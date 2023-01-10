Rice Monkeys
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Rice Monkeys we have a fresh approach to Asian cuisine by providing healthy, creative and delicious Asian food in a fast friendly environment. Our mission is to bring inspiring food to our guests in a setting which is comfortable and casual. Our team has worked in some of the best kitchens from around the country and strives to provide a dining experience which is both restorative and enjoyable. Rice Monkeys offers delicious dishes from sushi, teriyaki, to traditional Vietnamese soups right here in the heart of beautiful Durango.
Location
1050 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
