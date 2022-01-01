Durango American restaurants you'll love

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
"Our" Gyro$13.00
house made seasoned lamb with pork, naan flat bread, feta cheese, red onion, roma tomato, cucumber, fresh tzaziki
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$13.00
soft pita, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce (spicy!), lettuce, tomato and choice of gorgonzola dressing or ranch and monterey jack cheese or blue cheese
Buffalo Wings-Crispy$15.00
battered, fried and delicious! sauces are served on the side for dipping
El Moro Spirits & Tavern image

 

El Moro Spirits & Tavern

945 main avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
breaded and sauced chicken breast, braised greens, garlic-dijon aioli, house pickle, montana wheat potato bun
El Moro Burger$16.00
Sunnyside Farms ground beef, house cured bacon, aged white cheddar, heirloom tomato, house pickle, fries or salad
Breakfast Burger$13.00
english muffin, 1/4 lb. sunnyside burger, house bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper aioli, tots
The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Green Salad$6.00
A fresh blend of greens, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, and carrot rice, with choice of dressing.
Pistachio Crusted Mahi Mahi$24.00
Pan-searaed Jamaican marinated Mahi Mahi, dirty rice, vegetable medley, charred lime
Prime Rib French Dip$15.00
Our choice prime rib thinly sliced on a French baguette topped with melted Swiss cheese and served with fresh au jus. Served with choice of side.
Lone Spur Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

619 Main Avenue, Durango

Avg 4.3 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
Hot Cake (Full Stack)$8.99
Classic Benedict$12.49
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Durango

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Nachos

Tacos

Curly Fries

Buffalo Wings

