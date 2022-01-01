Durango pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Durango
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
2411 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
|10 Wings
|$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
|SUPER DEAL
|$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
More about HomeSlice Pizza
PIZZA
HomeSlice Pizza
125 Mercado St, Durango
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Knots
|$6.50
Four Fluffy House-made bread knots, butter, sugar, Cinnamon, and cream cheese frosting
|Garlic Home Rolls (6)
|$3.25
Four Fluffy Hand-made Knots, Garlic Butter, Parmesan
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Make your Pizza Dreams come true!
More about HomeSlice Pizza Main
PIZZA
HomeSlice Pizza Main
2915 Main Ave, Durango
|Popular items
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Make your Pizza Dreams come true!
|Caesar
|$10.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing
|My Big Fat Greek
|$10.50
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Feta, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing