Pizaños

Voted Best Pizza in Taos! Open Wednesday through Sunday 11:00am-8:30pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

23 NM-150

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Our homemade dressing makes this traditional Caesar dressing a local favorite. Served with homemade croutons.
16" White Feather$31.50
Alfredo sauce base (no marinara sauce), chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese, roasted red peppers & basil.
16" Taoseno- Sausage$22.50
Italian sausage, mushroom & green chile.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts & chevre goat cheese tossed with our chipotle-lime vinaigrette.
16" The Milky Way$28.50
Sun-dried tomato & garlic oil base (no marinara), black olive, walnut, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella & chevre goat cheese.
Buffalo Wings$8.00
Chicken wings tossed in our traditional hot sauce served with blue cheese dressing.
Fish + Chips
Beer battered Alaskan cod served with our green chile tartar sauce & french fries. Small is about 2 pieces of fish, large about 4.
16" The Mayor$31.50
Pesto base (no marinara), chicken, onion, fresh tomato, salami, chipotle pepper, cilantro & feta.
16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
Side Ranch Dressing$1.00
Location

23 NM-150

El Prado NM

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
