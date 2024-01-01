Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Grand Junction
/
Grand Junction
/
Chai Lattes
Grand Junction restaurants that serve chai lattes
Copeka - 1012 N 5th St
1012 N 5th St, Grand Junction
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.80
House-made masala chai with your choice of milk
More about Copeka - 1012 N 5th St
Roots Gastrohub - 401 Colorado Ave
401 Colorado Ave, Grand Junction
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.50
More about Roots Gastrohub - 401 Colorado Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Junction
Cookies
Quesadillas
Antipasto Salad
Tacos
More near Grand Junction to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
No reviews yet
Eagle
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(42 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(768 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(92 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(567 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston