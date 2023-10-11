Chef Safari's African Fusion
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Jambo! (Swahili for Hello). Born in Kenya, Chef Safari hand-crafts traditional African dishes. Premiere cuisine from a fast and easily accessible food trailer!
Location
999 E. College Drive, Durango, CO 81301
