Pizza
Bars & Lounges

HomeSlice Pizza N Main-N Main St

106 Reviews

$$

2957 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Popular Items

18" Build Your Own Pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza
Garlic Home Rolls (6)

12" Specialties

12" Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Make your Pizza Dreams come true!

12" Half/Half Specialty

12" Half/Half Specialty

$21.85

Can't decide? Get a Half n Half!

12" B.S.T.

12" B.S.T.

$19.85

Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Ricotta, Garlic Oil

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.85

Chicken, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Cheddar, Ranch Sauce

12" Corsican

12" Corsican

$21.85Out of stock

Breaded Eggplant, roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Chèvre, Marinara Sauce

12" Five Cheese

12" Five Cheese

$21.85

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Cheddar, Swiss, Marinara Sauce

12" Fun Guy

12" Fun Guy

$20.85

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, White Truffle Oil

12" Garlic Chicken

12" Garlic Chicken

$20.85

Chicken, Rosemary, Asiago Cheese, Garlic Oil Sauce

12" Genovese

12" Genovese

$21.95

Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Pesto Sauce

12" Hot Ham & Cheese

$20.85

Canadian Bacon, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella, Calabrian Hot Honey

12" Ibiza

12" Ibiza

$20.85

Salami, Pepperoncinis, Tomato, Feta, Marinara Sauce

12" Kind Veggie

12" Kind Veggie

$19.85

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

12" Koko's Greek

12" Koko's Greek

$21.85

Spinach, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Feta, Parmesan, Garlic Oil Sauce

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$19.85

Basil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Oil Sauce

12" Meatzza

12" Meatzza

$21.85

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham, Marinara Sauce

12" Philly Cheese Steak

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$21.85

Roasted Garlic, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Beef, Cheddar, Garlic Oil

12" Pork-u-Pine

12" Pork-u-Pine

$20.85

Ham, Pineapple, Aged Cheddar, Marinara Sauce

12" Squealer

12" Squealer

$21.85

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

12" Taco Cart

$21.85

Carnitas, Cilantro Pesto, Green Chile, Pickled Red Onion, Cholula Hot Sauce, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

12" The Heater

12" The Heater

$20.85

Spicy Sausage, Jalapeño, Green Chile, Cheddar, Marinara Sauce....a Staff Favorite!

12" Ultimate Behemoth

12" Ultimate Behemoth

$21.85

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

12" White Pie

12" White Pie

$19.85

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Garlic, Garlic Oil

12" Yard Bird

12" Yard Bird

$21.85

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

18" Specialties

Roasted Garlic, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Beef, Cheddar, Garlic Oil
18" Build Your Own Pizza

18" Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Make your Pizza Dreams come true!

18" Half/Half Specialty

18" Half/Half Specialty

$26.50

Can't decide? Get a Half n Half.

18" B.S.T. Pizza

18" B.S.T. Pizza

$25.50

Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Ricotta, Garlic Oil

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.50

Chicken, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Cheddar, Ranch Sauce

18" Corsican

18" Corsican

$27.50Out of stock

Breaded Eggplant, roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Chèvre, Marinara Sauce

18" Five Cheese

18" Five Cheese

$25.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Cheddar, Swiss, Marinara Sauce

18" Fun Guy

18" Fun Guy

$25.50

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, White Truffle Oil

18" Garlic Chicken Pizza

18" Garlic Chicken Pizza

$25.50

Chicken, Rosemary, Asiago Cheese, Garlic Oil Sauce

18" Genovese

18" Genovese

$27.50

Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Pesto Sauce

18" Hot Ham & Cheese

$25.50

Canadian Bacon, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella, Calabrian Hot Honey

18" Ibiza Pizza

18" Ibiza Pizza

$25.50

Salami, Pepperoncinis, Tomato, Feta, Marinara Sauce

18" Kind Veggie

18" Kind Veggie

$24.50

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

18" Koko's Greek

18" Koko's Greek

$27.50

Spinach, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Feta, Parmesan, Garlic Oil Sauce

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$25.50

Basil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Oil Sauce

18" Meatzza Pizza

18" Meatzza Pizza

$27.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham, Marinara Sauce

18" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

18" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$27.50

Roasted Garlic, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Beef, Cheddar, Garlic Oil

18" Pork-u-Pine Pizza

18" Pork-u-Pine Pizza

$25.50

Ham, Pineapple, Aged Cheddar, Marinara Sauce

18" Squealer

18" Squealer

$27.50

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

18" Taco Cart

$27.50

Carnitas, Cilantro Pesto, Green Chile, Pickled Red Onion, Cholula Hot Sauce, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

18" The Heater

18" The Heater

$25.50

Spicy Sausage, Jalapeño, Green Chile, Cheddar, Marinara Sauce....a Staff Favorite!

