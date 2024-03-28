Loteria Paleteria Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Offering hot and fresh; made to order mini-donuts, artisanal paletas, Mexican hot chocolate, and brewed coffee. All items are made to-go. Small outdoor seating area is provided
Location
1033 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, J, Taos, NM 87571
Gallery
