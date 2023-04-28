Main picView gallery

Akami Ramen and Poke 309 W. College Dr

review star

No reviews yet

309 W. College Dr

Durango, CO 81301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Izakaya

Chicken Kara-Age

$10.00

Marianted chicken thighs dusted in poatto starch and deep fried. Served with fried Shishito Peppers and spicy mayo.

Brussels Sprouts Chips

$8.00

Fried brussels sprouts, salt, pepper, lemon, parmesan cheese, candied walnuts, jalapenos

Crispy Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.00

Four deep fried veggie egg rolls served with a sweet chili sauce

Gyoza

$9.00

Five pan fried pork and veggie dumplings served with sesame soy sauce

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed edamame tossed in sea salt or spicy garlic ginger sauce (+$1)

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Marinated seaweed salad over cucumbers with soy dressing

Steamed Buns

$8.00Out of stock

Pork belly or chicken, cucumber, pickled ginger, fried onions, spicy mayo, sweet soy

Shrimp Shumai

$10.00Out of stock

Four steamed shrimp dumplings served with ginger cilantro sauce

Crispy Tuna

$14.00

Deep fried rice cake topped with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, masago, sesame seeds drizzled with sweet soy

Takoyaki

$9.00

Fried battered octopus balls, served with kewpie mayo and asian bbq sauce and bonito flakes

Sushito Peppers

$7.00

Shushito peppers with spicy garlic ginger sauce and fried onion

Gesso Ika

$13.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$16.00

Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$17.00

*Contains Shellfish* Pork and chicken bone broth, chashu (pork belly), Scallions, bok choy, ginger, naruto fish cake, garlic oil, marinated egg, egg noodles

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

$17.00

*Contains Shellfish* spicy pork miso broth, chashu (pork belly), kimchi, bean sprouts, cilantro, garlic oil, marinated egg, egg noodles

Miso Ramen

$17.00

House miso broth, chashu (pork belly), bok choy, corn, bamboo shoots, scallions, garlic oil marinated egg, egg noodles

Chicken House Ramen

$17.00

Spicy miso broth, chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro, garlic oil, marinated egg, egg noodles

Shoyu Ramen

$17.00

Soy broth with choice of chashu (pork belly) or chicken, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, scallions corn, naruto fish cake, marinated egg, egg noodles

Seafood Ramen

$19.00

Sea food broth, shrimp, green mussel, naruto fish cake, bok choy, bean sprouts,garlic, oil, egg noodles

Yasai Ramen

$16.00

Seaweed broth, tofu, bok choy, corn, bean sprouts,kelp noodles

Veggie Ramen

$16.00

House miso broth, tofu, sweet corn, bok choy, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, marinated egg, egg noodles

BYO Ramen

$10.00

Noodles

Udon

$16.00

Soy broth, scallions, wakame seaweed, naruto fish cake, ginger, marinated egg, thick udon noodle

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Soy broth, tempura shrimp, naruto fish cake, scallions, ginger, marinated egg, thick udon noodle

Spicy Chicken Udon

$16.00

Soy broth, steamed chicken, naruto fish cake, scallions, ginger, marinated egg, thick udon noodles

Kara-Age Udon

$17.00

Poke

Poke San

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, crab mix, bell pepper, red onions, seaweed salad, cucumber, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, poke sauce, sesame seed oil, sesame seeds. Ask for gluten free. (raw)

I Love Mango

$18.00

Spicy tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, green onion, mango, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, spicy mango sauce. Ask for gluten free. (raw)

Wasabi Poke

$18.00

Tuna, bell pepper, seaweed salad, crab mix, avocado, fried onions, wasabi dressing. (raw)

Sesame Salmon

$18.00

Salmon, seaweed salad, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, fried onions, creamy seasme dressing. (raw)

BYO Poke Bowl

$18.00

Sushi

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado with sesame seeds

California Roll

$9.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with Masago and sesame seeds.

Crunchy Asparagus

$8.00

Tempura asparagus topped with sweet soy and tempura flakes

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Cucumber with sesame seeds.

Dracula Roll

$19.00

Kamikaze Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, scallions, jalapeno topped with avocado, crab stick, sweet soy, spicy mayo and Furikake

Philly Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, deep fried with siracha, sweet soy cause, spicy mayo, scallions, and sesame seeds (raw)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with sesame seeds (raw)

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.00

Tempura sweet potato topped with sweet soy

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, crab mix, lettuce, avocado, cucmber, masago, sesame seeds, kewpi mayo, drizzled with sweet soy

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Tofu, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, asparagus

Yummy Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, scallions, masago, topped with salmon, avocado and spicy mayo

Extras

Veggies

$1.00

Sauce

$1.00

Pork Belly

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Fish

$6.00

Broth

$6.00

Noodles

$4.00

Side of steamed rice

$3.00

Side of Miso Soup

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Marinated Egg

$2.50

Side of Kimchi

$6.00

Drinks

Guava

$2.75

Lillikoi

$2.75

LaCriox

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr.Pepper

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Emp Mexican Coke

$2.00

Drinks

Drinks (Copy)

Guava

$2.75

Lillikoi

$2.75

LaCriox

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr.Pepper

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Emp Mexican Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Akami is a haven for Japanese ramen, Hawaiian poke bowls and an extensive menu of Izakaya and other fusion delicacies.

Location

309 W. College Dr, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Grassburger-Durango
orange starNo Reviews
726 1/2 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
The Roost
orange star4.3 • 136
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Animas City Theatre - Animas City Theatre
orange starNo Reviews
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Cuckoo's Chicken House - Cuckoo's Chicken
orange star4.3 • 472
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Ore House
orange star4.4 • 1,822
147 E COLLEGE DR Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durango

Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Ore House
orange star4.4 • 1,822
147 E COLLEGE DR Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
James Ranch Grill
orange star4.7 • 767
33846 Highway 550 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
11th Street Station - Ernies - 1101 Main Ave
orange star4.5 • 613
1101 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Cuckoo's Chicken House - Cuckoo's Chicken
orange star4.3 • 472
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durango
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston