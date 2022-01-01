Durango restaurants you'll love

Go
Durango restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Durango

Durango's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Durango restaurants

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
"Our" Gyro$13.00
house made seasoned lamb with pork, naan flat bread, feta cheese, red onion, roma tomato, cucumber, fresh tzaziki
Southwest Burger$15.00
Half pound, Certified Angus. Hatch green chile, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, kalamata olives, truffled pearl couscous, feta cheese, sweety drop peppers, artichoke hearts, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
Bird's image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bird's

2957 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 3.7 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Drumstick$1.50
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
Cluck Norris$8.50
Choice of chicken, hatch green chile, bacon, pepperjack cheese topped with chipotle crema, pickled red onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
Crispy Breast$3.00
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
More about Bird's
Ore House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ore House

147 E COLLEGE DR, Durango

Avg 4.4 (1822 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge Salad$8.00
baby iceberg | applewood smoked bacon | heirloom tomatoes | pickled shallot | garlic croutons | blue cheese dressing
Filet Mignon - 10oz$46.00
Includes our housemade trio of sauces:
chimichurri | brandy peppercorn | house steak sauce
(Steaks are cooked to your desired temperature, however, travel times may cause temperature variances.)
Select Raw to cook at home!
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$7.00
madagascar vanilla | salted almond crisp
More about Ore House
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings

2411 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
10 Wings$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
SUPER DEAL$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
Cuckoo's Chicken House image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cuckoo's Chicken House

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese Bites (10)$9.00
10 Deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites with a choice of ranch or salsa for dipping.
Chicken Fingers (Boneless) - Full Order (8)$18.00
Fresh, chicken tenderloin, hand breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Choose 1 Sauce. *Premium Sauces additional $1 per half order.
Chicken Finger Dinner$22.00
A ten ounce portion of fresh Chicken tenderloins, hand breaded with choice of sauce & all the dinner fixin's
More about Cuckoo's Chicken House
Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

2977 Main Ave, Suite C, Durango

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Bowl$4.50
Like a baby burrito - without the tortilla! Rice, beans, meats/veggies, and your choice of toppings.
Salad Bowl$6.50
Salad greens, rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, salsa, sour cream and salad dressing. All salad mix includes jicama.
Baby Burrito$4.50
10" tortilla, rice, beans & toppings. Rolled to your specifications on a Colorado-made flour tortilla.
More about Zia Taqueria
HomeSlice Pizza image

PIZZA

HomeSlice Pizza

125 Mercado St, Durango

Avg 3.5 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Home Salad$7.50
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Garlic Home Rolls (6)$3.25
Four Fluffy Hand-made Knots, Garlic Butter, Parmesan
BYO Calzone$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
More about HomeSlice Pizza
HomeSlice Pizza College image

PIZZA • SALADS

HomeSlice Pizza College

441 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Calzone$8.50
Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.
18" Ultimate Behemoth$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce
12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Make your dreams come true!
More about HomeSlice Pizza College
11th Street Station - Ernies image

GRILL

11th Street Station - Ernies

1101 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar - Small$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Highland Mary$15.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion
Margharita$13.00
Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
More about 11th Street Station - Ernies
El Moro Spirits & Tavern image

 

El Moro Spirits & Tavern

945 main avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italiano$14.00
pancetta, two eggs, arugula, balsamic glaze, english muffin, parmesan, hollandaise, tots
Ancho Crusted Tuna Sandwich (Friday)$12.00
seared Ahi tuna, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, pickled onions, cabbage, genger lime aioli, house black sesame pillow bun
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
breaded and sauced chicken breast, braised greens, garlic-dijon aioli, house pickle, montana wheat potato bun
More about El Moro Spirits & Tavern
HomeSlice Pizza Main image

PIZZA

HomeSlice Pizza Main

2915 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Home Salad$7.50
Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
18" Ultimate Behemoth$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce
Caesar$10.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing
More about HomeSlice Pizza Main
The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cheese Ravioli (8)$9.00
Breaded and deep-fried cheese ravioli, with a touch of jalapeño spice. Served with marinara sauce.
Loaded Baked Potato Skins (8)$12.00
Potato Skins piled high with bacon bits, green onion, cilantro-lime sour cream, and melted cheddar cheese
Mixed Green Salad$6.00
A fresh blend of greens, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, and carrot rice, with choice of dressing.
More about The Roost
Lone Spur Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

