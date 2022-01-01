Tacos in Grand Junction
Grand Junction restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tacoparty
TACOS
Tacoparty
126 S 5th St, Grand Junction
|Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco
|$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Mole Verde, Salsa Macha, Queso Fresco, Sage Honey, Chives **Contains Nuts
|Bison Birria Tacos
|$14.00
Three braised bison and aged cheddar tacos with apple-fennel-cabbage-slaw and salsa seca. Served with guajillo consomme.
|Twice Fried Yam Taco
|$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Green Chile, Crema Mayo, Radish, Flowers and Blooms
More about Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
2565 American Way, Grand Junction
|Street Tacos 3
|$13.00
corn tortillas w/ mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ a cilantro cabbage + served w/ tortilla chips + salsa + sour cream