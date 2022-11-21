Taos Mesa Brewing - Taproom
870 Reviews
$$
201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur
Taos, NM 87571
Popular Items
STARTERS
Oven Baked Artisan Loaf
House baked Focaccia loaf w/ whipped butter.
House Salad
mixed greens, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, parmesan and croutons with house dressing
Small House Salad
mixed greens, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, parmesan and croutons with house dressing
Romaine & Kale Caesar
romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, dressed in classic Caesar Dressing (contains raw egg* and anchovies), add chicken +4 *“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”
Small Romaine & Kale Caesar
romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, dressed in classic Caesar Dressing (contains raw egg* and anchovies), add chicken +4 *“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”
Beets and Avocado
shaved fennel, arugula, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Crudo
Yellow fin tuna (raw) in spicy lemon vinaigrette, organic baby arugula, caper and pickled pepper mix, hot oil, basil aioli, crostini
Fire Roasted Broccolini
Arugula, burrata, garlic, cashews, sea salt, slightly spicy lemon vinaigrette
Stuffed Mushrooms (contains meat)
Crimini mushrooms stuffed with chorizo, panko breadcrumbs and parmesan
Wood Fired Wings
Blackened wings dressed in a house made spicy honey, topped w/ pickled chile peppers
Cheesy Garlic Bread
House baked bread with warm freshly made San Marzano tomato sauce.
SANDWICHES with Side Salad
Taproom Italian
Ciabatta bun, capicola, calabrese, applewood smoked bacon, marinated bell peppers, smoked mozzarella, mixed greens, and Italian vinaigrette.
Pollo Parmesan
Fire braised chicken breast, marinara sauce, pickled jalapenos, parmesan, smoked mozzarella, panko breadcrumbs, ciabatta bun
PERSONAL 6" PIZZAS (organic unbleached flour)
SPECIALTY 12" PIZZAS (organic unbleached flour)
Margherita (vegetarian)
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Pepperoni
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, Zoe's uncured pepperoni, parmesan
Cheese Pizza
San Marzano tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Veggie
pickled onions, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce
Mushroom Pizza (contains meat)
bianca sauce, bacon, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella. Topped with greens, balsamic vinaigrette & pecorino cheese
Smokey Quartz
basil pesto, smoked prosciutto, sun dried tomato, smoked mozzarella, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette
Sausage
Our spiciest pizza. Chile oil, basil oil, Gosar Italian sausage, cherry tomato, pickled onion, green chile, mozzarella
Nuevo Aloha
San Marzano tomato sauce, pineapple, capicola, pickled chile peppers, scallions, mozzarella
BLT Pizza
San Marzano tomato sauce, Wisconsin cheese curds, applewood smoked bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes & green chile, topped with basil aioli and locally grown organic microgreens
BUILD YOUR OWN 12" PIZZA 10.00
DESSERT
NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
CROWLERS 32oz Cans filled with your choice of TMB Draft Beer
Crowler 2020 Perfect Vision Barleywine
This is our 2020 Perfect Vision Barleywine. It's a traditional English style Barleywine with notes of dried fruit, and a gorgeous ruby red hue. Aged 10 months on Rinconada Cherries, then aged a further 9 months in a J. Carver Gin Barrel. For a 13% ABV beer, this Barleywine is dangerously smooth!
Crowler Schwarzbier
This dark lager is true to the German style, with German noble hops and traditional malt. The opaque, black color foretells of its chocolate and coffee flavors. It is a light bodied beer that is quite refreshing!
Crowler Session IPA
The kind of IPA you can drink while mowing the lawn without losing a toe. Aroma of stone fruits and a satisfying bitter finish round out this sessionable IPA offering, which is generously dry hopped with New Zealand Pacifica hops.
Crowler Girthy IPA
2018 Vintage Barley Wine. Robustly smooth with notes of cherry stemming from Belgium yeast.
Crowler Great Scot Scottish
Crowler Fall Down Brown
This dark amber beer uses crystal and base malts to create a rich malt profile. Roast and sweet flavor mingle in this full flavored, yet mild Brown Ale.
Crowler Mothership Milk Stout
Six different types of crystal malts are used in this strong scotch ale, creating a sweet and bold malt profile. The generous use of English hops at the end of the boil give it a subtle hop profile. The malt profile lends a beautiful dark red color. This is a bold yet smooth beer.
Crowler Mosaic IPA
Fruity West Coast IPA
Crowler Mesa IPA
2001 called and they want their IPA back. This straight ahead West Coast IPA, harkens back to a simpler time. Bitter and fruity with notes of pine and a malty backbone makes this an easy drinking OG style IPA.
Crowler Purple Nurple
Smooth American style wheat beer.
Crowler Kachina Peak
Crisp pale ale with citrus hop notes.
Crowler Cross Eye Rye
Hoppy pale ale with a rye spice.
Crowler White Feather IPA
A subtle take on an American original, this IPA is made with the addition of wheat malt. The result is a blend of hoppy goodness and a bit of wheat tang.
Crowler Beet Gose On
Fermented with beets, this gose has earthy tones to balance its nice tart finish.
Crowler Kolsch 45
Brewed with European pilsner malt, fermented with a traditional German Kolsch yeast, and hopped with German noble hops, it is a refreshing "light" beer that quenches the palate.
Crowler Brauer Blot Dopplebock
Vintage 2018 beer with a toasty, chocolate aroma and rich malty flavor. The addition of German Noble Hops lends a clean, spicy finish to this beer.
Crowler Ive Got Your Pilsner
A light, crisp pilsner with absurd amounts of Citra hops.
Crowler Koenig Lager
We use German noble hops, German Andechs Yeast, and German Vienna malt in this traditional lager beer. Dry, crisp, and refreshing.
Crowler Alo hop IPA
CROWLERS 32oz Cans filled with your choice of Tractor Cider
Crowler Tractor Blood Orange
Sweet yet semi tart its crisp clean refreshing finish is pronounced with the citrus flavors of the blood orange.
Crowler Tractor Berry Cider
With subtle notes of apple cider, this new recipe allows berry flavors to stand on their own. It finishes pleasantly crisp with lingering notes of fresh picked berries. Berry Cider has a new color and is better than ever. ABV 6.5%
Crowler Tractor Red Apple Cider
Synchronized flavors and carbonation cultivate the palate without the effect of tongue fatigue. Whether sitting, standing, hitching or pulling, this toe tapping cider won’t wear wobbly.
Crowler Tractor Dry Cider
Crisp dry cider.
Growler/Squealer Refills: Only available for purchase at time of order pick up.
Glassware
TMB Apparel
Asphalt Tee (Grey)
Charcoal Tee(Blk)
Blue Mtn Tee
Blue Beanie
Black Beanie w/ Patch
TMB Logo Patch
Iron On Patch
Stickers 1
Stickers 3 for $2
Roasted Ghost (Green) Taos Hum Hot Sauce
Our mildest Hot Sauce. 100% fresh green peppers with a strong charred jalapeno character, ﬂame roasted over an apple-wood ﬁre. Classic New Mexico ﬂavor and tradition in a bottle! Eat with eggs, with a spoon, on New Mexican food, chicken & ﬁsh.
Ghost Pepper (Red) Taos Hum Hot Sauce
Our classic Hot Sauce. 75% ﬁre roasted red peppers, 25% fresh organic peppers. The unique blend of fresh red peppers and the apple wood ﬁre roasted red give this hot sauce a creamy feel with unique favors and depth – nothing like tabasco.
Peruvian (Yellow) Taos Hum Hot Sauce
The yellow was a little hotter than the Roasted Ghost. 100% fresh, Peruvian yellow peppers with a few fatalii and yellow ghost peppers. The Aji Limo gives a strong citrus flavor followed by a heat that sneaks up on you from the yellow ghost peppers.
Peach Habanero Taos Hum Hot Sauce
Large orange Habanero peppers, local Organic Peaches from Freshies of New Mexico and Taos Honey Companies sweet amber honey highlight the best of the region
Hot Italian Taos Hum Hot Sauce
Mamma Mia! Fresh chopped red & green serrano peppers, Fire roasted tomatoes, Roasted onions, Red wine vinegar, Fresh basil, Fresh oregano, Thyme & Salt. Add a little out of this world Italian flavor to your favorite dishes!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Brewpub with locally crafted beer and cider. Wood fired artisanal pizza and skillets.
201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM 87571