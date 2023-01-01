Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Sierra Vista
/
Sierra Vista
/
Shrimp Tempura
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Twisted Twin Ramen
920 East Fry Boulevard, Sierra Vista
No reviews yet
Street Shrimp Tempura (5)
$9.00
More about Twisted Twin Ramen
ROOKIES
4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista
No reviews yet
TEMPURA SHRIMP BASKET
$12.99
8 count shrimps served with your choice of side and a dipping sauce
More about ROOKIES
