PizzAmoré 683 Horizon Dr. Suite 104
683 Horizon Dr. Suite 104
Grand Junction, CO 81506
Popular Items
Pizzas
16" Build Your Own
16" Cheese It Up
16" Pepperoni
16" Carnivore
Our house pie topped with; Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon bacon.
16" Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, diced red bell peppers, black olives and red onion.
16" Basil Chicken Pesto
Our fresh basil pesto base, topped with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted chicken, and balls of ricotta cheese.
16" BBQ Chicken
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" Hawaiian
16" Margherita
16" Mediterranean
Fresh seasoned tomato slices, spinach, banana peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
16" Spicy
Like a little heat? This spice is sooo nice! The Spicy starts with our red sauce base and is topped with mozzarella cheese, raw jalapeños, dried jalapeños, and our spicy Buffalo chicken. After a run through the oven, it's finished with a drizzle of our Buffalo sauce.
16" Veggie
Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and topped with seasoned fresh tomato slices, diced red bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and red onion.
16" Pickle Pizza
Ready for the real dilleo? Our pickle pie starts with our white sauce base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickle slices and roasted garlic. After a run through the oven, we finish it with a ranch drizzle and a sprinkle of fresh dill.
16" Touchdown- Limited Time
All Your Game Day Favorites, on one pie! Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, and black olives, cooked to perfection and then finished with a ranch drizzle and Nacho Cheese Dorito crumbles.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, our house Buffalo chicken, celery, diced red onion, cooked to perfection and finished with a light Buffalo sauce drizzle.
14" Build Your Own
14" Cheese It Up
14" Pepperoni
14" Carnivore
14" Deluxe
14" Basil Chicken Pesto
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Hawaiian
14" Margherita
14" Mediterranean
14" Spicy
14" Veggie
14" Pickle Pizza
14" Touchdown- Limited Time
14" Buffalo Chicken
12" Build Your Own
12" Cheese It Up
12" Pepperoni
12" Deluxe
12" Carnivore
12" Basil Chicken Pesto
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Hawaiian
12" Margherita
12" Mediterranean
12" Spicy
12" Veggie
12" Pickle Pizza
12" Touchdown- Limited Time
12" Buffalo Chicken
10" Build Your Own
10" Cheese It Up
10" Pepperoni
10" Carnivore
10" Deluxe
10" Basil Chicken Pesto
10" BBQ Chicken
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Hawaiian
10" Margherita
10" Mediterranean
10" Spicy
10" Veggie
10" Pickle Pizza
10" Touchdown- Limited Time
10" Buffalo Chicken
Personal Build Your Own
Personal Cheese It Up
Personal Pepperoni
Personal Carnivore
Personal Deluxe
Personal Basil Chicken Pesto
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Margherita
Personal Mediterranean
Personal Spicy
Personal Veggie
Personal Pickle Pizza
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Gluten Free
GF Build Your Own
GF Cheese It Up
GF Pepperoni
GF Margherita
GF Mediterranean
GF BBQ Chicken
GF Basil Chicken Pesto
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
GF Hawaiian
GF Spicy
GF Veggie
GF Deluxe
GF Carnivore
GF Pickle Pizza
GF Buffalo Chicken
Cauli Build Your Own
Cauli Cheese It Up
Cauli Pepperoni
Cauli Margherita
Cauli Mediterranean
Cauli BBQ Chicken
Cauli Basil Chicken Pesto
Cauli Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cauli Hawaiian
Cauli Spicy
Cauli Veggie
Cauli Deluxe
Cauli Carnivore
Cauli Pickle Pizza
Cauli - Buffalo Chicken
Broc Build Your Own
Broc Cheese It Up
Broc Pepperoni
Broc Margherita
Broc Mediterranean
Broc BBQ Chicken
Broc Basil Chicken Pesto
Broc Chicken Bacon Ranch
Broc Hawaiian
Broc Spicy
Broc Veggie
Broc Deluxe
Broc Carnivore
Broc Pickle Pizza
Broc - Buffalo Chicken
Appetizers
Calzones
Salads
Kids Meal
Extra Sauce
2 Liter Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
683 Horizon Dr. Suite 104, Grand Junction, CO 81506