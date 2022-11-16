Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beaver Street Brewery

2,496 Reviews

$$

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Popular Items

Steakhouse Burger
Beaver Street Burger
Florentine Ravioli

CURBSIDE PICKUP SPECIALS

For Takeout and Delivery Only
Movie Night Special for 2

Movie Night Special for 2

$29.99

Two 10 inch Pizzas of your choice, a House Salad or Caesar Salad for 2, and a Bread Pudding or Bottle of Wine or Growler Refill. Perfect for a movie night!

Chili & Cornbread for 2

$12.99

Get a Quart of our housemade pork green chili with 2 Cornbread Muffins.

Just Getting Started

Chef's Board

$25.00

No Substitutions. Cheeses: Aged parm, Grand Cru Reserve, and Queso Manchego. Meats: Prosciutto Cotto, Molinari Salami, Spanish Chorizo. Green Olives marinated in tangerine and Calabrian Chile, fig spread, and whole grain dijon spread. Served with Pistachio Brandy & Apricot crisps and our house made crouton rounds.

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$15.00

Fire roasted corn tossed with chili-lime aioli, roasted poblanos, cilantro, cojtija and mozzarella cheeses topped with Iberico chorizo then baked in our wood-fired oven and served with toritilla chips.

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese stretched around buttery ricotta cheese and topped with fresh basil pesto and romesco sauce then drizzled with reduced balsamic. Served with toasted baguette

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.00

(3) Crispy ancho-glazed pork belly, cabbage, tomato, spicy avocado crema, pickled onion, cotija on a flour/corn tortilla.

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$13.00

5 Pretzel Sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce: Marinara, Cilantro Pesto Beer Cheese, or Beer Mustard

Umami Brussels Sprouts

Umami Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Flash-fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in an Asian glaze and topped with pork belly, green onions, and sesame seeds with a drizzle of sriracha aioli

Pesto Cream Cheese

Pesto Cream Cheese

$14.00

Wood-fired baked basil pesto and cream cheese served with crouton rounds, and sourdough bread.

Arizona Cheese Curds

Arizona Cheese Curds

$13.00

Fried jalapeño cheese curds and fried jalapeños served with cilantro pesto ranch dressing.

Pork Green Chili Bowl with Cornbread

$11.00

Cubed Pork, Pinto Beans, Roasted Poblanos, Pickled Jalapenos, Celery, Carrots, Tomatoes, Spices. Served with a Cornbread Muffin.

Pork Green Chili Cup

$6.00

Cubed Pork, Pinto Beans, Roasted Poblanos, Pickled Jalapenos, Celery, Carrots, Tomatoes, Spices.

Thai Chicken Soup Bowl with Cornbread

$9.00

Shredded Chicken Breast, Carrots, Celery, Diced White Onion, Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Ginger, Peanut Oil, Sesame Oil, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter, Chicken Stock, Spices. Served with a Cornbread Muffin.

Thai Chicken Soup Cup

$5.00

Shredded Chicken Breast, Carrots, Celery, Diced White Onion, Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Ginger, Peanut Oil, Sesame Oil, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter, Chicken Stock, Spices

Pizza Chips

Pizza Chips

$13.00

Roasted garlic pesto, Romano, mozzarella and Parmesiano-Reggiano cheeses served with marinara for dipping.

Wood-fired Pizza

SPECIAL: Antonio's Pizza

$17.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage coins, chicken, red onion and yellow pepper rings, finished with oregano and parsley.

Bacon Bleu Pizza

Bacon Bleu Pizza

$17.00

Bacon, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, blue cheese, spinach, roasted grapes, drizzle of balsamic reduction

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, red bell peppers, green onions, parsley

Beaver Street Pizza

Beaver Street Pizza

$16.00

Roasted garlic pesto, mozzarella, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, goat cheese, sun-dried tomato, basil

Enchanted Forest Pizza

Enchanted Forest Pizza

$17.00

Artichoke-olive pesto, portobello mushrooms, spinach, French brie, roasted red bell peppers, walnuts, ground pepper, Parmesiano-Reggiano, basil

Pepperoni Pizzazz Pizza

Pepperoni Pizzazz Pizza

$15.00

Marinara, mozzarella, blanket of pepperoni, mild pepper rings, black olives, red onions, oregano, parsley

Six Cheese Pizza

Six Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil

Southwest Pizza

Southwest Pizza

$16.00

Choice of Chicken or Black Beans, Cilantro-chili pesto, Monterey jack, Romano, white and yellow cheddar, red onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers, jalapeños, green onions, cilantro

Three Sausage Pizza

Three Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Marinara, Parmesiano-Reggiano, mozzarella, assortment of smoked sausages, mushrooms, caramelized onions, parsley (If wanting gluten-free, be advised that the sausage contains gluten)

Cheese Pizza (Mozzarella)

$12.00

Pepperoni Only Pizza

$15.00

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella

Between Bread

Black and White Truffle Mushroom Burger

$21.00

Gold Canyon Angus Burger dusted with black truffle zest, and topped with wild mushrooms, and smothered in white truffle brie and gruyere fondue, with arugula, spinach, tomato and white truffle aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Portobello Sandwich

$16.00

Portobello patty with artichoke basil pesto aioli. Topped with tomatoes, spinach arugala greens, and crispy red beets. All served on a telera bun with a side of fries.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli on a Brioche Bun.

