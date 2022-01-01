Las Vegas restaurants you'll love

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast
  • Las Vegas

Las Vegas's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Las Vegas restaurants

Kocina De Raphael image

 

Kocina De Raphael

610 Legion Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (140 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$14.99
Our delicious burrito is served w/your choice of filling & rice or posole, topped with red or green chili, cheese & garnish. Choice of ground beef, bean, bean & chicharron, roast beef, chicken,
pork or carne adovada
Taco Plate$12.99
Three corn tortillas with choice of meat: pork carnitas, chicken, ground beef or roast beef, served with beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish
Enchiladas$13.99
Two corn tortillas with your choice of filling: pork,cheddar, chicken, roast beef or ground beef. Served with beans, rice or posole. Topped with cheese & garnish, smothered with red or green chile.
More about Kocina De Raphael
Cafecito image

 

Cafecito

2207 7th Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Tea
Latte
Chai Tea
More about Cafecito
Restaurant banner

 

Hatcha's Express

1929 7th Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$7.50
Two yellow corn tortillas, your choice of two eggs with beans, papitas, and your choice of meat and chili.
More about Hatcha's Express
Restaurant banner

 

Buffalo Hall LLC

528 Grand Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Buffalo Hall LLC
