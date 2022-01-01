Cave Creek restaurants you'll love
More about Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse
BBQ • STEAKS
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse
6823 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|Bleacher Seat Adult- Friday (May 7th)
|$10.00
|Bleacher Seat Adult- Friday (April 30th)
|$10.00
|Bleacher Seat Adult- Wed. (April 28th)
|$10.00
More about Local Jonny's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Local Jonny's
6033 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|Power Breakfast Bowl
|$11.00
organic tri-colored quinoa, kale, hard boiled eggs, manchego cheese, pepitas, and lemon vinaigrette
|Vegg Bfst Burrito
|$12.00
sautéed kale & spinach, red bell pepper and onion with scrambled eggs, feta cheese and avocado - in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa on the side
|Southwest Sunrise Sandwich
|$13.50
two over-medium fried eggs, ham, avocado, tomato, cheddar and chipotle aioli on sourdough toast with seasoned potatoes
More about Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery
Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery
30855 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bourbon Bites
|$15.99
|Cave Creek Caesar Salad
|$13.59
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$10.99
More about Ofrenda
FRENCH FRIES
Ofrenda
7100 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|APP Elote Chicken Lollies
|$12.00
5 Frenched drumsticks, fried crispy, tossed in
elote aioli, topped with dehydrated corn,
crema, cortija cheese, cilantro and house
seasoning
|APP Ceviche de Ofrenda
|$15.00
|S&S Chicken and Lime Soup
|$7.00
More about Fat Willy's
Fat Willy's
34406 N. Black Mountain Parkway, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
More about Tonto Bar & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tonto Bar & Grill
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$17.00
|Arugula App Sal
|$12.00
|Cup Chow
|$5.00
More about Vino & Panino
MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Vino & Panino
6920 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Popular items
|Chili Dog
|$7.00
More about Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue
6130 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek