Mexican & Tex-Mex

ZIA TAQUERIA- North Main District

157 Reviews

$

2977 Main Ave, Suite C

Durango, CO 81301

Popular Items

Burrito
Baby Burrito
Rice Bowl

Burritos

Baby Burrito

$4.60

10" tortilla, rice, beans & toppings. Rolled to your specifications on a Colorado-made flour tortilla.

Burrito

$7.00

13" tortilla, rice, beans, & toppings. Rolled to your specifications on a Colorado-made flour tortilla.

Burrote

$13.80

(Burr-oh-teh) 13" tortilla, rice, beans, 2 meats or veggies, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Soup

Chicken Posole - Cup

$6.00

Pulled chicken, hominy, guajillo peppers, and lots of love. Suggested with a tortilla, cilantro, onion, chip strips, cheese and cabbage.

Chicken Posole - Bowl

$8.00

Pulled chicken, hominy, guajillo peppers, and lots of love. Suggested with a tortilla, cilantro, onion, chip strips, cheese and cabbage.

Grass Fed Chili - Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Our special recipe featuring all local, 100% grass-fed ground beef, onions, and poblano peppers. Served with your choice of toppings!

Grass Fed Chili - Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Our special recipe featuring all local, 100% grass-fed ground beef, onions, and poblano peppers. Served with your choice of toppings!

Nachos

Small Nachos

$4.60

A small portion of our own locally grown Zia corn chips with melted Monterey Jack and white Cheddar cheese.

Large Nachos

$7.00

Our own locally grown Zia corn chips with melted Monterey Jack and white Cheddar cheese.

Super Nacho Libre

$12.50

Chips, cheese, meat or veggies, rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Quesadillas

Small Quesadilla

$4.60

10" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$7.00

13" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.

Bowls

Baby Bowl

$4.60

Like a baby burrito - without the tortilla! Rice, beans, meats/veggies, and your choice of toppings.

Baby Salad Bowl

$4.60

Like a baby burrito - without the tortilla! Rice, beans, meats/veggies, and your choice of toppings.

Rice Bowl

$7.00

Choice of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Potato Bowl

$7.00

Sweet potatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Salad Bowl

$7.00

Salad greens, rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, salsa, sour cream and salad dressing. All salad mix includes jicama.

Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$10.50

Please allow min 15 minutes. Tempura-battered pollock, Suggested Baja Style which is cabbage, Mexican tartar sauce and pico de gallo.

Pan Seared Fish Tacos

$11.70

Pan-seared wahoo, Suggested House Style which is lime-cilantro rice, black beans, cabbage, cilantro pesto, mahalo sauce and pico de gallo.

Taco

$3.35

Choice of meat or veggies, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Super Taco

$6.90

Two tortillas with cheese melted between them, grilled and prepared with rice, beans, meat or veggies, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Select at pickup

Canned Beer & Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Select at pickup

Fenceline Hard Cider

$5.00

Jamaica Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Tea

Horchata

$3.00

Sweetened, riced milk with cinnamon. Dairy.

Iced Tea

$2.75

Freshly brewed, black.

Soda/Iced Tea

$2.75

Zuberfizz, select at pickup.

Cocktail

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$3.85

10" tortilla with cheese, beans, rice, and your choice of two toppings. To order a baby burrito with toppings, chose Baby Burrito from Burrito section above.

Kids Nachos

$3.85

Small portion crisp corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, and two toppings. To order small portion of nachos with toppings, chose Small Nachos from the Nacho section above.

Kids Quesadilla

$3.85

Grilled 10" tortilla with cheese, side of rice, side of beans. To order a quesadilla with more options, select Small Quesadilla from Quesadilla section above.

Sides

Beans/Rice/Potatoes

Chips

$3.25

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Salsa Sampler

$5.00

Fish - Half Order

$3.35

Fish - Full Order

$4.95

Fixings

$2.25

Salsa

$0.75

Proteins & Veggies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$2.00

Tortilla

Retail Chips

$3.25

Bulk Chips (3.5#)

$30.00

Friday Special

Shrimp Al Albinal Taco

$3.35Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,

Shrimp Al Albinal Baby Burrito

$6.50Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,

Shrimp Al Albinal Baby Bowl

$6.50Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,

Shrimp Al Albinal Burrito

$9.75Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,

Shrimp Al Albinal Rice Bowl

$9.75Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,

Shrimp Al Albinal Salad Bowl

$9.75Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,

Shrimp Al Albinal Potato Bowl

$9.75Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, herbs, and spices. Suggested with black beans, lime-cilantro rice, cabbage, chipotle ranch dressing,

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We believe in simple, tasteful, authentic fast food with an atmosphere and price that feels good, warms the soul, and reminds you that some of the better things in life are quite simple…

