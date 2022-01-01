Tucson Italian restaurants you'll love

Zona 78 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Zona 78

7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiano$23.00
Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Tuscany$18.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil
Pizzaboy$17.00
Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice
More about Zona 78
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Potato Pizza$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
Caesar$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Bear Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bear Canyon Pizza

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson

Avg 4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
16'' B.Y.O Pizza$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
Catalina Craft Pizza image

 

Catalina Craft Pizza

15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antipasto Salad$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
12" Margarita$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
12" Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Cheese
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Postino Grant image

 

Postino Grant

2500 E Grant Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Grant
Piazza Gavi image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Piazza Gavi

5415 N Kolb Road, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (3158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Piazza Gavi
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink image

 

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink

101 E Pennington St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink

