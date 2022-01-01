Durango Joes - Drive Thru Big 5
Come in and enjoy!
918 East Main Street
Location
918 East Main Street
Farmington NM
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Durango Joes - Farmington 20th St.
Come in and enjoy!
Heavy Burgers
Heavy Burgers is an imaginative mobile food truck company aimed at offering craft quality, artisan, fairly priced, sometimes unusual burgers using as many high quality and local ingredients as possible. We pride ourselves on being members of a local community that embodies hard work, honesty, passion, and innovation. We hope to become a regionally recognized brand and eventually have multiple trucks that can offer a wide variety of regional foods inspired by our combined experience of over 50 years in the food/beverage industry. Our goal is moderate growth and annual profitability all while generating a creative and fun atmosphere not only for the owners/workers but for the customers too.
Lauter Haus Brewing Co.
Come on in and enjoy!
Los Flores Latin Cuisine
Enjoy our Mexican and Salvadorian home made options.