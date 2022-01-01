Durango American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Durango
SMOKED SALMON
Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
|Popular items
|"Our" Gyro
|$13.00
house made seasoned lamb with pork, naan flat bread, feta cheese, red onion, roma tomato, cucumber, fresh tzaziki
|Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
|$13.00
soft pita, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce (spicy!), lettuce, tomato and choice of gorgonzola dressing or ranch and monterey jack cheese or blue cheese
|Buffalo Wings-Crispy
|$15.00
battered, fried and delicious! sauces are served on the side for dipping
El Moro Spirits & Tavern
945 main avenue, Durango
|Popular items
|Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
breaded and sauced chicken breast, braised greens, garlic-dijon aioli, house pickle, montana wheat potato bun
|El Moro Burger
|$16.00
Sunnyside Farms ground beef, house cured bacon, aged white cheddar, heirloom tomato, house pickle, fries or salad
|Breakfast Burger
|$13.00
english muffin, 1/4 lb. sunnyside burger, house bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper aioli, tots
The Roost
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Popular items
|Mixed Green Salad
|$6.00
A fresh blend of greens, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, and carrot rice, with choice of dressing.
|Pistachio Crusted Mahi Mahi
|$24.00
Pan-searaed Jamaican marinated Mahi Mahi, dirty rice, vegetable medley, charred lime
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$15.00
Our choice prime rib thinly sliced on a French baguette topped with melted Swiss cheese and served with fresh au jus. Served with choice of side.