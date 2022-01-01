Durango pizza restaurants you'll love

Durango restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Durango

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings

2411 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$8.99
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
10 Wings$15.49
Jumbo Wings, Smoked For 3 Hrs Each Morning-- then finished off in the oven with your choice of sauces...
DO YOU PREFER CRISPY WINGS!!!!! Make sure you pick 1 - NAKED, 2 - Then pick your SAUCE, and then 3 - Type in that you want the SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
This is this the WAY PAPPY EATS THEM!
SUPER DEAL$30.00
Comes with two large 3-topping pizzas
More about Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings
HomeSlice Pizza image

PIZZA

HomeSlice Pizza

125 Mercado St, Durango

Avg 3.5 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Knots$6.50
Four Fluffy House-made bread knots, butter, sugar, Cinnamon, and cream cheese frosting
Garlic Home Rolls (6)$3.25
Four Fluffy Hand-made Knots, Garlic Butter, Parmesan
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Make your Pizza Dreams come true!
More about HomeSlice Pizza
HomeSlice Pizza Main image

PIZZA

HomeSlice Pizza Main

2915 Main Ave, Durango

Avg 4 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Make your Pizza Dreams come true!
Caesar$10.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing
My Big Fat Greek$10.50
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Feta, House-made Tomato-Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about HomeSlice Pizza Main

