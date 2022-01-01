Tucson restaurants you'll love

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tucson

Tucson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Tucson restaurants

Twin Peaks Pizzeria image

 

Twin Peaks Pizzeria

7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Wings (6 piece)$8.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Build Your Own Pizza (12")$10.99
Cheese pizza, add toppings for 1.39 each.
Traditional Wings (12 piece)$15.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
More about Twin Peaks Pizzeria
Beyond Bread - Central image

 

Beyond Bread - Central

3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brad's Beef$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
Avi's Avo$11.00
Turkey, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mayonnaise on Ciabatta. Crusty Bread 🦷
Milton's Melt$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, Russian dressing on Rye.
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Magpies Gourmet Pizza image

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Medium CYO Pizza$14.00
Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)
Garlic Cheese Sticks$7.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
10 Oven Roasted Wings$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Tucson Fat Noodle image

 

Tucson Fat Noodle

811 E Wetmore Road, Tuscon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(V) Shitake Ramen$12.00
Burger$9.00
House Ramen$12.00
More about Tucson Fat Noodle
Sushi Garden image

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tempura Roll$9.30
Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, & avocado inside, tempura fried with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Soybeans$4.50
Salted soybeans.
Philly Roll$9.30
Salmon, avocado, & cream cheese. / Raw /
Gluten-Free / Has Dairy
More about Sushi Garden
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bean & Cheese Burro$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Rolled Tacos Quartet$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
Leo's Special Chicken Burro$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Zona 78 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Zona 78

7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiano$23.00
Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Tuscany$18.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil
Pizzaboy$17.00
Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice
More about Zona 78
Magpies Gourmet Pizza image

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8" Personal CYO Pizza$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
10" Small CYO Pizza$12.00
Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)
10 Oven Roasted Wings$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch Eatery & Refuge

943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.A.C.T.L.T.$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
The Dutch Burger$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
More about The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
The Parish image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Parish

6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (2701 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cast Iron Cornbread$8.00
Blue cornbread made with local honey & cinnamon, served with bourbon butter; Vegetarian
Beer Battered Catfish$16.00
Abita beer batter, Mississippi catfish, hand cut fries, Crystal hot sauce, tartar sauce
Hushpuppies$6.00
Sweet and spicy orbs of deep fried perfection; Vegetarian
More about The Parish
Flora's Market Run image

 

Flora's Market Run

2513 E 6th St, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grinder$11.00
baguette, capiccola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, pickles, pepperoncini, romaine, grinder vinaigrette, mayo
New Jersey Joe$12.00
japanese milk bread, smoked brisket, coleslaw, russian dressing
Tofu Banh Mi$9.00
baguette, pickles, cilantro, jalepeno, vegan mayo, cucumbers
More about Flora's Market Run
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Potato Pizza$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
Caesar$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Bear Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bear Canyon Pizza

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson

Avg 4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
16'' B.Y.O Pizza$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
Tino’s Pizza image

 

Tino’s Pizza

6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$17.00
12" Build Your Own$14.00
Garlic Knots$5.00
More about Tino’s Pizza
Villa Peru image

 

Villa Peru

1745 E River Rd Ste 165, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceviche Mixto Clásico$24.00
Seasonal fish, octopus, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, aji rocoto pepper, red onions, choclo, sweet potato, classic leche de tigre
Pollo A La Brasa$34.00
Whole roasted chicken Peruvian style, Peruvian fries, seasonal salad, ajis cream
Arroz Chaufa$24.00
Wok Chinese style fried rice, scallions, Roasted chicken, pork, shrimp, egg omelet, gluten free soy sauce, oyster sauce, red bell peppers, bean sprouts and cilantro.
More about Villa Peru
L Station image

 

L Station

500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$13.00
Station Burger$14.00
Pulled pork tacos$12.00
More about L Station
Sushi Garden image

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spanish Roll$13.10
Crab with a mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, topped with salmon, lemon slices, and cilantro. Served with a chili sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten
Salmon Nigiri$6.00
Raw / Gluten-Free
Las Vegas Roll$10.90
Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, & masago inside. Deep fried tempura style with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean oil
More about Sushi Garden
Churrasco de Brasil image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Churrasco de Brasil

150 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Empanada$1.75
Black beans$8.00
Parmesan Pork Tenderloin$15.00
More about Churrasco de Brasil
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

876 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (2201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
More about Illegal Pete's
Beyond Bread - Northwest image

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brad's Beef$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
Whole Grilled Cheese$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
Frida's Flight$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BIRRIA NACHOS$14.99
CAMARON CAPEADO - TACOS$13.99
Side Refried Black Beans$1.99
More about La Chingada
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery image

 

Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery

6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sourdgh Burger$12.96
Turkey Club$11.51
French Dip$13.87
More about Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
Welcome Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit Benedict$12.00
fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt
Sunrise Biscuit$8.00
fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom
*please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*
More about Welcome Diner
Obon - Tucson image

 

Obon - Tucson

350 E Congress St, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Obon Ramen$19.00
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
Bird Bun$6.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo
Original Ramen$16.00
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
More about Obon - Tucson
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese$13.50
Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar,
jack, Swiss, Provolone, Gorgonzola,
or Pepper Jack
French Dip$13.50
Top Sirloin, Provolone, Hoagie Roll,
au Jus
Buffalo Wings$14.25
Buffalo, Spicy Habanero, or Tequila-cilantro
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Catalina Craft Pizza image

 

Catalina Craft Pizza

15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antipasto Salad$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
12" Margarita$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
12" Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Cheese
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Fuku Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuku Sushi

940 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 3.3 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spring Rolls$5.99
3 mixed vegetable spring rolls served with house sweet and sour sauce.
Potstickers(Gyoza)$7.49
5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
South Of The Border$12.99
Salmon, crab mix, jalapenos and cream cheese, lightly panko'd, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Fuku Sushi
Jimmy's Pita & Poke image

 

Jimmy's Pita & Poke

3820 w River Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Poke Bowl$13.75
If you want two of the same, please only select one protein.
Large Poke Bowl$14.99
If you want all scoops to be the same, please only select one protein.
The Chad$9.99
Steak, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Jalapeno, Pickles, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Cooked in Secret Sauce
More about Jimmy's Pita & Poke
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Slab$28.00
A full twelve bone rack of St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
Pulled Pork$14.50
Smoked Pulled Pork by the pound.
Brisket Sandwich$10.50
Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos
on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side image

 

StayNaked Kitchen - East Side

6130 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Braised Beef, Roasted Garlic Mash, Chives & Agave Glazed Carrots$10.99
Protein: 49g - Carbs: 36g - Fat: 17g
Lemon Baked Chicken Breast , Bacon Asparagus ,White Cheddar ,lemon wedge$9.49
Protein: 53g, Carbs: 19g, Fat: 18g
Orange Chicken, Chive Rice, Roasted Brussels, Spicy Cashews, Orange Glaze$9.49
Protein: 42g - Carbs: 54g - Fat: 27g
More about StayNaked Kitchen - East Side

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tucson

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Nachos

Cookies

Chicken Salad

California Rolls

Rigatoni

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Green Valley

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston