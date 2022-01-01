Tucson Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Tucson
More about Zona 78
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Zona 78
7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiano
|$23.00
Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|Tuscany
|$18.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil
|Pizzaboy
|$17.00
Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Baked Potato Pizza
|$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
|Caesar
|$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bear Canyon Pizza
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
|16'' B.Y.O Pizza
|$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
|BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Catalina Craft Pizza
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina
|Popular items
|Antipasto Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
|12" Margarita
|$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
|12" Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Cheese
More about Postino Grant
Postino Grant
2500 E Grant Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.