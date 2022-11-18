Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Proof

197 Reviews

$$

4340 N Campbell Ave

Suite 104

Tucson, AZ 85718

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Simple Salad
The Big Cheese Pizza

Starters

Meatballs Appetizer

Meatballs Appetizer

$14.00

baked in red sauce, mozzarella, herbs, filone bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

filone toast, butter, garlic, provolone, red sauce

Mozz Bites

Mozz Bites

$11.00

breaded, fried, red sauce, herbs

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$7.00

castelvetrano and kalamata olives, house preserved citrus, herbs, garlic, olive oil, golden balsamic vinegar

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

artichoke, spinach, cream cheese, roasted red pepper, house made flat bread

Rosemary Herb Hummus

Rosemary Herb Hummus

$12.00

house made flat bread, fresh vegetable crudo

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$9.00Out of stock

Boards

Antipasto Board

Antipasto Board

$19.00

house made mozzarella and burrata, slow roasted tomato salsa, fig onion marmalade, pesto, date infused balsamico, extra virgin olive oil, filone crostini

The Butcher Charcuterie

$26.00

Salami, 600 day prosciutto, soppressata, manchego, artichoke dip, fig jam, marinated olives, cornichons, toasted brioche, toasted filone

The Chef Board

The Chef Board

$35.00

Salami Toscana, 600 day prosciutto, hot capicola, aged manchego, house made mozzarella, burrata, artichoke dip, fig jam, peach mostarda, marinated olives, cornichons, brioche, filone toast

Bruschetta

Artichoke Bruschetta

Artichoke Bruschetta

$5.00

spinach, red pepper, herbs

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$5.00

basil, balsamic

Gorgonzola Bruschetta

Gorgonzola Bruschetta

$5.00

wine poached Bartlett pear, walnut

Olive Tapenade Bruschetta

Olive Tapenade Bruschetta

$5.00

goat cheese

Fig Marmalade Bruschetta

Fig Marmalade Bruschetta

$5.00

goat cheese, crispy prosciutto

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

$5.00

Green onion, black pepper, lemon, creme fraiche

Bruschetta Combo 4

Bruschetta Combo 4

$18.00

Salads and Soup

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$9.00

field greens, heirloom tomato, red onion, cucumber, lemonette

Spinach & Pear

Spinach & Pear

$12.00

spinach, shaved red onion, gorgonzola, wine poached bartlett pear, toasted walnut, balsamic vinaigrette

Proof Chopped

Proof Chopped

$14.00

romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, finocchiona sausage, pepperoni, pepperoncini, hearts of palm, mozzarella, crispy garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata California

Insalata California

$13.50

mixed greens, shaved endive, dates, toasted walnuts, castelvetrano olives, marinated garbanzo beans, preserved lemon & orange, cabernet vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, sonoran sea salt, house infused meyer lemon olive oil, balsamic date reduction

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon

Soup Special

$7.00Out of stock

Pizza

Baked Potato Pizza

Baked Potato Pizza

$17.00

alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

alfredo sauce, romano, roasted cremini mushroom, green onion, truffle zest

Polynesian Pie

Polynesian Pie

$17.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, roasted pineapple, jalapeno, crispy prosciutto

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$17.00

pomodoro, aged provolone, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, arugula

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, heirloom tomatoes, basil oil

The Proof

The Proof

$18.00

pomodoro, pepperoni, finocchiona, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, thyme

Figlet

Figlet

$17.00

fig onion marmalade, goat cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic oil, prosciutto, arugula, black pepper

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Alfredo, mozzarella, green onion, gorgonzola, add ranch or blue cheese +1

Broccolini & Cheese

Broccolini & Cheese

$15.00

Alfredo, provolone, romano, broccolini, basil

Pesto Chicken & Artichoke Pizza

Pesto Chicken & Artichoke Pizza

$18.00

pesto, chicken, provolone, artichoke, basil oil, crushed red pepper

Veggie Pie

Veggie Pie

$16.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive

The Greek 2.0

The Greek 2.0

$16.00

pomodoro, tomato, red onion, artichoke, spinach, feta, kalamata olives, creme fraiche

Mom & Dad's Pizza

Mom & Dad's Pizza

$17.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom

The Big Cheese Pizza

The Big Cheese Pizza

$14.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, romano, provolone

BYO Pizza

$13.00

1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

Pastas

Carbonara Rustico

Carbonara Rustico

$21.00

Chipotle cream sauce, bacon lardons, poached egg, cilantro, cotija, linguini served with sliced filone toast

Feelin' Bleu

Feelin' Bleu

$18.00

Cream sauce, gorgonzola, spinach, toasted walnuts, peas, parmesan, wine poached bartlett pears, linguini

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.00

hand chopped beef, pork and veal, fennel soffrito, red sauce, spaghetti served with sliced filone toast

Green Machine

Green Machine

$17.00

pesto, cream, arugula, sunflower seeds, grana padano, basil fettuccine served with sliced filone toast

Alfredo

Alfredo

$17.00

parmesan, roasted garlic, shallot confit, romano, linguini served with sliced filone toast

Chipotle Linguini

Chipotle Linguini

$17.00

cream sauce, chipotle, roasted red pepper, romano, cilantro, linguini

La Grecqua

La Grecqua

$18.00

Roasted red pepper, roasted tomato, artichoke, capers, olive, spinach, red sauce, spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

breaded topped with red sauce, mozzarella and grana padano, spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

pounded and brined sauteed chicken breast, preserved lemon orange caper sauce, spaghetti

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

blend of beef, pork and veal, red sauce, grana padano, herbs served with sliced filone toast

Entrees

NY Strip

$35.00Out of stock

herbed yukon gold potatoes, broccoli, zucchini & squash, bordelaise

Chicken Gratin

$30.00Out of stock

Salmon

$32.00

Pan roasted salmon, roasted lemon, risotto, seasonal vegetables

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

white wine, shallot, garlic, mushrooms, peas, grana padano, truffle zest, mixed herbs

Sides

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Gluten Free Bread & Butter

$8.00

Side Pizza Flat Bread

$4.00
Side Yukon Potatoes

Side Yukon Potatoes

$7.00
Sauteed Broccolini

Sauteed Broccolini

$8.00
Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$8.00

shallots & garlic

Fresh Veggies/ Crudo

$5.00

Carrots, celery, cucumber

Slice GF Baguette

$1.00

Slice Filone Bread

$1.00

EXTRA Bread

$4.00

Side Ranch (small)

$0.50

Side Ranch (Large)

$1.00

Side Red Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Side Red Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Breaded Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Crispy Prosciutto

$2.00

Side Regular Prosciutto

$3.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Manchego

$2.00

Side Pesto

$4.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Lemon Vin

$0.50

Side Balsamic Reduction

$2.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Shaved Grana

$1.00

Bread Loaf

$7.00

Desserts

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$11.00

almond cookies, coffee creme anglaise

Flourless Torte

Flourless Torte

$9.00

whipped cream, pistachio brittle, berries, raspberry sauce

Butterscotch Budino

Butterscotch Budino

$10.00

salted caramel, whipped cream, berries

Pizza Cookie

$10.00

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Brownies

$4.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00

Zero Proof Libations

Tiki Agenda

Tiki Agenda

$5.00

Tiki Bitters, house made Ginger syrup, Lemon, Lime, Soda

Blackberry Mule(virgin)

Blackberry Mule(virgin)

$6.00

Blackberry Cabernet Sorbet, Passion Fruit, Lime, Soda

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Vanilla Gelato, Root Beer

Kiwi Cucumber Splash

Kiwi Cucumber Splash

$5.00

Fresh Berries, Basil, Lime, Soda

N/A Drinks

Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.30
Diet Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

Diet Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.30
Sierra Mist (20 oz Bottle)

Sierra Mist (20 oz Bottle)

$3.30
Schweppes Ginger Ale (20 oz Bottle)

Schweppes Ginger Ale (20 oz Bottle)

$3.30
Dole Lemonade (20 oz Bottle)

Dole Lemonade (20 oz Bottle)

$3.30
Aquafina (20 oz Bottle)

Aquafina (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00Out of stock
LIFEWTR (20 oz Bottle)

LIFEWTR (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.40

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.30

Arnold Palmer

$3.30

Pellegrino

$7.70

Clothing

PROOF Mask

$10.00

Union Tee

$16.00

Merchandise

Copper Cup

$15.00

UHG Coffee Cup

$10.00

Decibel Coffee 1/2 lb

$8.00

Decibel Coffee 1 lb

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Proof hand crafts artisanal pizza and house made pastas to create the very best dining experience in Tucson. Using only the finest grade Italian double zero flour gives Proof Artisanal Pizza its deliciously chewy crust and unique flavors. Come join us for the exceptional food, service and outdoor dining experiences in the city. Located at the SE corner of River and Campbell, in the beautiful St. Philip’s Plaza, Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta is close to it all. Join us for brunch, lunch, dinner and late night in one of Tucson's premier restaurant locations!

Website

Location

4340 N Campbell Ave, Suite 104, Tucson, AZ 85718

Directions

Gallery
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta image
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta image
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta image

