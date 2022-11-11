Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Union Public House

1,547 Reviews

$$

4340 N Campbell Ave

Ste 103

Tucson, AZ 85718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Shares

BBB

BBB

$10.00

brussel sprouts, bacon, beets, honey

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$4.00

house-baked ciabatta, whipped local butter

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.00

choice of ONE: honey mustard and chives, sriracha honey sesame or buffalo style

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

buttermilk fried chicken choice of ONE: buffalo sauce, honey mustard, sriracha honey sesame, or whiskey BBQ

Large Fries

Large Fries

$6.00

hand punched chipperbec

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

traditional and seasonal hummus, cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon, pita bread

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

baked cavatappi, leek creme, white cheddar, cracked pepper crust

Mason Jar

Mason Jar

$6.00

house-brined pickles & vegetables

PB and J Tacos (2)

PB and J Tacos (2)

$9.00

Pork belly, jicama slaw, pickled jalapeno, cilantro aioli, local flour tortilla

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$14.00

12-hour braised pork shoulder, escabeche, sriracha-honey aioli, sharp cheddar, artisan rolls

Pickle Jar

Pickle Jar

$5.00
Poutine

Poutine

$10.50

house made gravy, white cheddar cheese curds, chives

Pretzels

Pretzels

$7.50

sea salt, house mustard

Union Concession

$6.00Out of stock
Wings

Wings

$17.00

naturally raised, carrots choice of ONE: buffalo sauce, whiskey BBQ, sriracha honey sesame

Grilled Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Boards

Meat Board

Meat Board

$20.00

bacon confit, house-cured ham, fennel sausage served with an assortment of house-baked breads, crackers, grilled grapes, sliced apples, nuts & olives

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$20.00

brie en croute, aged cheddar, tomato goat cheese served with an assortment of house-baked breads, crackers, grilled grapes, sliced apples, nuts & olives

Combo Board

Combo Board

$26.00

bacon confit, house-cured ham, fennel sausage, brie en croute, aged cheddar, tomato goat cheese served with an assortment of house-baked breads, crackers, grilled grapes, sliced apples, nuts & olives

Soups

original recipe, graduate approved...

6oz Soup

$6.50

10oz Soup

$8.50

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

chopped romaine, classic caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, garlic crouton

Green Salad

Green Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, parmesan cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Market

Market

$13.50

quinoa, spring mix, grilled artichokes, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon-honey vinaigrette

Spinach & Beets

Spinach & Beets

$14.00

candied pecans, fresh apple, goat cheese fritters, roasted beets, frisee, balsamic vinaigrette

BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$12.00

Romaine wedge, tomato, bacon, white cheddar, ranch dressing

Mains

Oven Roasted Chicken

Oven Roasted Chicken

$20.00

Brined and oven roasted half chicken, rice pilaf, sauteed brocollini, lemon caper pan jus

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

Pan seared local tenderloin, Mushrooms, Shallots, Egg Noodles, and Chive tossed in a Charred Onion Sour Cream

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$20.00

buttermilk fried half chicken, corn waffle, bacon infused maple syrup

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer-battered arctic cod, fries, malt vinegar tartar, coleslaw

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf

$18.00

fresh ground beef and pork belly, mushroom gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled marinated broccolini

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$15.00

chilled rice noodles, blackened tofu, sesame-hoisin vinaigrette, pickled vegetables, cilantro, mint, smoked peanuts

Pasta Fresca

Pasta Fresca

$17.00

Fettuccine style pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, shallots, spinach, in a lemon caper butter topped with our signature thyme Juice. Served with grilled bread

Pot Pie

Pot Pie

$17.50

roasted chicken, red potato, carrot, garlic confit, english pea, sage, leek creme

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$26.00

blackened salmon, sweet potato hash, brussel sprouts, leeks, smoked peanuts, frisee, bourbon glaze

NY Strip

$36.00

Roasted garlic mashed potatoes, grilled marinated broccolini, red wine-shallot compound butter

Union Concession

$22.00Out of stock

Pizza

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

red sauce, house pulled mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, basil

Goat

Goat

$14.50

prosciutto, goat cheese, local mushroom, shaved garlic, arugula, thyme juice

Hog

Hog

$15.50

red sauce, provolone, ricotta, house bacon, ham, pepperoni, fennel sausage

Whiskey BBQ

Whiskey BBQ

$14.50

BBQ sauce, white cheddar, roasted chicken, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro

Flyin Hawaiian

Flyin Hawaiian

$14.00

Grilled pineapple, red sauce, provolone, house cured ham, pickled onions, cilantro

Sandwiches

Chicken Sand

Chicken Sand

$16.50

grilled chicken, provolone, roasted green chilis, smoked cascabel aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, focaccia

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

house cured ham, braised pork shoulder, pickles, caramelized onions, spicy mayo, yellow mustard, swiss, soft baguette

The Yardbird

The Yardbird

$16.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey mustard, tomato, lettuce, bacon, mayo, cheddar, brioche bun

Mushroom Melt

Mushroom Melt

$16.00

local chuck patty, portabello mushrooms, whiskey del bac, swiss, caramelized onions, lettuce, aioli, brioche bun

Pastrami Randy

$15.00

house-cured pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, rye bread, coleslaw

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

house-cured pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing rye bread, sauerkraut

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.50

slow braised pork, sriracha honey aioli, coleslaw, cheddar, bun

Union Burger

Union Burger

$16.00

local chuck patty, red dragon english cheddar, pickled onion, arugula, bacon jam, brioche bun

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$16.00

beyond burger, smashed avocado, arugula, pickled onions, heirloom tomatoes, brioche bun served with fries, chips, side salad or soup

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.50

Beer battered shrimp, escabeche, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sriracha-honey aioli, avocado smash, soft baguette

La Torta

La Torta

$16.00

Coffee and achiote chili rubbed tri-tip, avocado smash, cheddar, smoked cascabel aioli, escabeche, telera roll

Sides

Large Fries

Large Fries

$6.00

hand punched chipperbec

Coleslaw

$5.00

Grilled Local Veg

$6.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, red bell pepper, carrots

Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Charred onion mashed potatoes with chives, butter

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

horseradish crema

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Sautéed Broccolini

$7.00

White wine, garlic butter

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Vanilla bean, caramelized sugar, fresh berries, mint

Waffle Sundae

Waffle Sundae

$11.00

chocolate waffle, vanilla & chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, candied pecans, caramel & chocolate sauce

Waffle Churros

Waffle Churros

$7.50

Cinnamon sugar, berry compote

Seasonal Creme Brulee

$9.00

Choc Sundae

$3.00

Van Sundae

$3.00
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$9.00

Struesel, a la mode, caramel sauce

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Sour cream chocolate cake, pecan coconut filling, chocolate frosting, whip cream, toasted coconut flakes

Union Concession

$5.00Out of stock

TAKEOUT PLATTERS

Each platter is designed to feed approximately 10 people!

CUTTING BOARD (10 PPL)

$70.00

House baked breads, mixed nuts, kalamata olives, grilled grapes, brie en croute, tomato-goat, artisanal cheddar, bacon confit, house cured ham, fennel sausage

FOUR CHEESE & VEG PLATTER (10 PPL)

$55.00

Chef's selection of seasonal vegetables and crudites paired with our four-cheese board

GRILLED VEG PLATTER (10 PPL)

$25.00

Chef's choice of seasonal vegetables

PULLED PORK SLIDERS (10 PPL)

$60.00

Slow braised pork, escabeche, cheddar cheese, sriracha-honey mayo

MAC & CHEESE (10 PPL)

$35.00

Cavatappi, leek creme, cracked black pepper crust

BBB (10 PPL)

$30.00

Brussel sprouts, beets, bacon, honey

PUB CHIPS (10 PPL)

$32.50

Bleu cheese crumbles, mornay, bacon confit, chives

WINGS (10 PPL)

$60.00

Choice of buffalo sauce, whiskey BBQ, or sriracha honey, served with carrot sticks

HUMMUS (10 PPL)

$50.00

Duo of seasonal hummus, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grilled flatbreads

N/A BEVERAGES

Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00

Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Diet Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00

Diet Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Sierra Mist (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00

Sierra Mist (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Schweppes Ginger Ale (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Dole Lemonade (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00

Dole Lemonade (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Aquafina (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00

Aquafina (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.50

RETAIL

Union Hospitality Group Coffee Mug

Union Hospitality Group Coffee Mug

$10.00Out of stock
Copper Cup

Copper Cup

$15.00
Lardon Tee

Lardon Tee

$16.00
On Wednesdays We Drink Whiskey Tank

On Wednesdays We Drink Whiskey Tank

$10.00Out of stock
Whiskey On Ice Crop Tee

Whiskey On Ice Crop Tee

$16.00Out of stock
Whiskey Made Me Do It Tank

$10.00

Whiskey Made Me Do It Tank

$10.00
UHG Mask

UHG Mask

$10.00

OKTOBERFEST SHIRT

$20.00

UNION HAT

$20.00

CIGARS

ACID BLONDIE

$10.00

ARTURO FUENTE SHORT

$10.00

JAVA LATTE

$12.00Out of stock

JAVA MADURO

$12.00Out of stock

JAVA MINT

$12.00

MACANUDO BOURBON

$14.00

MONTECRISTO WHITE

$12.00

MOONTRANCE

$11.00Out of stock

ROMEO Y JULIETA

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer honest food and clever libations served in a stylish atmosphere. Dedicated to uncompromising quality, Union showcases made-from-scratch American fare using local and sustainable ingredients. Featuring award winning happy hour, handcrafted cocktails, 30 beers on tap, Tucson’s largest whiskey selection, plus 18 large screen TVs for sports programming, and weekend brunch draw large crowds, while the comfortable patio is a prime spot for an alfresco family dinner or drinks with friends overlooking the courtyard of St. Philip’s Plaza while enjoying live music. Located at the SE corner of River and Campbell, in the beautiful St. Philip’s Plaza, Union Public House is close to it all. Join us for brunch, lunch, dinner and late night in one of Tucson’s premier restaurant locations!

Website

Location

4340 N Campbell Ave, Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85718

Directions

Gallery
Union Public House image
Union Public House image

Map
