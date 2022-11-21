Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taos Mesa Brewing - Taproom

870 Reviews

$$

201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur

Taos, NM 87571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smokey Quartz
House Salad
Margherita (vegetarian)

STARTERS

Oven Baked Artisan Loaf

Oven Baked Artisan Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

House baked Focaccia loaf w/ whipped butter.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, parmesan and croutons with house dressing

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, parmesan and croutons with house dressing

Romaine & Kale Caesar

Romaine & Kale Caesar

$11.00

romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, dressed in classic Caesar Dressing (contains raw egg* and anchovies), add chicken +4 *“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”

Small Romaine & Kale Caesar

Small Romaine & Kale Caesar

$6.00

romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, dressed in classic Caesar Dressing (contains raw egg* and anchovies), add chicken +4 *“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”

Beets and Avocado

Beets and Avocado

$13.00

shaved fennel, arugula, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Crudo

Ahi Tuna Crudo

$16.00

Yellow fin tuna (raw) in spicy lemon vinaigrette, organic baby arugula, caper and pickled pepper mix, hot oil, basil aioli, crostini

Fire Roasted Broccolini

Fire Roasted Broccolini

$14.00

Arugula, burrata, garlic, cashews, sea salt, slightly spicy lemon vinaigrette

Stuffed Mushrooms (contains meat)

Stuffed Mushrooms (contains meat)

$9.00

Crimini mushrooms stuffed with chorizo, panko breadcrumbs and parmesan

Wood Fired Wings

Wood Fired Wings

$15.00

Blackened wings dressed in a house made spicy honey, topped w/ pickled chile peppers

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

House baked bread with warm freshly made San Marzano tomato sauce.

SANDWICHES with Side Salad

Taproom Italian

Taproom Italian

$14.00

Ciabatta bun, capicola, calabrese, applewood smoked bacon, marinated bell peppers, smoked mozzarella, mixed greens, and Italian vinaigrette.

Pollo Parmesan

Pollo Parmesan

$14.00

Fire braised chicken breast, marinara sauce, pickled jalapenos, parmesan, smoked mozzarella, panko breadcrumbs, ciabatta bun

PERSONAL 6" PIZZAS (organic unbleached flour)

sausage & pepperoni, mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce
Cheese personal 6"

Cheese personal 6"

$7.00

mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce

Veggie personal 6"

Veggie personal 6"

$9.00

pickled onions, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce

Meat personal 6"

Meat personal 6"

$10.00

sausage & pepperoni, mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce

SPECIALTY 12" PIZZAS (organic unbleached flour)

Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese , Black Beans , Local Organic Ground Beef , Pickled Jalapeno , Tomato . Finished with Red Onion , Cumin Cream , Lime marinated Cabbage
Margherita (vegetarian)

Margherita (vegetarian)

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, Zoe's uncured pepperoni, parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella

Veggie

Veggie

$17.00

pickled onions, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce

Mushroom Pizza (contains meat)

Mushroom Pizza (contains meat)

$22.00

bianca sauce, bacon, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella. Topped with greens, balsamic vinaigrette & pecorino cheese

Smokey Quartz

Smokey Quartz

$19.00

basil pesto, smoked prosciutto, sun dried tomato, smoked mozzarella, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Sausage

Sausage

$18.00

Our spiciest pizza. Chile oil, basil oil, Gosar Italian sausage, cherry tomato, pickled onion, green chile, mozzarella

Nuevo Aloha

Nuevo Aloha

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pineapple, capicola, pickled chile peppers, scallions, mozzarella

BLT Pizza

BLT Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, Wisconsin cheese curds, applewood smoked bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes & green chile, topped with basil aioli and locally grown organic microgreens

BUILD YOUR OWN 12" PIZZA 10.00

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Does NOT Include Mozzarella. Organic unbleached flour from Utah.

DESSERT

House made chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream
Cannoli (2 per order)

Cannoli (2 per order)

$10.00

House made ricotta and mascarpone filling topped with pistachios

NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Zia Ginger Ale Bottle

Zia Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.00
Zia Root Beer Bottle

Zia Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

CROWLERS 32oz Cans filled with your choice of TMB Draft Beer

Crowler 2020 Perfect Vision Barleywine

$17.00

This is our 2020 Perfect Vision Barleywine. It's a traditional English style Barleywine with notes of dried fruit, and a gorgeous ruby red hue. Aged 10 months on Rinconada Cherries, then aged a further 9 months in a J. Carver Gin Barrel. For a 13% ABV beer, this Barleywine is dangerously smooth!

Crowler Schwarzbier

$9.00

This dark lager is true to the German style, with German noble hops and traditional malt. The opaque, black color foretells of its chocolate and coffee flavors. It is a light bodied beer that is quite refreshing!

Crowler Session IPA

$9.00

The kind of IPA you can drink while mowing the lawn without losing a toe. Aroma of stone fruits and a satisfying bitter finish round out this sessionable IPA offering, which is generously dry hopped with New Zealand Pacifica hops.

Crowler Girthy IPA

$17.00

2018 Vintage Barley Wine. Robustly smooth with notes of cherry stemming from Belgium yeast.

Crowler Great Scot Scottish

$9.00

2001 called and they want their IPA back. This straight ahead West Coast IPA, harkens back to a simpler time. Bitter and fruity with notes of pine and a malty backbone makes this an easy drinking OG style IPA.

Crowler Fall Down Brown

$9.00

This dark amber beer uses crystal and base malts to create a rich malt profile. Roast and sweet flavor mingle in this full flavored, yet mild Brown Ale.

Crowler Mothership Milk Stout

$9.00

Six different types of crystal malts are used in this strong scotch ale, creating a sweet and bold malt profile. The generous use of English hops at the end of the boil give it a subtle hop profile. The malt profile lends a beautiful dark red color. This is a bold yet smooth beer.

Crowler Mosaic IPA

$9.00

Fruity West Coast IPA

Crowler Mesa IPA

$9.00Out of stock

2001 called and they want their IPA back. This straight ahead West Coast IPA, harkens back to a simpler time. Bitter and fruity with notes of pine and a malty backbone makes this an easy drinking OG style IPA.

Crowler Purple Nurple

$9.00

Smooth American style wheat beer.

Crowler Kachina Peak

$9.00

Crisp pale ale with citrus hop notes.

Crowler Cross Eye Rye

$9.00

Hoppy pale ale with a rye spice.

Crowler White Feather IPA

$9.00Out of stock

A subtle take on an American original, this IPA is made with the addition of wheat malt. The result is a blend of hoppy goodness and a bit of wheat tang.

Crowler Beet Gose On

$9.00

Fermented with beets, this gose has earthy tones to balance its nice tart finish.

Crowler Kolsch 45

Crowler Kolsch 45

$9.00

Brewed with European pilsner malt, fermented with a traditional German Kolsch yeast, and hopped with German noble hops, it is a refreshing "light" beer that quenches the palate.

Crowler Brauer Blot Dopplebock

$17.00

Vintage 2018 beer with a toasty, chocolate aroma and rich malty flavor. The addition of German Noble Hops lends a clean, spicy finish to this beer.

Crowler Ive Got Your Pilsner

$9.00

A light, crisp pilsner with absurd amounts of Citra hops.

Crowler Koenig Lager

$9.00

We use German noble hops, German Andechs Yeast, and German Vienna malt in this traditional lager beer. Dry, crisp, and refreshing.

Crowler Alo hop IPA

$17.00

This is our 2020 Perfect Vision Barleywine. It's a traditional English style Barleywine with notes of dried fruit, and a gorgeous ruby red hue. Aged 10 months on Rinconada Cherries, then aged a further 9 months in a J. Carver Gin Barrel. For a 13% ABV beer, this Barleywine is dangerously smooth!

CROWLERS 32oz Cans filled with your choice of Tractor Cider

Crowler Tractor Blood Orange

$12.00

Sweet yet semi tart its crisp clean refreshing finish is pronounced with the citrus flavors of the blood orange.

Crowler Tractor Berry Cider

$12.00

With subtle notes of apple cider, this new recipe allows berry flavors to stand on their own. It finishes pleasantly crisp with lingering notes of fresh picked berries. Berry Cider has a new color and is better than ever. ABV 6.5%

Crowler Tractor Red Apple Cider

$12.00

Synchronized flavors and carbonation cultivate the palate without the effect of tongue fatigue. Whether sitting, standing, hitching or pulling, this toe tapping cider won’t wear wobbly.

Crowler Tractor Dry Cider

Crowler Tractor Dry Cider

$12.00

Crisp dry cider.

Growler/Squealer Refills: Only available for purchase at time of order pick up.

Please bring in your cleaned Growler or Squealer for a refill. Refills can not be ordered online.

Please bring in your cleaned Growler or Squealer for a refill. Refills can not be ordered online.

Please bring your cleaned Growler or Squealer in to be refilled with beer or cider. The refill purchase will be added to your check at time of order pickup. Thank you.

Glassware

TMB Logo Pint

TMB Logo Pint

$4.00Out of stock

TMB Apparel

Asphalt Tee (Grey)

Asphalt Tee (Grey)

$20.00
Charcoal Tee(Blk)

Charcoal Tee(Blk)

$20.00
Blue Mtn Tee

Blue Mtn Tee

$20.00
Blue Beanie

Blue Beanie

$25.00Out of stock
Black Beanie w/ Patch

Black Beanie w/ Patch

$28.00
TMB Logo Patch

TMB Logo Patch

$3.00

Iron On Patch

Stickers 1

Stickers 1

$1.00
Stickers 3 for $2

Stickers 3 for $2

$2.00
Roasted Ghost (Green) Taos Hum Hot Sauce

Roasted Ghost (Green) Taos Hum Hot Sauce

$9.99Out of stock

Our mildest Hot Sauce. 100% fresh green peppers with a strong charred jalapeno character, ﬂame roasted over an apple-wood ﬁre. Classic New Mexico ﬂavor and tradition in a bottle! Eat with eggs, with a spoon, on New Mexican food, chicken & ﬁsh.

Ghost Pepper (Red) Taos Hum Hot Sauce

Ghost Pepper (Red) Taos Hum Hot Sauce

$9.99

Our classic Hot Sauce. 75% ﬁre roasted red peppers, 25% fresh organic peppers. The unique blend of fresh red peppers and the apple wood ﬁre roasted red give this hot sauce a creamy feel with unique favors and depth – nothing like tabasco.

Peruvian (Yellow) Taos Hum Hot Sauce

Peruvian (Yellow) Taos Hum Hot Sauce

$9.99

The yellow was a little hotter than the Roasted Ghost. 100% fresh, Peruvian yellow peppers with a few fatalii and yellow ghost peppers. The Aji Limo gives a strong citrus flavor followed by a heat that sneaks up on you from the yellow ghost peppers.

Peach Habanero Taos Hum Hot Sauce

$9.99

Large orange Habanero peppers, local Organic Peaches from Freshies of New Mexico and Taos Honey Companies sweet amber honey highlight the best of the region

Hot Italian Taos Hum Hot Sauce

$9.99Out of stock

Mamma Mia! Fresh chopped red & green serrano peppers, Fire roasted tomatoes, Roasted onions, Red wine vinegar, Fresh basil, Fresh oregano, Thyme & Salt. Add a little out of this world Italian flavor to your favorite dishes!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brewpub with locally crafted beer and cider. Wood fired artisanal pizza and skillets.

Website

Location

201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM 87571

Directions

Gallery
Taos Mesa Brewing image
Taos Mesa Brewing image
Taos Mesa Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Plant Base Cafe TAOS - 106 Des Georges Place
orange starNo Reviews
106 Des Georges Place Taos, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
Pizaños
orange starNo Reviews
23 NM-150 El Prado, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
ACEQ Restaurant - 480 State Rd 150
orange starNo Reviews
480 State Rd 150 Arroyo Seco, NM 87514
View restaurantnext
The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
orange star4.1 • 707
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Angel Fired Pizza - 3375 Mountain View Blvd, Suite H
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Mountain View Blvd, Suite H Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Angel Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Mountain View Boulevard Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Taos
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston