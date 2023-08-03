Roxie's Tacos
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Roxie's Tacos serves up healthy, delicious, Indian fusion tacos, burritos, and more. We have options for everyone, from carnivores to vegans, all handcrafted with love and served with a smile. Don't miss our homemade chutneys, perfectly blended margaritas, and soaking in the sun on our rooftop deck!
Location
639 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
Gallery
