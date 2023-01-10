Restaurant info

At Rice Monkeys we have a fresh approach to Asian cuisine by providing healthy, creative and delicious Asian food in a fast friendly environment. Our mission is to bring inspiring food to our guests in a setting which is comfortable and casual. Our team has worked in some of the best kitchens from around the country and strives to provide a dining experience which is both restorative and enjoyable. Rice Monkeys offers delicious dishes from sushi, teriyaki, to traditional Vietnamese soups right here in the heart of beautiful Durango.

Website