18" Ultimate Behemoth

18" Ultimate Behemoth

$27.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

18" White Pie

18" White Pie

$24.50

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Garlic, Garlic Oil

18" Yard Bird Pizza

18" Yard Bird Pizza

$27.50

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Calzone

BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$8.50

Home-made pizza dough filled with your choice of toppings, along with marinara sauce and our proprietary cheese blend baked to a crispy golden brown.

12" **Take N Bake**

12" Build Your Own Pizza ** Take N Bake**

12" Build Your Own Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$16.00

Make your Pizza Dreams come true!

12" Half/Half Specialty ** Take N Bake**

12" Half/Half Specialty ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Can't decide? Get a Half n Half!

12" B.S.T. ** Take N Bake**

12" B.S.T. ** Take N Bake**

$19.85

Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Ricotta, Garlic Oil

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch ** Take N Bake**

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch ** Take N Bake**

$20.85

Chicken, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Cheddar, Ranch Sauce

12" Corsican ** Take N Bake**

12" Corsican ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Breaded Eggplant, roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Chèvre, Marinara Sauce

12" Five Cheese ** Take N Bake**

12" Five Cheese ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Cheddar, Swiss, Marinara Sauce

12" Fun Guy **Take N Bake**

12" Fun Guy **Take N Bake**

$20.85

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, White Truffle Oil

12" Garlic Chicken ** Take N Bake**

12" Garlic Chicken ** Take N Bake**

$20.85

Chicken, Rosemary, Asiago Cheese, Garlic Oil Sauce

12" Genovese ** Take N Bake**

12" Genovese ** Take N Bake**

$21.95

Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Pesto Sauce

12" Hot Ham & Cheese **Take N Bake**

$20.85

Canadian Bacon, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella, Calabrian Hot Honey

12" Ibiza ** Take N Bake**

12" Ibiza ** Take N Bake**

$20.85

Salami, Pepperoncinis, Tomato, Feta, Marinara Sauce

12" Kind Veggie ** Take N Bake**

12" Kind Veggie ** Take N Bake**

$19.85

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

12" Koko's Greek ** Take N Bake**

12" Koko's Greek ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Spinach, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Feta, Parmesan, Garlic Oil Sauce

12" Margherita ** Take N Bake**

12" Margherita ** Take N Bake**

$19.85

Basil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Oil Sauce

12" Meatzza ** Take N Bake**

12" Meatzza ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham, Marinara Sauce

12" Philly Cheese Steak ** Take N Bake**

12" Philly Cheese Steak ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Roasted Garlic, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Beef, Cheddar, Garlic Oil

12" Pork-u-Pine ** Take N Bake**

12" Pork-u-Pine ** Take N Bake**

$20.85

Ham, Pineapple, Aged Cheddar, Marinara Sauce

12" Squealer **Take N Bake**

12" Squealer **Take N Bake**

$21.85

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

12" Taco Cart **Take N Bake**

$21.85

Carnitas, Cilantro Pesto, Green Chile, Pickled Red Onion, Cholula Hot Sauce, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

12" The Heater ** Take N Bake**

12" The Heater ** Take N Bake**

$20.85

Spicy Sausage, Jalapeño, Green Chile, Cheddar, Marinara Sauce....a Staff Favorite!

12" Ultimate Behemoth ** Take N Bake**

12" Ultimate Behemoth ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

12" White Pie ** Take N Bake**

12" White Pie ** Take N Bake**

$19.85

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Garlic, Garlic Oil

12" Yard Bird ** Take N Bake**

12" Yard Bird ** Take N Bake**

$21.85

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

18" **Take N Bake**

18" Build Your Own Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" Build Your Own Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$19.00

Make your Pizza Dreams come true!

18" Half/Half Specialty ** Take N Bake**

18" Half/Half Specialty ** Take N Bake**

$26.50

Can't decide? Get a Half n Half.

18" B.S.T. Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" B.S.T. Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$25.50

Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Ricotta, Garlic Oil

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch ** Take N Bake**

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch ** Take N Bake**

$27.50

Chicken, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Cheddar, Ranch Sauce

18" Five Cheese ** Take N Bake**

18" Five Cheese ** Take N Bake**

$25.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Cheddar, Swiss, Marinara Sauce

18" Fun Guy **Take N Bake**

18" Fun Guy **Take N Bake**

$25.50

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, White Truffle Oil

18" Garlic Chicken Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" Garlic Chicken Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$25.50

Chicken, Rosemary, Asiago Cheese, Garlic Oil Sauce

18" Genovese ** Take N Bake**

18" Genovese ** Take N Bake**

$27.50

Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Pesto Sauce

18" Hot Ham & Cheese **Take N Bake**

$25.50

Canadian Bacon, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella, Calabrian Hot Honey

18" Ibiza Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" Ibiza Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$25.50

Salami, Pepperoncinis, Tomato, Feta, Marinara Sauce

18" Kind Veggie ** Take N Bake**

18" Kind Veggie ** Take N Bake**

$24.50

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

18" Koko's Greek ** Take N Bake**

18" Koko's Greek ** Take N Bake**

$27.50

Spinach, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Feta, Parmesan, Garlic Oil Sauce

18" Margherita ** Take N Bake**

18" Margherita ** Take N Bake**

$25.50

Basil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Oil Sauce

18" Meatzza Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" Meatzza Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$27.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham, Marinara Sauce

18" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$27.50

Roasted Garlic, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Beef, Cheddar, Garlic Oil

18" Pork-u-Pine Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" Pork-u-Pine Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$25.50

Ham, Pineapple, Aged Cheddar, Marinara Sauce

18" Squealer **Take N Bake**

18" Squealer **Take N Bake**

$27.50

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

18" Taco Cart **Take N Bake**

$27.50

Carnitas, Cilantro Pesto, Green Chile, Pickled Red Onion, Cholula Hot Sauce, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

18" The Heater ** Take N Bake**

18" The Heater ** Take N Bake**

$25.50

Spicy Sausage, Jalapeño, Green Chile, Cheddar, Marinara Sauce....a Staff Favorite!

18" Ultimate Behemoth ** Take N Bake**

18" Ultimate Behemoth ** Take N Bake**

$27.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Marinara Sauce

18" White Pie ** Take N Bake**

18" White Pie ** Take N Bake**

$24.50

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Garlic, Garlic Oil

18" Yard Bird Pizza ** Take N Bake**

18" Yard Bird Pizza ** Take N Bake**

$27.50

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Starters

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.25

House Baked with Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Marinara Dipping Sauce

Garlic Home Rolls (6)

Garlic Home Rolls (6)

$3.25

Four Fluffy Hand-made Knots, Garlic Butter, Parmesan

Pepperoni Fundido

$8.00

with toasted bread and calabrian chiles

Rolls (5) Pepperoni

Rolls (5) Pepperoni

$9.75

Pepperoni, Asiago and Mozzarella rolled into our house-made dough. Four rolls served with a side of marinara.

Rolls (5) Sausage Green Chile

Rolls (5) Sausage Green Chile

$9.75

Spicy Sausage and Green Chili with Provolone and Mozzarella rolled into our house-made dough. Four rolls served with a side of marinara.

Salads

Bodega Salad

$12.00

Pepperoni, Penne Pasta, Black Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoncini, Mixed Greens

Caesar

Caesar

$8.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Home Salad

Home Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Home Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Croutons, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

My Big Fat Greek

My Big Fat Greek

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Feta, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

The Holy Goat

The Holy Goat

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Green Apple, Candied Walnuts, Chèvre Cheese, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Sandwiches

Breaded Eggplant, Roasted Red Pepper, Marinara, Parmesan. Mozzarella, Hoagie

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, Fresh Baked Hoagie

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Chicken, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Ranch, Cheddar, Hoagie

Classic Italian Grinda

Classic Italian Grinda

$11.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet Pickle Relish, Balsamic (Served Hot or Cold)

Colorado Hot Pork

Colorado Hot Pork

$11.95

Pork Carnitas, Cilantro Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pickled Red Onion

Gyro

Gyro

$11.95

Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Feta.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$11.95

Chicago-Style Hot Italian Beef, Au Jus, Swiss, Spicy Giardiniera, Home-made Hoagie

Stromboli

$9.25

Traditional Stromboli with Salami, Ham, Provolone, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella

Desserts

Cinnamon Knots

Cinnamon Knots

$6.50

Four Fluffy House-made bread knots, butter, sugar, Cinnamon, and cream cheese frosting

Cookies

$4.50

Dough Balls

18" Dough Ball

18" Dough Ball

$6.50
12" Dough Ball

12" Dough Ball

$4.50

Sauces on the Side

Au Jus

Au Jus

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Cilantro Pesto

$1.50

Feta Vinaigrette

$0.75

Hot Honey

$1.50
Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Ceasar

$0.75
Side Garlic Butter

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00
Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$0.75
Side Ranch Dressing

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75
Side Tzatziki

Side Tzatziki

$1.50
Side Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
What's our deal? Good question... Homeslice, like all the best things, is a homegrown pizza joint, bringing NY and Chicago styles together to create our very own Colorado Style! We bring chef inspired flavors together with cool people and a fun atmosphere to make a unique, delicious dining experience...

2957 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301

HomeSlice Pizza Main image
HomeSlice Pizza Main image
Main pic

