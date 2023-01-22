Restaurant header imageView gallery

PizzAmoré 683 Horizon Dr. Suite 104

683 Horizon Dr. Suite 104

Grand Junction, CO 81506

Popular Items

Wings
16" Pepperoni
Cheese Bread

Pizzas

16" Build Your Own

$15.99

16" Cheese It Up

$15.99

16" Pepperoni

$17.99

16" Carnivore

$20.99

Our house pie topped with; Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon bacon.

16" Deluxe

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, diced red bell peppers, black olives and red onion.

16" Basil Chicken Pesto

$20.99

Our fresh basil pesto base, topped with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted chicken, and balls of ricotta cheese.

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

16" Margherita

$19.99

16" Mediterranean

$20.99

Fresh seasoned tomato slices, spinach, banana peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

16" Spicy

$19.99

Like a little heat? This spice is sooo nice! The Spicy starts with our red sauce base and is topped with mozzarella cheese, raw jalapeños, dried jalapeños, and our spicy Buffalo chicken. After a run through the oven, it's finished with a drizzle of our Buffalo sauce.

16" Veggie

$20.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

16" Pickle Pizza

$20.99

Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

16" Touchdown- Limited Time

$20.99

All Your Game Day Favorites, on one pie! Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, and black olives, cooked to perfection and then finished with a ranch drizzle and Nacho Cheese Dorito crumbles.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.

14" Build Your Own

$13.99

14" Cheese It Up

$13.99

14" Pepperoni

$15.74

14" Carnivore

$17.99

Our house pie topped with; Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon bacon.

14" Deluxe

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, diced red bell peppers, black olives and red onion.

14" Basil Chicken Pesto

$17.99

Our fresh basil pesto base, topped with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted chicken, and balls of ricotta cheese.

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

14" Margherita

$16.99

14" Mediterranean

$17.99

Fresh seasoned tomato slices, spinach, banana peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

14" Spicy

$16.99

Like a little heat? This spice is sooo nice! The Spicy starts with our red sauce base and is topped with mozzarella cheese, raw jalapeños, dried jalapeños, and our spicy Buffalo chicken. After a run through the oven, it's finished with a drizzle of our Buffalo sauce.

14" Veggie

$17.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

14" Pickle Pizza

$17.99

14" Touchdown- Limited Time

$17.99

All Your Game Day Favorites, on one pie! Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, and black olives, cooked to perfection and then finished with a ranch drizzle and Nacho Cheese Dorito crumbles.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.

12" Build Your Own

$11.99

12" Cheese It Up

$11.99

12" Pepperoni

$13.49

12" Deluxe

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, diced red bell peppers, black olives and red onion.

12" Carnivore

$14.99

Our house pie topped with; Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon bacon.

12" Basil Chicken Pesto

$14.99

Our fresh basil pesto base, topped with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted chicken, and balls of ricotta cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

12" Hawaiian

$13.99

12" Margherita

$13.99

12" Mediterranean

$14.99

Fresh seasoned tomato slices, spinach, banana peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

12" Spicy

$13.99

Like a little heat? This spice is sooo nice! The Spicy starts with our red sauce base and is topped with mozzarella cheese, raw jalapeños, dried jalapeños, and our spicy Buffalo chicken. After a run through the oven, it's finished with a drizzle of our Buffalo sauce.

12" Veggie

$14.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

12" Pickle Pizza

$14.99

Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

12" Touchdown- Limited Time

$14.99

All Your Game Day Favorites, on one pie! Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, and black olives, cooked to perfection and then finished with a ranch drizzle and Nacho Cheese Dorito crumbles.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.

10" Build Your Own

$9.99

10" Cheese It Up

$9.99

10" Pepperoni

$11.24

10" Carnivore

$12.99

Our house pie topped with; Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon bacon.

10" Deluxe

$12.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, diced red bell peppers, black olives and red onion.

10" Basil Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Our fresh basil pesto base, topped with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted chicken, and balls of ricotta cheese.

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

10" Hawaiian

$11.99

10" Margherita

$11.99

10" Mediterranean

$12.49

Fresh seasoned tomato slices, spinach, banana peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

10" Spicy

$11.99

Like a little heat? This spice is sooo nice! The Spicy starts with our red sauce base and is topped with mozzarella cheese, raw jalapeños, dried jalapeños, and our spicy Buffalo chicken. After a run through the oven, it's finished with a drizzle of our Buffalo sauce.

10" Veggie

$12.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

10" Pickle Pizza

$12.99

Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

10" Touchdown- Limited Time

$12.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.

Personal Build Your Own

$5.99

Personal Cheese It Up

$5.99

Personal Pepperoni

$6.74

Personal Carnivore

$7.99

Our house pie topped with; Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon bacon.

Personal Deluxe

$7.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, diced red bell peppers, black olives and red onion.

Personal Basil Chicken Pesto

$7.99

Our fresh basil pesto base, topped with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted chicken, and balls of ricotta cheese.

Personal BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Personal Hawaiian

$6.99

Personal Margherita

$6.99

Personal Mediterranean

$7.99

Fresh seasoned tomato slices, spinach, banana peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Personal Spicy

$6.99

Like a little heat? This spice is sooo nice! The Spicy starts with our red sauce base and is topped with mozzarella cheese, raw jalapeños, dried jalapeños, and our spicy Buffalo chicken. After a run through the oven, it's finished with a drizzle of our Buffalo sauce.

Personal Veggie

$7.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

Personal Pickle Pizza

$7.99

Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.

Gluten Free

GF Build Your Own

$18.99

GF Cheese It Up

$20.74

GF Pepperoni

$20.24

GF Margherita

$21.99

GF Mediterranean

$22.99

GF BBQ Chicken

$21.99

GF Basil Chicken Pesto

$22.99

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

GF Hawaiian

$21.99

GF Spicy

$21.99

GF Veggie

$22.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

GF Deluxe

$22.99

GF Carnivore

$22.99

GF Pickle Pizza

$22.99

Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

GF Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.

Cauli Build Your Own

$12.99

Cauli Cheese It Up

$12.99

Cauli Pepperoni

$13.99

Cauli Margherita

$14.99

Cauli Mediterranean

$15.99

Cauli BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Cauli Basil Chicken Pesto

$15.99

Cauli Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Cauli Hawaiian

$14.99

Cauli Spicy

$14.99

Cauli Veggie

$15.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

Cauli Deluxe

$15.99

Cauli Carnivore

$15.99

Cauli Pickle Pizza

$15.99

Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

Cauli - Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Broc Build Your Own

$12.99

Broc Cheese It Up

$12.99

Broc Pepperoni

$13.99

Broc Margherita

$14.99

Broc Mediterranean

$15.99

Broc BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Broc Basil Chicken Pesto

$15.99

Broc Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Broc Hawaiian

$14.99

Broc Spicy

$14.99

Broc Veggie

$15.99

Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.

Broc Deluxe

$15.99

Broc Carnivore

$15.99

Broc Pickle Pizza

$15.99

Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

Broc - Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$6.99

Cinnamon Bread

$5.99

Wings

$11.99

Calzones

Small Calzone

Large Calzone

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Spinach Caprese Salad

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$3.99+

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Kids Meal

Kids Meals

Extra Sauce

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

2 Liter Soda

Pepsi 2 Ltr

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Ltr

$3.99

Mt. Dew 2 Ltr

$3.99

Dr. Pepper 2 Ltr

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Ltr

$3.99

Orange 2 Ltr

$3.99

Root Beer 2 Ltr

$3.99

Individual Drinks

Pepsi

$2.59

Cherry Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Pepsi Zero

$2.59

Mt. Dew

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Mist

$2.59

Orange Crush

$2.59

Mug Root Beer

$2.59

Green Tea

$1.99

Voss Water

$2.59

Monster

$2.99

Kid Drink

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

683 Horizon Dr. Suite 104, Grand Junction, CO 81506

Directions

Gallery
PizzAmoré image
PizzAmoré image
PizzAmoré image

Map
