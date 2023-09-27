El Taco Dorado
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A taste of Mexico right in the heart of our town. Step into a vibrant ambiance that celebrates rich flavors and traditions of Mexican cuisine. Our menu is crafted with authentic ingredients and recipes passed down through generations. Indulge in the culinary delights that will transport you to the streets of Mexico.
Location
820 East Second Street, Roswell, NM 88201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garibaldi Mexican Kitchen - 2019 South Main St.
No Reviews
2019 South Main Street Roswell, NM 88203
View restaurant