Chicken sandwiches in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista restaurants
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

ROOKIES

4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$4.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast, on burger bun with honey butter and pickle chips
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, tossed in hot wing sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a bun. Served with side choice
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo on bun, served with side choice
More about ROOKIES
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

2047 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
ANTIBIOTIC FREE, HONEY MUSTARD GLAZE, APPLE SLAW, TOMATO JAM, BRIOCHE BUN
More about Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge

