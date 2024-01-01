Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista restaurants
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Angry German

355 W Wilcox Dr, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Giant Bavarian style Pretzel, served with Beer cheese and German Mustard.
More about Angry German
ROOKIES image

 

ROOKIES

4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel$6.95
Served with nacho cheese sauce on the side.
More about ROOKIES

