Beaver Street Brewery

CURBSIDE PICKUP SPECIALS
Just Getting Started
Chef's Board
No Substitutions. Cheeses: Aged parm, Grand Cru Reserve, and Queso Manchego. Meats: Prosciutto Cotto, Molinari Salami, Spanish Chorizo. Green Olives marinated in tangerine and Calabrian Chile, fig spread, and whole grain dijon spread. Served with Pistachio Brandy & Apricot crisps and our house made crouton rounds.
Elote Dip
Fire roasted corn tossed with chili-lime aioli, roasted poblanos, cilantro, cojtija and mozzarella cheeses topped with Iberico chorizo then baked in our wood-fired oven and served with toritilla chips.
Burrata
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese stretched around buttery ricotta cheese and topped with fresh basil pesto and romesco sauce then drizzled with reduced balsamic. Served with toasted baguette
Street Tacos
(3) Crispy ancho-glazed pork belly, cabbage, tomato, spicy avocado crema, pickled onion, cotija on a flour/corn tortilla.
Bavarian Pretzels
5 Pretzel Sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce: Marinara, Cilantro Pesto Beer Cheese, or Beer Mustard
Umami Brussels Sprouts
Flash-fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in an Asian glaze and topped with pork belly, green onions, and sesame seeds with a drizzle of sriracha aioli
Pesto Cream Cheese
Wood-fired baked basil pesto and cream cheese served with crouton rounds, and sourdough bread.
Arizona Cheese Curds
Fried jalapeño cheese curds and fried jalapeños served with cilantro pesto ranch dressing.
Pork Green Chili Bowl with Cornbread
Cubed Pork, Pinto Beans, Roasted Poblanos, Pickled Jalapenos, Celery, Carrots, Tomatoes, Spices. Served with a Cornbread Muffin.
Pork Green Chili Cup
Cubed Pork, Pinto Beans, Roasted Poblanos, Pickled Jalapenos, Celery, Carrots, Tomatoes, Spices.
Thai Chicken Soup Bowl with Cornbread
Shredded Chicken Breast, Carrots, Celery, Diced White Onion, Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Ginger, Peanut Oil, Sesame Oil, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter, Chicken Stock, Spices. Served with a Cornbread Muffin.
Thai Chicken Soup Cup
Shredded Chicken Breast, Carrots, Celery, Diced White Onion, Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Ginger, Peanut Oil, Sesame Oil, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter, Chicken Stock, Spices
Pizza Chips
Roasted garlic pesto, Romano, mozzarella and Parmesiano-Reggiano cheeses served with marinara for dipping.
Wood-fired Pizza
SPECIAL: Antonio's Pizza
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage coins, chicken, red onion and yellow pepper rings, finished with oregano and parsley.
Bacon Bleu Pizza
Bacon, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, blue cheese, spinach, roasted grapes, drizzle of balsamic reduction
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, red bell peppers, green onions, parsley
Beaver Street Pizza
Roasted garlic pesto, mozzarella, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, goat cheese, sun-dried tomato, basil
Enchanted Forest Pizza
Artichoke-olive pesto, portobello mushrooms, spinach, French brie, roasted red bell peppers, walnuts, ground pepper, Parmesiano-Reggiano, basil
Pepperoni Pizzazz Pizza
Marinara, mozzarella, blanket of pepperoni, mild pepper rings, black olives, red onions, oregano, parsley
Six Cheese Pizza
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
Southwest Pizza
Choice of Chicken or Black Beans, Cilantro-chili pesto, Monterey jack, Romano, white and yellow cheddar, red onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers, jalapeños, green onions, cilantro
Three Sausage Pizza
Marinara, Parmesiano-Reggiano, mozzarella, assortment of smoked sausages, mushrooms, caramelized onions, parsley (If wanting gluten-free, be advised that the sausage contains gluten)
Cheese Pizza (Mozzarella)
Pepperoni Only Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella
Between Bread
Black and White Truffle Mushroom Burger
Gold Canyon Angus Burger dusted with black truffle zest, and topped with wild mushrooms, and smothered in white truffle brie and gruyere fondue, with arugula, spinach, tomato and white truffle aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Portobello Sandwich
Portobello patty with artichoke basil pesto aioli. Topped with tomatoes, spinach arugala greens, and crispy red beets. All served on a telera bun with a side of fries.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli on a Brioche Bun.
Margarita Chicken Sandwich
Sliced grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, roasted poblano chili, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Telera bun, cilantro pesto ranch dressing
Pork Belly Banh Mi
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
Classic Burger
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty cooked to medium, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun, side of ranch dressing
Beaver Street Burger
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
Steakhouse Burger
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty cooked to medium, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and drizzled with A-1 aioli on a brioche bun
Chicken Nuggets Basket
An adult order of our Chicken Nuggets served with French Fries.
TODAYS SPECIAL : Falafel Wrap
falafel nuggets served in a pita wrap on a bed of spinach & arugula, with cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes and topped with raita and feta cheese.
Greens
Spinach Beet Salad
Spinach and Arugula with chopped bacon, red onion, pecans, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes tossed with our Champagne vinaigrette and topped with pickled golden beets and goat cheese crumbles
Kale Greek Salad
Mixed super greens, tomatoes, smoked kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion tossed in a lemon vinaigrette topped with feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, red onion, Parmesiano-Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red bell peppers, red onions, garlic croutons
Side Caesar Salad
A smaller version of our Caesar salad.
Side House Salad
A smaller version of our House salad. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red bell peppers, red onions, garlic croutons.
Chili & Salad Combo (Chili is not G-Free)
Current Chili Bowl with your choice of a side house salad or side Caesar salad
Soup & Salad Combo (Soup is not G-Free)
Current Soup Bowl with your choice of a side house salad or side Caesar salad.
The Main Thing
Grilled Ribeye
12oz Gold Canyon Angus Ribeye, pepper crusted and grilled to your liking served with parsley butter mashed potatoes and charred vegetables.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, corn, carrots, onions, red potatoes, peas, puff pastry
Brewer's Platter
A bratwurst and one Louisiana hot link, caramelized onions, sweet and sour red cabbage, chunky applesauce, skin-on mashed potatoes, with a side of beer mustard
Florentine Ravioli
Spinach and ricotta ravioli, sliced portobello mushroom, marinara or cilantro pesto cream sauce topped with Parmesiano-Reggiano, basil, toasted bread crumbs with sherry garlic bread. add grilled chicken, smoked sausage or shrimp +2.50
Mediterranean Platter
Hummus topped with marinated tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and kalamata olives, and raita. Served with falafel, naan, and cucumbers
Kid Stuff
Kid Mini Corndogs
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Mini pastry-wrapped turkey corndogs with your choice of side.
Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Grilled cheese on white bread with your choice of side.
Kid Chicken Nuggets
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Potato chip encrusted chicken nuggets with your choice of BBQ sauce or ranch and a side.
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Pepperoni pizza with your choice of side.
Kid Cheese Pizza
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Cheese pizza with your choice of side.
Kid Spaghetti
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Spaghetti with marinara sauce or butter with your choice of side.
Kids Grilled chicken
Sides
Sweets
TODAYS SPECIAL: Fry Bread Dessert
Pizza dough fried up, topped with Honey, Powered sugar, and cinnamon!
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Chocolate bread pudding topped with a rich chocolate custard sauce and whipped cream
Cobbler
Adult Vanilla Gelato
Adult Seasonal Gelato
Kid Vanilla Gelato
Kid Seasonal Gelato
Kid Popsicle
Adult Popsicle
Growlers
OP Black IPA Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP Black N Raz Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP Conductor IPA Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP Del Sol Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP Hopshot Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP Raspberry Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP Railhead Red Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP Shandy Growler
Pick Up Only.
OP R&R Stout Growler
Pick Up Only.
Growler Empty
OP Winter Growler
Cans
Can Hazy 16oz - ToGo
Pick Up Only.
Can IPA - To Go
Pick Up Only.
Can Red - To Go
Pick Up Only.
Can First Light 16oz - To Go
Pick Up Only.
4-PK Hazy 16oz
Pick Up Only.
4-PK First Light 16oz
Pick Up Only.
4-PK October Fest Marzen
Pick Up Only.
6-PK IPA
Pick Up Only.
6-PK Red
Pick Up Only.
Case Hazy 16oz
Pick Up Only.
Case IPA
Pick Up Only.
Case Red
Pick Up Only.
Case First Light 16oz
Pick Up Only.
