Tacos in Grand Junction

Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco image

TACOS

Tacoparty

126 S 5th St, Grand Junction

Avg 4.6 (1028 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fried Cauliflower Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Mole Verde, Salsa Macha, Queso Fresco, Sage Honey, Chives **Contains Nuts
Bison Birria Tacos$14.00
Three braised bison and aged cheddar tacos with apple-fennel-cabbage-slaw and salsa seca. Served with guajillo consomme.
Twice Fried Yam Taco$4.00
Blue Corn Tortilla, Green Chile, Crema Mayo, Radish, Flowers and Blooms
More about Tacoparty
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

2565 American Way, Grand Junction

Avg 4.4 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos 3$13.00
corn tortillas w/ mozzarella + cheddar + topped w/ a cilantro cabbage + served w/ tortilla chips + salsa + sour cream
More about Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

