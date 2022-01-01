Roswell restaurants you'll love

Roswell's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Roswell restaurants

The Valley Cafe image

 

The Valley Cafe

901 West Brasher Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
Stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
Southwest Turkey Melt$9.00
Thinly sliced turkey, crispy bacon, Hatch green chile, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack cheese, and roasted garlic mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Sweet & Spicy$9.95
Angus chuck patty basted in honey jalapeno bacon BBQ sauce. Topped with jalapeno poppers, onion rings, and pepper jack cheese.
More about The Valley Cafe
El Toro Bravo Restaurant image

 

El Toro Bravo Restaurant

102 SOUTH MAIN, ROSWELL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Order Rice$2.99
Tostada Plate$10.75
Nachos Supreme
More about El Toro Bravo Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

El Toro Bravo Bakery

102 W. 1st, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Toro Bravo Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Garibaldi

2019 South Main Street, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Garibaldi