619 Main Avenue, Durango

Avg 4.3 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
Hot Cake (Full Stack)$8.99
Classic Benedict$12.49
More about Lone Spur Cafe
JAMES RANCH GRILL image

CHEESE

JAMES RANCH GRILL

33846 Highway 550, Durango

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fingerling Fries - Small$3.00
Hand cut, organic flavorful, fingerling potatoes grown in the San Luis Valley
Mushroom Belford Burger$14.50
Cremini mushrooms sautéed with fresh herbs and white wine topped with our Belford cheeses, caramelized onions and rosemary garlic mayo
Inside Out Melt$10.00
Our rich, full bodied Belford cheeses , slowly melted between two slices of focaccia bread with a cheese
crusted top (personalize it!). Dairy and egg free.
More about JAMES RANCH GRILL
Zia Taqueria image

 

Zia Taqueria

400 S Camino Del Rio, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salad Bowl$6.50
Salad greens, rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, salsa, sour cream and salad dressing. All salad mix includes jicama.
Taco$3.25
Choice of meat or veggies, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Small Quesadilla$4.50
10" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
More about Zia Taqueria
Grassburger image

 

Grassburger

726 1/2 Main Avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
Award-winning Sweet Potato Fries! Fried in GMO-free sunflower oil. Recommended with a side of signature chipotle sauce or ranch.
Fry Mix-Up$3.95
Undecided? Half and half!
Bacon Chedda Burger$8.75
Grassburger + bacon + cheddar cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature chipotle mayo.
More about Grassburger
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats image

 

Sage - Farm Fresh Eats

3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Turkey Reuben - Whole$12.50
all natural turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and green chile chipotle Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye
BLT Chop - Whole$12.50
romaine, seasonal greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg
Premium Duo$11.50
Your choice of two signature items: cup of soup, half salad, half sandwich, half grain bowl.
More about Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
Juicy's Shanty image

 

Juicy's Shanty

225 E 8th Ave Unit C, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Little Pigs$15.00
3 Smash-able Torpedo Sandwiches. Choose between our BBQ Chicken, BBQ Pork, Carolina Style Pork, Jerk Pork or Brisket!. Served with a choice of a side!
Juicy's Trough Platter$30.00
Wanna try a little of everything? Now you can! Juicy's Trough Platter includes a choice of 3 Meats, 2 Sides and it's served with Cornbread to boot!
Rice -n- Peas$2.00
Long grain rice and Red Beans simmered in Spices and Coconut milk. (Vegan)
More about Juicy's Shanty
Animas City Theatre image

 

Animas City Theatre

128 E College Dr, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Animas City Theatre
Durango Joes - Escalante image

 

Durango Joes - Escalante

1211 Escalante Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Durango Joes - Escalante
Durango Joes - College Drive image

 

Durango Joes - College Drive

732 East College Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Durango Joes - College Drive
Durango Joes - Drive Thru North image

SANDWICHES

Durango Joes - Drive Thru North

3455 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.6 (339 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Durango Joes - Drive Thru North
Durango Joes - Town Plaza image

 

Durango Joes - Town Plaza

40 Town Plaza, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Durango Joes - Town Plaza
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails

1150 Main ave Unit B101, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NACHOS LIBRES$11.50
CHURRO CARAMEL$2.00
BURRITOS$9.50
More about Taco Libre - Taqueria & Cocktails
Restaurant banner

 

The Lift Cascade

50827 US-550, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Lift Cascade
Restaurant banner

 

Durango Joes - Merch Shop Location

779 Tech Center Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Durango Joes - Merch Shop Location
Restaurant banner

 

Durango Joes - Drive Thru Bodo

331 South Camino Del Rio, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Durango Joes - Drive Thru Bodo
Restaurant banner

 

Macho's Fast Mexican Food - South

275 E. 8th ave, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Macho's Fast Mexican Food - South
Restaurant banner

 

Macho's Fast Mexican Food - North

1485 Florida rd Bld B101, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Macho's Fast Mexican Food - North

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Durango

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Tacos

Curly Fries

Buffalo Wings

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Durango to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston