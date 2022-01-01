Sierra Vista restaurants you'll love

Sierra Vista restaurants
Toast
  • Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Sierra Vista restaurants

ROOKIES image

 

ROOKIES

4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY TENDERS$20.99
12 Pc Tenders
6 Biscuits
1 Large Fries
10 Wings (Drums & Flaps)$9.99
Fresh and marinated jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
Medium Well cooked 1855 Angus beef patty, 2 strips of crispy bacon, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a toasted bun. Served with side choice
More about ROOKIES
High Heat Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

High Heat Sports Grill

2239 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY PLATTER$25.99
6 Tenders, 6 biscuits, 12 bone in chicken (legs & thighs) and family size side.
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$10.95
4 count fresh and marinated chicken tenders, batter and cajun breading, deep fried. Served with choice of 1 side and a honey butter biscuit.
FAMILY TENDERS$18.99
12 Tenders, 6 biscuits and family size side.
More about High Heat Sports Grill
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

2047 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Salmon$30.00
LINE CAUGHT, HOUSE CAJUN BLEND, CRANBERRY AND GOAT CHEESE POLENTA, SEASONAL VEGETABLE, HONEY MUSTARD AND PECAN GLAZE
Pumpkin Ravioli$25.00
BUTTERNUT SQUASH, BRAISED ONION, SPICED PECANS, SPINACH, HERBED PARMESAN CREAM
Basket Of Bread$4.00
SERVED WITH SEASONAL BUTTER
More about Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sierra Vista

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

