Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye
|BLT Chop - Whole
|$12.50
romaine, seasonal greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
|Premium Duo
|$11.50
Your choice of two signature items: cup of soup, half salad, half sandwich, half grain bowl.
Juicy's Shanty
225 E 8th Ave Unit C, Durango
|Popular items
|3 Little Pigs
|$15.00
3 Smash-able Torpedo Sandwiches. Choose between our BBQ Chicken, BBQ Pork, Carolina Style Pork, Jerk Pork or Brisket!. Served with a choice of a side!
|Juicy's Trough Platter
|$30.00
Wanna try a little of everything? Now you can! Juicy's Trough Platter includes a choice of 3 Meats, 2 Sides and it's served with Cornbread to boot!
|Rice -n- Peas
|$2.00
Long grain rice and Red Beans simmered in Spices and Coconut milk. (Vegan)
SANDWICHES
Durango Joes - Drive Thru North
3455 Main Ave, Durango
Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails
1150 Main ave Unit B101, Durango
|Popular items
|NACHOS LIBRES
|$11.50
|CHURRO CARAMEL
|$2.00
|BURRITOS
|$9.50
Durango Joes - Merch Shop Location
779 Tech Center Drive, Durango
Durango Joes - Drive Thru Bodo
331 South Camino Del Rio, Durango
Macho's Fast Mexican Food - South
275 E. 8th ave, Durango
Macho's Fast Mexican Food - North
1485 Florida rd Bld B101, Durango