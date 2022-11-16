Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tonto Bar & Grill 5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd

1,694 Reviews

$$

5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Popular Items

Tumble Entree
Cobb Entree Sal
Tacos

Appetizers

3 - Sisters Salsa

3 - Sisters Salsa

$19.00
Four-Seed Baguette

Four-Seed Baguette

$5.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$17.00
Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Hummus Board

$16.00
Ahi Tuna Roll

Ahi Tuna Roll

$17.00
GF Buns

GF Buns

$6.00

Salads

Cobb App

Cobb App

$13.00
Tumble App

Tumble App

$13.00
Harvest App

Harvest App

$13.00
Arugula App

Arugula App

$13.00
Wedge App

Wedge App

$13.00
House App Sal

House App Sal

$13.00
Cobb Entree Sal

Cobb Entree Sal

$17.00
Tumble Entree

Tumble Entree

$17.00
Harvest Entree Sal

Harvest Entree Sal

$17.00
Arugula Entree Sal

Arugula Entree Sal

$17.00
Wedge Entree

Wedge Entree

$17.00
House Entree Sal

House Entree Sal

$17.00

Vegan Tumble App

$13.00

Vegan Tumble Entree

$17.00

Soup

Cup Chow

Cup Chow

$5.00
Bowl Chow

Bowl Chow

$7.00
QT Chow

QT Chow

$15.00
Cup Pilsner Cheddar

Cup Pilsner Cheddar

$5.00
Bowl Pilsner Cheddar

Bowl Pilsner Cheddar

$7.00

Burgers / Sandwich

Tonto Burger

Tonto Burger

$18.00
Grass-Fed Burger

Grass-Fed Burger

$19.00
Rancho Dip

Rancho Dip

$19.00
Tacos

Tacos

Chx Burger

Chx Burger

$17.00
Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Side Salad First

Entree

Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib

$36.00
Ancho Filet

Ancho Filet

$44.00
Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$44.00
Schnitzle

Schnitzle

$28.00
Walleye

Walleye

$30.00
Salmon

Salmon

$35.00

Sanddabs

$30.00
Scallops

Scallops

$42.00
Gemelli

Gemelli

$25.00
Ragu Pasta

Ragu Pasta

$34.00
Tamale Relleno

Tamale Relleno

$25.00

Lunch Special

$20.00

NO Entree

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$24.00
The Manana

The Manana

$24.00
Veg Gemelli

Veg Gemelli

$20.00

Sm Ragu

$25.00

Sm Gemelli

$20.00

GF Menu

GF Crab Cake

$17.00

GF Ahi Tuna Roll

$17.00

+ GF Crab Cake

$7.00

GF Harvest app sal

$13.00

GF Cobb App Sal

$13.00

GF Arugula App Sal

$13.00

GF TW App Sal

$13.00

GF Harvest Entree Sal

$17.00

GF Cobb Entree Sal

$17.00

GF Arugula Entree Sal

$17.00

GF TW Entree Sal

$20.00

GF Tonto Burger

$20.00

GF Grass Fed Burger

$20.00

GF Rancho Dip

$22.00

GF Tacos

GF Scallops Entree

$42.00

GF Ancho Filet

$44.00

GF Beef Short Rib

$36.00

GF Tamale Relleno

$25.00

GF Manana

$22.00

GF Harvest Bowl

$22.00

Vegan Menu

Vegan Salsa Trio

$19.00

Vegan Hummus Board

$16.00

Vegan Cobb App Sal

$13.00

Vegan Arugula App Sal

$13.00

Vegan Harvest App Sal

$13.00

Vegan Cobb Entree Sal

$17.00

Vegan Arugula Entree Sal

$17.00

Vegan Haervest Entree Sal

$17.00

Vegan Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Vegan Harvest Bowl

$24.00

Vegan Manana

$24.00

Sides

Polenta Cake

$6.00

Squash Puree

$6.00

Romanesco

$5.00

Wild Rice

$6.00

8oz. Dessing

$5.00

Asparagus side

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Corn Tortilla side

$3.00

Fries side

$4.00

Fruit Cup side

$4.00

Fry Bread side

$5.00

German Pot Salad side

$5.00

Grilled Pita side

$5.00

Heir Carrots side

$5.00

Hummus side

$6.00

Jalapenos side

$2.00

Mashed Potato side

$5.00

Ranch side

$1.50

Roseti side

$5.00

Sauteed Kale/Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach side

$4.00

Slaw side

$4.50

Snap Peas

$5.00

Sour Cream side

$2.50

Sweet Tots side

$4.00

Whipped Yams side

$5.00

Wild Rice

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Cake

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Cake

$15.00
Lemon Lime Prickley Pear Meringue Tart

Lemon Lime Prickley Pear Meringue Tart

$15.00
Autumn Spiced Bundt Cake

Autumn Spiced Bundt Cake

$15.00
Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$9.00

Kid Sundae

$5.00

Coconut Gelato

Coconut Gelato

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Burger

$10.50

Kid Ckn Dinner

$14.50

Kid Chz Burger

$10.50

Kid Ch Ques

$10.50

Kid Grl Chz

$10.50

Kid Noodle

$10.50

Kid Salmon

$16.50

Kid Shrimp

$15.50

Kid PB & J

$10.50

Kid Filet

$16.50

Kid Sundae

$5.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tonto Bar & Grill is built on a strong foundation that transcends most restaurants’ missions. Not only do we take great pride in our food, drinks, and service – all of which are consistently outstanding – we also aim to preserve Arizona’s heritage through our cuisine and by sharing the stories of our property’s past. We fuse Southwestern and Native American ingredients and present them in a warm, welcoming atmosphere rich in Arizona lore.

5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Directions

Tonto Bar & Grill image
Tonto Bar & Grill image

