Churrasco de Brasil Tucson Mall

Family Meal for 2

$56.00

INCLUDED: Cheese Bread, 2 Meat Empanadas, Salad choose one: Spring Mix, Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Caprese Salad, or Caesar Salad, Meats from the Grill choose one: Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon, or Picanha (House Special Sirloin) AND Parmesan Pork Tenderloin OR Pork Sausage, Side dishes choose one: Mashed Potatoes, Black Beans and Rice, Caramelized Bananas. All orders include Chimichurri sauce.