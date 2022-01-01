Chicken salad in Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Prickly's Cafe - N/A
Prickly's Cafe - N/A
2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista
|Sandwich Chicken Salad with Cheese & Mixed Greens
|$12.00
A delicious chicken salad made with shredded rotisserie chicken, crunchy celery, sweet 'n creamy gourmet dressing, and delicious dried cranberries.
More about ROOKIES
ROOKIES
4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.79
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, crispy string onions, egg, croutons, shredded jack cheese and choice of dressing
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.79
Crispy breaded chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, crispy string onions, egg, croutons, shredded jack cheese and choice of dressing