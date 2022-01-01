Rio Rancho restaurants you'll love
Rio Rancho's top cuisines
Must-try Rio Rancho restaurants
Chalkboard Eats
801 Loma Colorado Drive NE, Rio Rancho
|Popular items
|Red Chile Brisket Nachos
|$7.00
Pieces of smoked brisket braised in red chile with nacho cheese and tortilla chips.
|GC Cheese Burger
|$10.00
100% Angus beef, Hatch green chile, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Mac N Chz
|$3.00
Warm and creamy mac and cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant
1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE, Rio Rancho
|Popular items
|Mushroom Soup
|$6.00
Wild Mushrooms, Shiitake, Cremini, Portabella, Heavy Cream, Brandy, Roasted Portabella, Olive Oil.
|M'tucci's House Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Marinated Cucumber, Red Onion Confit, Italian Olives, Parmesan Vinaigrette.
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.00
Marinated Grape Tomatoes, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, M'tucci's Mozzarella Cheese, Local Basil, Olive Oil.
PANINIS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Bella Coffee
2115 Golf Course Rd SE,Ste 102, Rio Rancho
Hot Tamales
1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho
|Popular items
|#11 Tres Colores
|$12.79
Red chile beef, green chile chicken, and chile con queso rolled enchiladas. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
|#1 Mamas Green Chile Enchilada Casserole
|$11.99
Double layers of chicken, cheese, and creamy green chile sauce, baked in a casserole dish. Served with rice and calabacitas.
|#2 Stacked Enchiladas
|$9.98
Choice of chile, served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
Porter's Wrap & Roll
2001 Yucca Street Southeast, Rio Rancho
Rise and Roast - Rio Rancho
2011 Unser Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho