ACEQ Restaurant 480 State Rd 150

480 State Rd 150

Arroyo Seco, NM 87514

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BISON CHILE FRIES

$15.00

BISON BONE MARROW

$14.00

LAMB LOLLIES

$18.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$10.00

CAJUN TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.00

CHARCUTERIE

$26.00

REGULAR FRIES

$4.00

TOAST AND BUTTER

$4.00

SOUP AND SALAD

WARM KALE SALAD

$14.00

HOUSE SALAD

$14.00

BISON SAUSAGE CHILI CUP

$8.00

BISON SAUSAGE CHILI BOWL

$16.00

ADD COURSE

ENTREES

ACEQ BURGER

$16.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDO

$16.00

STUFFED PORTABELLO

$24.00

PASTA VIEUX CARRIE

$26.00

POLENTA PIE

$18.00

DESSERT

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE PIE

$10.00

KEYLIME PIE

$10.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORTE

$10.00

TRIPLE BERRY CHEESECAKE

$10.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$10.00

SPECIALS

Foccacia

$14.00

RIBEYE

$50.00Out of stock

FILET

$48.00

Salmon

$32.00

PORK CHOP

$48.00

AMUSE BOUCHE

AMUSE FOR 2

AMUSE FOR 3

AMUSE FOR 4

AMUSE FOR 5

AMUSE FOR 6

AMUSE FOR 7

AMUSE FOR 8

AMUSE FOR 9

AMUSE FOR 10

AMUSE FOR 11

AMUSE FOR 12

KIDS MENU

BUTTER NOODLES

$14.00

KIDS BURGER

$14.00

CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

KIDS VEGETABLES

$8.00

WHITE RICE AND AVO

$6.00

CHEESY TOAST

$8.00

KIDS RISOTTO AND CHICKEN

$13.00

VODKA

DBL WHEATLY VODKA

$15.00

CHOPIN VODKA

$12.00

WHEATLY VODKA

$10.00

DBL CHOPIN VODKA

$18.00

GIN

DBL ENGINE OIL GIN

$15.00

DBL GRAY WHALE GIN

$15.00

DBL ROKU GIN

$15.00

ENGINE OIL GIN

$10.00

GRAY WHALE GIN

$12.00

ROKU GIN

$10.00

VARA GIN

$10.00

VARA GIN DOUBLE

$15.00

RUM

BRUGAL DOBLAMENTE

$10.00

DBL BRUGAL DOBLAMENTE

$15.00

DIPLOMATICO

$11.00

DBL DIPLOMATICO

$16.00

KRAKEN

$10.00

DBL KRAKEN

$15.00

SELVA RAY

$10.00

DBL SELVA RAY

$15.00

RHUM BARBANCOURT

$10.00

DBL RUM BARABANCOURT

$15.00

TEQUILA

ESPOLON BLANCO

$10.00

DBL ESPOLON BLANCO

$15.00

CINCORO BLANCO

$22.00

DBL CINCORO BLANCO

$33.00

DON JULIO 1942

$57.00

DBL DON JULIO 1942

$86.00

HUSSONGS REPO

$12.00

DBL HUSSONGS REPO

$18.00

ILEGAL MEZCAL BLANCO

$16.00

DBL ILEGAL MEZCAL BLANCO

$24.00

MARICACHOS MEZCAL

$27.00

DBL MARICACHOS MEZCAL

$40.05

MONTE ALBAN MEZCAL

$10.00

DBL MONTE ALBAN MEZCAL

$15.00

SANTO BLANCO

$12.00

DBL SANTO BLANCO

$18.00

WHISKEY/SCOTCH

TOWNS BRANCH BOURBON

$10.00

ROSSVILLE RYE

$10.00

HAPENNY IRISH

$12.00

AUCHENTOSHEN SINGLE MALT

$30.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED LABEL

$10.00

