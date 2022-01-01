Las Vegas restaurants you'll love
More about Kocina De Raphael
Kocina De Raphael
610 Legion Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$14.99
Our delicious burrito is served w/your choice of filling & rice or posole, topped with red or green chili, cheese & garnish. Choice of ground beef, bean, bean & chicharron, roast beef, chicken,
pork or carne adovada
|Taco Plate
|$12.99
Three corn tortillas with choice of meat: pork carnitas, chicken, ground beef or roast beef, served with beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish
|Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two corn tortillas with your choice of filling: pork,cheddar, chicken, roast beef or ground beef. Served with beans, rice or posole. Topped with cheese & garnish, smothered with red or green chile.
More about Hatcha's Express
Hatcha's Express
1929 7th Street, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros
|$7.50
Two yellow corn tortillas, your choice of two eggs with beans, papitas, and your choice of meat and chili.
More about Buffalo Hall LLC
Buffalo Hall LLC
528 Grand Ave, Las Vegas