Margarita Chicken Sandwich

Margarita Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, roasted poblano chili, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Telera bun, cilantro pesto ranch dressing

Pork Belly Banh Mi

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$17.00

Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.

Classic Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb. Choice beef patty cooked to medium, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun, side of ranch dressing

Beaver Street Burger

Beaver Street Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb. Choice beef patty cooked to medium, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and drizzled with A-1 aioli on a brioche bun

Chicken Nuggets Basket

Chicken Nuggets Basket

$14.00

An adult order of our Chicken Nuggets served with French Fries.

TODAYS SPECIAL : Falafel Wrap

$18.00

falafel nuggets served in a pita wrap on a bed of spinach & arugula, with cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes and topped with raita and feta cheese.

Greens

Spinach Beet Salad

Spinach Beet Salad

$15.00

Spinach and Arugula with chopped bacon, red onion, pecans, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes tossed with our Champagne vinaigrette and topped with pickled golden beets and goat cheese crumbles

Kale Greek Salad

Kale Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed super greens, tomatoes, smoked kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion tossed in a lemon vinaigrette topped with feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, red onion, Parmesiano-Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red bell peppers, red onions, garlic croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

A smaller version of our Caesar salad.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

A smaller version of our House salad. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red bell peppers, red onions, garlic croutons.

Chili & Salad Combo (Chili is not G-Free)

$15.00

Current Chili Bowl with your choice of a side house salad or side Caesar salad

Soup & Salad Combo (Soup is not G-Free)

$13.00

Current Soup Bowl with your choice of a side house salad or side Caesar salad.

The Main Thing

Grilled Ribeye

Grilled Ribeye

$40.00

12oz Gold Canyon Angus Ribeye, pepper crusted and grilled to your liking served with parsley butter mashed potatoes and charred vegetables.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Chicken, corn, carrots, onions, red potatoes, peas, puff pastry

Brewer's Platter

Brewer's Platter

$22.00

A bratwurst and one Louisiana hot link, caramelized onions, sweet and sour red cabbage, chunky applesauce, skin-on mashed potatoes, with a side of beer mustard

Florentine Ravioli

Florentine Ravioli

$20.00

Spinach and ricotta ravioli, sliced portobello mushroom, marinara or cilantro pesto cream sauce topped with Parmesiano-Reggiano, basil, toasted bread crumbs with sherry garlic bread. add grilled chicken, smoked sausage or shrimp +2.50

Mediterranean Platter

Mediterranean Platter

$19.00

Hummus topped with marinated tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and kalamata olives, and raita. Served with falafel, naan, and cucumbers

Kid Stuff

Kid Mini Corndogs

$7.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Mini pastry-wrapped turkey corndogs with your choice of side.

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Grilled cheese on white bread with your choice of side.

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$8.49

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Potato chip encrusted chicken nuggets with your choice of BBQ sauce or ranch and a side.

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$7.79

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Pepperoni pizza with your choice of side.

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.79

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Cheese pizza with your choice of side.

Kid Spaghetti

$7.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Spaghetti with marinara sauce or butter with your choice of side.

Kids Grilled chicken

$7.25

Sides

Large French Fry

$8.00

$$ Large Set Garlic FF

$10.00

Large Sweet Fries

$12.00

$$ SD Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

$$ SD French Fries

$4.00

$$ SD Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

$$ Order of Chips

$2.00

SD Tots

$4.00

$$ SD Garlic FF

$6.00

$$ SD Sweet Garlic FF

$8.00

Sweets

TODAYS SPECIAL: Fry Bread Dessert

$7.00Out of stock

Pizza dough fried up, topped with Honey, Powered sugar, and cinnamon!

Chocolate Bread Pudding

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Chocolate bread pudding topped with a rich chocolate custard sauce and whipped cream

Cobbler

$9.00

Adult Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Adult Seasonal Gelato

$7.00

Kid Vanilla Gelato

$2.99

Kid Seasonal Gelato

$2.99

Kid Popsicle

$1.69

Adult Popsicle

$2.00

Growlers

OP Black IPA Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP Black N Raz Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP Conductor IPA Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP Del Sol Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP Hopshot Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP Raspberry Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP Railhead Red Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP Shandy Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

OP R&R Stout Growler

$18.50

Pick Up Only.

Growler Empty

$5.50

OP Winter Growler

$18.50

Cans

Can Hazy 16oz - ToGo

$3.50

Pick Up Only.

Can IPA - To Go

$2.75

Pick Up Only.

Can Red - To Go

$2.75

Pick Up Only.

Can First Light 16oz - To Go

$3.00

Pick Up Only.

4-PK Hazy 16oz

$10.99

Pick Up Only.

4-PK First Light 16oz

$8.99

Pick Up Only.

4-PK October Fest Marzen

$10.99Out of stock

Pick Up Only.

6-PK IPA

$9.50

Pick Up Only.

6-PK Red

$9.50

Pick Up Only.

Case Hazy 16oz

$53.99

Pick Up Only.

Case IPA

$32.99

Pick Up Only.

Case Red

$32.99

Pick Up Only.

Case First Light 16oz

$47.99

Pick Up Only.

Soda/Gatorade/Water

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Gatorade

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Ginger Beer Glass

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water

$3.59

Purely Sedona Still Water

$3.59

Roy Rogers

$3.99

Sarsaparilla - Bottle

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Soda Water

Tonic

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

