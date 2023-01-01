Barra Vino Inc - 241 Ledoux Street
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
241 Ledoux Street, Taos NM 87571
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Plant Base Cafe TAOS - 106 Des Georges Place
No Reviews
106 Des Georges Place Taos, NM 87571
View restaurant
The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
4.1 • 707
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurant