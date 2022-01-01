Tucson restaurants you'll love
Tucson's top cuisines
Must-try Tucson restaurants
Twin Peaks Pizzeria
7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings (6 piece)
|$8.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Build Your Own Pizza (12")
|$10.99
Cheese pizza, add toppings for 1.39 each.
|Traditional Wings (12 piece)
|$15.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Beyond Bread - Central
3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Brad's Beef
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
|Avi's Avo
|$11.00
Turkey, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mayonnaise on Ciabatta. Crusty Bread 🦷
|Milton's Melt
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, Russian dressing on Rye.
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|12" Medium CYO Pizza
|$14.00
Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)
|Garlic Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
|10 Oven Roasted Wings
|$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
Tucson Fat Noodle
811 E Wetmore Road, Tuscon
|Popular items
|(V) Shitake Ramen
|$12.00
|Burger
|$9.00
|House Ramen
|$12.00
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Tempura Roll
|$9.30
Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, & avocado inside, tempura fried with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten
|Soybeans
|$4.50
Salted soybeans.
|Philly Roll
|$9.30
Salmon, avocado, & cream cheese. / Raw /
Gluten-Free / Has Dairy
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Bean & Cheese Burro
|$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
|Rolled Tacos Quartet
|$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
|Leo's Special Chicken Burro
|$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Zona 78
7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiano
|$23.00
Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|Tuscany
|$18.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil
|Pizzaboy
|$17.00
Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|8" Personal CYO Pizza
|$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
|10" Small CYO Pizza
|$12.00
Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)
|10 Oven Roasted Wings
|$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson
|Popular items
|B.A.C.T.L.T.
|$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
|The Dutch Burger
|$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
|Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Parish
6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Cast Iron Cornbread
|$8.00
Blue cornbread made with local honey & cinnamon, served with bourbon butter; Vegetarian
|Beer Battered Catfish
|$16.00
Abita beer batter, Mississippi catfish, hand cut fries, Crystal hot sauce, tartar sauce
|Hushpuppies
|$6.00
Sweet and spicy orbs of deep fried perfection; Vegetarian
Flora's Market Run
2513 E 6th St, Tucson
|Popular items
|Grinder
|$11.00
baguette, capiccola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, pickles, pepperoncini, romaine, grinder vinaigrette, mayo
|New Jersey Joe
|$12.00
japanese milk bread, smoked brisket, coleslaw, russian dressing
|Tofu Banh Mi
|$9.00
baguette, pickles, cilantro, jalepeno, vegan mayo, cucumbers
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Baked Potato Pizza
|$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
|Caesar
|$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bear Canyon Pizza
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
|16'' B.Y.O Pizza
|$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
|BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
Tino’s Pizza
6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own
|$17.00
|12" Build Your Own
|$14.00
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Villa Peru
1745 E River Rd Ste 165, Tucson
|Popular items
|Ceviche Mixto Clásico
|$24.00
Seasonal fish, octopus, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, aji rocoto pepper, red onions, choclo, sweet potato, classic leche de tigre
|Pollo A La Brasa
|$34.00
Whole roasted chicken Peruvian style, Peruvian fries, seasonal salad, ajis cream
|Arroz Chaufa
|$24.00
Wok Chinese style fried rice, scallions, Roasted chicken, pork, shrimp, egg omelet, gluten free soy sauce, oyster sauce, red bell peppers, bean sprouts and cilantro.
L Station
500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$13.00
|Station Burger
|$14.00
|Pulled pork tacos
|$12.00
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Spanish Roll
|$13.10
Crab with a mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, topped with salmon, lemon slices, and cilantro. Served with a chili sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten
|Salmon Nigiri
|$6.00
Raw / Gluten-Free
|Las Vegas Roll
|$10.90
Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, & masago inside. Deep fried tempura style with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean oil
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Churrasco de Brasil
150 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Cheese Empanada
|$1.75
|Black beans
|$8.00
|Parmesan Pork Tenderloin
|$15.00
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
876 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Popular items
|Brad's Beef
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
|Whole Grilled Cheese
|$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
|Frida's Flight
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
|Popular items
|BIRRIA NACHOS
|$14.99
|CAMARON CAPEADO - TACOS
|$13.99
|Side Refried Black Beans
|$1.99
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Sourdgh Burger
|$12.96
|Turkey Club
|$11.51
|French Dip
|$13.87
FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Biscuit Benedict
|$12.00
fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt
|Sunrise Biscuit
|$8.00
fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom
*please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*
Obon - Tucson
350 E Congress St, Tucson
|Popular items
|Obon Ramen
|$19.00
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
|Bird Bun
|$6.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo
|Original Ramen
|$16.00
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$13.50
Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar,
jack, Swiss, Provolone, Gorgonzola,
or Pepper Jack
|French Dip
|$13.50
Top Sirloin, Provolone, Hoagie Roll,
au Jus
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.25
Buffalo, Spicy Habanero, or Tequila-cilantro
Catalina Craft Pizza
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina
|Popular items
|Antipasto Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
|12" Margarita
|$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
|12" Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Cheese
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuku Sushi
940 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$5.99
3 mixed vegetable spring rolls served with house sweet and sour sauce.
|Potstickers(Gyoza)
|$7.49
5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
|South Of The Border
|$12.99
Salmon, crab mix, jalapenos and cream cheese, lightly panko'd, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Jimmy's Pita & Poke
3820 w River Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Regular Poke Bowl
|$13.75
If you want two of the same, please only select one protein.
|Large Poke Bowl
|$14.99
If you want all scoops to be the same, please only select one protein.
|The Chad
|$9.99
Steak, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Jalapeno, Pickles, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Cooked in Secret Sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Full Slab
|$28.00
A full twelve bone rack of St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
|Pulled Pork
|$14.50
Smoked Pulled Pork by the pound.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.50
Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos
on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side
6130 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Mushroom Braised Beef, Roasted Garlic Mash, Chives & Agave Glazed Carrots
|$10.99
Protein: 49g - Carbs: 36g - Fat: 17g
|Lemon Baked Chicken Breast , Bacon Asparagus ,White Cheddar ,lemon wedge
|$9.49
Protein: 53g, Carbs: 19g, Fat: 18g
|Orange Chicken, Chive Rice, Roasted Brussels, Spicy Cashews, Orange Glaze
|$9.49
Protein: 42g - Carbs: 54g - Fat: 27g