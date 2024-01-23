Redbird Scratch Kitchen + Bar 6444 N Oracle Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Redbird is a modern scratch made restaurant and bar that offers a hip chef inspired bar food favorites with a focus on hospitality, ambiance and value to our guests.
Location
6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
