Churrasco de Brasil Tucson Mall

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Meal for 2
Premium Family Meal for 2
Picanha (House Special Sirloin)

Family Meals

Family Meal for 2

$56.00

INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 2 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon, or Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Parmesan Pork Tenderloin OR Pork Sausage, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.

Family Meal for 4

$96.00

INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 4 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon, or Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Parmesan Pork Tenderloin OR Pork Sausage, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.

Premium Family Meal for 2

$76.00

INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 2 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Filet Mignon OR Ribeye, AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon OR Parmesan Pork Tenderloin, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.

Premium Family Meal for 4

$124.00

INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 4 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Filet Mignon OR Ribeye, AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon OR Parmesan Pork Tenderloin, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.

Novartis Catering

$18.40

Salad's

Spring Mix (Raspberry Vinaigrette)

$10.00

Potato Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Steamed Asparagus

$12.00

Steamed Broccoli

$12.00Out of stock

Sauce and Dressing

Chimichurri

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Caesar

$2.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$2.00

Meats from the Grill (16oz)

Picanha (House Special Sirloin)

$24.00

Picanha com Alho (Garlic Steak)

$24.00

Alcatra (Top Sirloin)

$24.00

Fraldinha (Bottom Sirloin)

$26.00

Pork Sausage

$19.00

Chicken Legs

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Chicken Breast Wrapped in Bacon

$17.00

Parmesan Pork Tenderloin

$18.00

Filet Mignon

$31.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Filet Wrapped in Bacon

$27.50

Pork Ribs

$18.00

Lamb Chops

$36.50

Lamb Steak

$27.50

Hot Dishes

Mashed Potatoes

$11.50

Black beans

$10.00

White Rice

$9.00

Caramelized Bananas

$9.00

Sautéed Jalapeños with Onions (Spicy)

$9.00

Cheese Bread

$7.00

16oz Butternut Squash Soup

$9.50

Meat Empanada

$2.00

Cheese Empanada

$2.00

Desserts

Vanilla Cheesecake (With Strawberry Sauce)

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$8.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.50

Homemade Flan

$8.50

Drinks (12oz Can)

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Guarana (Brazilian Soda)

$3.00

Wine (Bottles)

Sterling Merlot

$26.00

Sterling Cabernet

$28.00

Marquez de Casa y Concha Cabernet

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

150 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

Directions

Gallery
Churrasco de Brasil image
Churrasco de Brasil image
Churrasco de Brasil image

