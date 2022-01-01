Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista restaurants
Sierra Vista restaurants that serve chicken salad

Prickly's Cafe - N/A

2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista

Sandwich Chicken Salad with Cheese & Mixed Greens$12.00
A delicious chicken salad made with shredded rotisserie chicken, crunchy celery, sweet 'n creamy gourmet dressing, and delicious dried cranberries.
ROOKIES

4301 S HIGHWAY 92, Sierra Vista

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$13.79
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, crispy string onions, egg, croutons, shredded jack cheese and choice of dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.79
Crispy breaded chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, crispy string onions, egg, croutons, shredded jack cheese and choice of dressing
