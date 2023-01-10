Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rice Monkeys

review star

No reviews yet

1050 Main Avenue

Durango, CO 81301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shared & Small Plates

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Veggie Egg Rolls

$7.50

With sweet chili sauce

Pork Summer Rolls

$10.00

With peanut sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Tempura tossed with sweet and spicy sauce

Fried Pork Rolls

$9.50

With sweet chili sauce

Veggie Summer Rolls

$8.00

With peanut sauce

Sauteed Pork Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Soup & Salad

Sweaweed Salad

$6.00

With cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, and soy vinaigrette

Squid Salad

$8.00

With cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, and soy vinaigrette

Green Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, wasabi peas, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts with apple ginger dressing

Miso Soup

$3.50

Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions & seaweed

Rice Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$17.50

Tofu Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$15.00

Vegetarian Rice Bowl

$14.00

Saute Sesame Beef Rice Bowl

$18.50

Chinese Barbeque Pork Rice Bowl

$18.50

Rice Noodle Soup Bowls

Beef Pho

$16.00

Thin sliced brisket & beef tenderloin

Ginger Chicken Pho

$15.00

Sliced dark meat chicken

Saigon Noodles

$17.00

Shrimp & saute pork

Vermicelli Bowls

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$17.50

Cooled rice noodle bowls with spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, pickled carrots, mint, scallions, peanuts with Ginger vinaigrette

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli Bowl

$18.50

Cooled rice noodle bowls with spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, pickled carrots, mint, scallions, peanuts with Ginger vinaigrette

Fried Pork Rolls Vermicelli Bowl

$17.00

Cooled rice noodle bowls with spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, pickled carrots, mint, scallions, peanuts with Ginger vinaigrette

Specialty Rolls

Southwestern

$20.00

Yellowtail jack, sriracha, avocado topped with atlantic salmon, lemon, lime chili oil, & lime oil

Hamachi Love

$18.00

Yellowtail jack, cucumber, cilantro topped with avocado spread, jalapenos, sriracha & lime oil

Red Phoenix

$19.00

Tempura fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowfin tuna, avocado, & sweet soy sauce

Lava

$13.00

(Deep Fried) Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeños w/ siracha, spicy aioli & sweet soy.

Crunchy Salmon

$13.00

(Deep Fried) Atlantic salmon, cucumber, avocado, cilantro with spicy ponzu

Funky Monkey

$18.00

Shrimp, tempura flakes, avocado, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with yellowfin tuna, surimi crab, & sweet soy sauce

Crunchy Mango

$14.00

Yellowtail jack, mango, avocado, topped with fried sweet potato, & sweet soy sauce

Rock & Roll

$18.00

Barbeque eel, cucumber, sriracha, topped with atlantic salmon, avocado, & sweet soy sauce

Rainbow

$19.00

Surimi crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted sashimi, & lime oil

Lime Twist

$19.00

Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, cilantro, topped with yellowfin tuna, avocado, lime oil, & sweet chili

Crispy Tuna

$12.00

(Fat Style roll) Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, daicon sprouts, fried onion w/ spicy aioli & chili oil

Flaming Dragon

$18.00

Barbeque eel, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, & eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$20.00

(Longer Wait time) Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spicy aioli, tempura flakes baked with kani crab, bay scallops, & sweet soy sauce

Dragon

$18.00

Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, Spicy aioli topped with barbeque eel, & eel sauce

Caterpillar

$16.00

Barbeque eel, cucumber, fried asparagus, topped with avocado spread, eel sauce, & tempura flakes

Lickity Split

$14.00

(Baked) Kani Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ white fish, spicy aioli, togarashi, & sweet soy

Classic Rolls

California

$8.00

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Tekka Maki

$10.00

Crunchy Asparagus & Avocado

$8.00

Philly

$9.00

Salmon Avocado

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

V for Veggie

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Tuna (2pc)

$8.00

Tuna (6pc)

$19.00

Hamachi (2pc)

$8.00

Hamachi (6pc)

$19.00

Salmon (2pc)

$7.00

Salmon (6pc)

$18.00

Shrimp (2pc)

$5.00

Unagi (2pc)

$8.00

Specialty Plates

Tiraditos

$21.00

Fresh sashimi cuts with Japanese citrus, chili oil, lime oil, sriracha, cilantro, & Hawaiian salt

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

Black pepper seared yellowfin tuna, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, wasabi peas, seaweed salad, cucumber with apple ginger dressing, & butter ponzu

Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

Assorted sashimi, squid, seaweed, cucumber, & sushi rice

Unagi (Eel) Bowl

$22.00

Barbeque eel, avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, with eel sauce and spicy aioli

Sashimi Plate

$40.00

Assorted sashimi, squid, seaweed, cucumber with miso

Sushi Combo Plate

$25.00

Assorted nigiri sushi with a choice of classic roll, comes with miso soup

Hamachi Kama

$14.00Out of stock

(Upon Availability) fried yellowtail jack collar with mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, & butter ponzu with side of rice

Poke Bowl

$23.00

Sesame soy seasoned sashimi, seaweed salad, avocado, sushi rice, topped w/fried onions (your choice of yellowfin tuna, hamachi, or salmon)

Desserts

Tempura Fried Cheesecake

$9.00

Mochi Ice Cream Balls

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Fountain Drink 2

$3.50

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Ramune Japanese Soda

$3.50

Sapporo

$6.00

Kirin

$6.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Sake

House Hot Sake

$8.00

Premium Cold Sake

$13.00

Ozeki Peach Sparkling (Cold)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Rice Monkeys we have a fresh approach to Asian cuisine by providing healthy, creative and delicious Asian food in a fast friendly environment. Our mission is to bring inspiring food to our guests in a setting which is comfortable and casual. Our team has worked in some of the best kitchens from around the country and strives to provide a dining experience which is both restorative and enjoyable. Rice Monkeys offers delicious dishes from sushi, teriyaki, to traditional Vietnamese soups right here in the heart of beautiful Durango.

Website

Location

1050 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
HomeSlice Pizza College - College Drive
orange star4.3 • 139
441 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
The Roost
orange star4.3 • 136
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Grassburger-Durango
orange starNo Reviews
726 1/2 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Carver Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1022 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durango

Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Ore House
orange star4.4 • 1,822
147 E COLLEGE DR Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
James Ranch Grill
orange star4.7 • 767
33846 Highway 550 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
11th Street Station - Ernies - 1101 Main Ave
orange star4.5 • 613
1101 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Cuckoo's Chicken House - Cuckoo's Chicken
orange star4.3 • 472
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durango
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston