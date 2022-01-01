Taos restaurants you'll love

Must-try Taos restaurants

Pizaños image

 

Pizaños

23 NM-150, El Prado

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Contractor$25.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, ground beef & salami.
Buffalo Wings$8.00
Chicken wings tossed in our traditional hot sauce served with blue cheese dressing.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts & chevre goat cheese tossed with our chipotle-lime vinaigrette.
More about Pizaños
Taos Mesa Brewing image

PIZZA

Taos Mesa Brewing

201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos

Avg 4.3 (870 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Quartz$19.00
basil pesto, smoked prosciutto, sun dried tomato, smoked mozzarella, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette
Wood Fired Wings$15.00
Blackened wings dressed in a house made spicy honey, topped w/ pickled chile peppers
House Salad$10.00
pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, parmesan and croutons with house dressing
More about Taos Mesa Brewing
Plant Base Cafe TAOS image

 

Plant Base Cafe TAOS

106 Des Georges Place, Taos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Plant Base Cafe TAOS
Restaurant banner

 

KOKO Coffee Deli Carry-Out

1033 H Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about KOKO Coffee Deli Carry-Out
Pueblo