DBL AUCHENTOSHEN SINGLE MALT

$45.00

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER RED LABEL

$15.00

DBL TOWNS BRANCH BOURBON

$15.00

DBL ROSSVILLE RYE

$15.00

DBL HAPENNY IRISH

$18.00

LIQUEURS

CERBOIS ARMANGNAC

$37.00

SHANKYS WHIP

$10.00

LIMONCELLO

$10.00

MONTENEGRO AMARO

$12.00

ANTICA FORMULA VERMOUTH

$10.00

MADEIRA PORT

$10.00

BARBADILLO SHRRY

$12.00

CONTRATTO VERMOUTH

$15.00

DBL CERBOIS ARMANGNAC

$74.00

COCKTAILS

WHISKEY BASIL

$11.00

STATEROAD 480 MANHATTAN

$16.00

LOWRIDER CADILLAC MARG

$16.00

SAINT MEZ

$13.00

GIN FIZZ

$12.00

BOULVARDIER

$18.00

SECO 75

$16.00

SILVER COIN MARG

$15.00

RED BOTTLES

A TRIBUTE TO GRACE GRENACHE BTL

$140.00

ATAMISQUE MALBEC BTL

$105.00

BEDROCK RED BLEND BTL

$150.00

BETZ POSSIBILITY RED BLEND BTL

$110.00

CAN BLAU BTL

$48.00

CASCINA BALLARIN BOROLO BTL

$68.00

CHEMISTRY PINOT NOIR BTL

$56.00

CLIO BTL

$150.00

CLOS VILLAGE GRAND VIN BOURGOGNE BTL

$380.00

CONCA TRE PILE BARBERA D'ALBA BTL

$190.00

EASTON FIDDLETOWN ZIN BTL

$90.00

EL NIDO RED BLEND BTL

$350.00

GARAGE SYRAH BTL

$110.00

GRAN MORAINE PINOT NOIR BTL

$120.00

IL FAUNO TOSCANA BTL

$90.00

IZARBE GRAN RESERVA RIOJA BTL

$152.00

J DENUZIERE CROSE HERMITAGE SYRAH BTL

$64.00

LAN RESERVA RIOJA BTL

$60.00

LESSEGUE GRAN CRU BTL

$150.00

LIOCO VALDIGUE BTL

$100.00

LIVVERA BEQUIGNOL BTL

$48.00

LOUIS CHENU BOURGOGNE BTL

$114.00

MANTANZAS CREEK MERLOT BTL

$64.00

MAS CAN BLAU

$160.00

MAS DE RESTANQUES GIGONDAS GSM BTL

$120.00

MONTES PURPLE ANGEL

$335.00

MYTHIC ESTATE MALBEC BTL

$40.00

ORIN SWIFT 8 YEAR IN THE DESERT RED BLEND BTL

$150.00

PAUL AUTARD COTES DU RHONE BTL

$44.00

QUINTA DE PRINCESSA BTL

$110.00

RIVEIRA CANNANAU BTL

$100.00

SARDON TEMPRANILLO BTL

$52.00

SEXTO ELEMENTO BOBAL BTL

$160.00

SMITH & HOOK CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$60.00

SPECIAL RED BTL

$56.00

TABLAS CREEK GSM BTL

$200.00

TENUTA DE TERRE NERE ETNA ROSSO BTL

$64.00

TRIDENTE TEMPRANILLO BTL

$44.00

WHITE BOTTLES

ARLAUD HAUTES DE NUITS BOURGONE BLANC BTL

$130.00

BERNARD ET BENOIT MELON BTL

$75.00

BROKENWOOD SEMILLION BTL

$48.00

CERRETO LANGHE ARNAIS BTL

$54.00Out of stock

CINGILA PECORINO BTL

$74.00

COSTAMOLINO VERMINTINO BTL

$60.00Out of stock

DOMAINE MICHEL THOMAS SANCERRE BTL

$95.00

FRISK REISLING BTL

$40.00

GIUSEPPE LUIGI PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$40.00

HYDE VINEYARD CHARDONNAY BTL

$200.00

LA SPINETTA CHARDONNAY BTL

$220.00

LA YUNTA TORRENTES BTL

$40.00

LAND OF SAINTS CHARDONNAY BTL

$60.00

MICRASTER JAQUARE BTL

$60.00

SANTIAGO RUIZ ALBARINO BTL

$64.00

SAVEE SEA SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$60.00

VARA ALBARINO BTL

$68.00

VIELLES VIGNES CHARDONNAY BTL

$110.00

WHITE SPECIAL BTL

$52.00

RED GLASSES

CAN BLAU

$12.00

CHEMISTRY PINOT NOIR

$14.00

MYTHIC ESTATE MALBEC

$10.00

PAUL AUTARD COTE DU RHONE

$11.00

SMITH & HOOK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$15.00

SPECIAL RED

$14.00

TRIDENTE TEMPRANILLO

$11.00

WHITE GLASSES

COSTAMOLINO VERMINTINO

$15.00Out of stock

FRISK REISLING

$10.00

GIUSEPPE LUIGI PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

LAND OF SAINTS CHARDONNAY

$15.00

LOUIS JADOT BOURGOGNE BLANC

$13.00

SAVEE SEA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$15.00

SPECIAL WHITE

$13.00

ROSE/BUBBLY GLASSES

LOVE YOU BUNCHES ROSE

$13.00

MIABEAU BELLE ANEE ROSE

$12.00

MIQUEL PONS CAVA

$12.00

ROSE BOTTLES

BTL JK CARRIERE ROSE

$72.00

BTL LOUIS JADOR GAMAY ROSE

$28.00

BTL LOVE YOU BUNCHES ROSE

$52.00

BTL MIABEAU BELLE ANEE ROSE

$48.00

BTL SANTA MARGHERITA ROSE

$68.00

BUBBLY BOTTLES

BTL CANARD DUCHENE CHAMPAGNE

$160.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE MOUTARD 357ML

$48.00

BTL CLETO CHIARLI LAMBRUSCO

$60.00

BTL MIQUEL PONS CAVA

$48.00

BTL SHRAMSBERG BLANC DE BLANC

$124.00

BTL THE COWARD

$70.00

BEER

ASPALL CYDER

$8.00

BITBURGER NA

$6.00

CHOLLA FIZZ

$6.00

DESTIHL HAZY IPA

$8.00

KENTUCKY BOURBON BARREL

$8.00

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00Out of stock

MONTUCKY COLDSNACK

$5.00

MONTUCKY SELTZER

$5.00

NORTHCOAST OLD RASPUTIN

$6.00

PAULENER HEFE

$6.00

SANTA FE BREWING 7K IPA

$6.00

SANTA FE BREWING NMX STANDARD

$6.00Out of stock

SANTA FE BREWING SOCIAL HOUR

$6.00

SECOND ST. 2920 IPA

$8.00

SECOND ST. AGUA FRIA PILS

$8.00

SECOND ST. BONESHKER AMBER

$8.00

STEIGL HELLBEIR

$6.00

TEITON APPLE

$6.00

TRAPPISTE 8

$8.00

TUMBLEROOT IPA

$7.00

NA BEVERAGE

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

MEXICAN SPRITE

$4.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

SAN PELIGRENO ORANGE

$4.00

SAN PELEGRINO LITRE

$6.00

FRENCH PRESS

$7.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

FEVERTREE TONIC

$3.00

FEVERTREE GINGERBEER

$3.00

FEVERTREE CLUB SODA

$3.00

FEVERTREE YUZU LIME

$3.00

FEVERTREE LEMON

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

STAND ALONE ADD ONS

SCALLOPS

$16.00

CHICKEN

$8.00

BURGER PATTY

$12.00

CHILI LIME SHRIMP

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thank you for being a part of the magic

Location

480 State Rd 150, Arroyo Seco, NM 87514

Directions

