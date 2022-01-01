Go
Toast

Durango Joes - Farmington 20th St.

Come in and enjoy!

1501 East 20th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1501 East 20th Street

Farmington NM

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heavy Burgers

No reviews yet

Heavy Burgers is an imaginative mobile food truck company aimed at offering craft quality, artisan, fairly priced, sometimes unusual burgers using as many high quality and local ingredients as possible. We pride ourselves on being members of a local community that embodies hard work, honesty, passion, and innovation. We hope to become a regionally recognized brand and eventually have multiple trucks that can offer a wide variety of regional foods inspired by our combined experience of over 50 years in the food/beverage industry. Our goal is moderate growth and annual profitability all while generating a creative and fun atmosphere not only for the owners/workers but for the customers too.

Lauter Haus Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Durango Joes - Drive Thru Big 5

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Farmington

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston