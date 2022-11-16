Tonto Bar & Grill 5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd
1,694 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tonto Bar & Grill is built on a strong foundation that transcends most restaurants’ missions. Not only do we take great pride in our food, drinks, and service – all of which are consistently outstanding – we also aim to preserve Arizona’s heritage through our cuisine and by sharing the stories of our property’s past. We fuse Southwestern and Native American ingredients and present them in a warm, welcoming atmosphere rich in Arizona lore.
Location
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse - Cave Creek, Arizona 85331
4.4 • 2
6823 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cave Creek
Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood - 6710 E Cave Creek Rd
4.3 • 378
6710 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurant
More near Cave Creek